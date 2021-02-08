Log in
Vonex : Further Update to Orange Business Services Agreement

02/08/2021 | 05:46pm EST
ASX Announcement

09 February 2021

Multi-Year Wholesale Agreement with Orange Business Services

Highlights:

  • Vonex signs a wholesale agreement to supply Orange Business Services, a network-native digital services company and the global enterprise division of the Orange Group (EPA: ORA), with business-grade Mobile Broadband services throughout Australia
  • Vonex is gaining momentum across its Wholesale business as it delivers sought-after products and services to new and existing telco customers

Telecommunications innovator Vonex Limited ("Vonex" or the "Company") (ASX: VN8) is pleased to announce the signing of a wholesale agreement with Orange Business Services.

Multi-year Signing of Orange Business Services

Developing the latest communications technology and providing access to the most advanced networks form part of Vonex's commitment to continually improve user experience and deliver value for its SME and wholesale customers. This commitment is translating to new customer wins, most recently with Orange Business Services.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary 2SG Wholesale, Vonex has signed a wholesale agreement to supply Orange Business Services with business-grade mobile broadband services throughout Australia.

Through this agreement, Vonex plans to support the Australian launch of new products for Orange Business Services' enterprise customers. Orange Business Services delivers enterprise connectivity to customers in a range of industries such as automotive, mining, oil & gas and public sectors, including Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity for transport, logistics and smart cities.

Vonex Managing Director, Matt Fahey, said:

"We are delighted to partner with Orange to support Orange Business Services' expansion plans in Australia. Signing this agreement is testament to the growth and maturity of our offer to small, medium and enterprise customers, as we are seeing strong growth across both existing and newly-launched products."

For Kevin Griffen, Orange Managing Director, Australasia, this is another step forward in Orange providing Australian businesses the best in digital services.

"With this agreement, Orange will offer enterprises the ability to combine NBN connectivity with wireless broadband services through one provider only. This will bring great simplicity as well as strong; fast and stable connection which were once reserved for MPLS and largest companies.

"With this agreement, enterprises can reap the benefits of SD-WAN, NBN ubiquity, and business grade mobile broadband - providing a resilient networking platform on which to drive their digitalisation programs."

ASX Announcement

Agreement Key Terms

The Agreement between Vonex and Orange Business Services is for an initial term of three years. The Agreement shall automatically renew for successive periods of 12 months thereafter unless either party provides notice of its intention not to renew the Agreement by giving not less than 6 months' notice prior to the expiry of the current term.

There is no exclusivity binding the Parties to the Agreement.

Benefit to Business and Revenue

The Agreement is to supply Orange Business Services with business-grade mobile broadband services throughout Australia. The addition of Orange Business Services brings the number of 2SG Wholesale customers who purchase mobile broadband services to 82 in total. There are no minimum purchase orders pursuant to the Agreement, as such Vonex is unable to provide guidance on the potential contribution to the Company's revenue.

This announcement has been authorised for release by Matt Fahey, Managing Director of Vonex Ltd.

ENDS

For more details, please contact:

Matthew Fahey

Nicholas Ong

Tim Dohrmann

Managing Director

Non-Executive Chairman

Investor and Media Enquiries

Vonex Ltd

Vonex Ltd

NWR Communications

E: matt@vonex.com.au

E: nick@vonex.com.au

E: tim@nwrcommunications.com.au

T: +61 411 244 224

T: +61 424 598 561

T: +61 468 420 846

ABOUT VONEX:

Vonex is a full service, award-winning telecommunications service provider selling mobile, internet, traditional fixed lines, and hosted PBX and VoIP services - predominately to the small to medium enterprise ("SME") customer under the Vonex brand. The Company also provides wholesale customers, such as internet service providers, access to the core Vonex PBX and call termination services at wholesale rates via a white label model.

Vonex also develops new technologies in the telecommunications industry, including a feature-richcloud-hosted PBX system. Vonex is also developing the Oper8tor App, a multi-platformreal-time voice, messaging and social media app that allows users to connect with all social media friends, followers and contacts across different social medias, all consolidated into one app.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vonex Limited published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 22:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
