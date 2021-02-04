Vonex : Multi-Year Wholesale Agreement with Orange Business Services

ASX Announcement

05 February 2021

Multi-Year Wholesale Agreement with Orange Business Services

Highlights:

Vonex signs a wholesale agreement to supply Orange Business Services , a network-native digital services company and the global enterprise division of the Orange Group (EPA: ORA), with business-grade Mobile Broadband services throughout Australia

, a network-native digital services company and the global enterprise division of the Orange Group (EPA: ORA), with business-grade Mobile Broadband services throughout Australia Vonex is gaining momentum across its Wholesale business as it delivers sought-after products and services to new and existing telco customers

Telecommunications innovator Vonex Limited ("Vonex" or the "Company") (ASX: VN8) is pleased to announce the signing of a wholesale agreement with Orange Business Services.

Multi-year Signing of Orange Business Services

Developing the latest communications technology and providing access to the most advanced networks form part of Vonex's commitment to continually improve user experience and deliver value for its SME and wholesale customers. This commitment is translating to new customer wins, most recently with Orange Business Services.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary 2SG Wholesale, Vonex has signed a wholesale agreement to supply Orange Business Services with business-grade mobile broadband services throughout Australia.

Through this agreement, Vonex plans to support the Australian launch of new products for Orange Business Services' enterprise customers. With 3,000 multinational clients, Orange Business Services delivers enterprise connectivity to customers in a range of industries such as automotive, mining, oil & gas and public sectors, including Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity for transport, logistics and smart cities.

Vonex Managing Director, Matt Fahey, said:

"We are delighted to partner with Orange to support Orange Business Services' expansion plans in Australia. Signing this agreement is testament to the growth and maturity of our offer to small, medium and enterprise customers, as we are seeing strong growth across both existing and newly-launched products."

For Kevin Griffen, Orange Managing Director, Australasia, this is another step forward in Orange providing Australian businesses the best in digital services.

"With this agreement, Orange will offer enterprises the ability to combine NBN connectivity with wireless broadband services through one provider only. This will bring great simplicity as well as strong; fast and stable connection which were once reserved for MPLS and largest companies.

"With this agreement, enterprises can reap the benefits of SD-WAN, NBN ubiquity, and business grade mobile broadband - providing a resilient networking platform on which to drive their digitalisation programs."