Vonex : Oper8tor Update

31 December 2020
Oper8tor Update
Telecommunications innovator Vonex Limited ("Vonex" or the "Company") (ASX: VN8) provides an update regarding progress of its Oper8tor project.
Vonex has developed Oper8tor as a multi-platform voice, messaging and social media app that will allow users to connect with all social media friends, followers and contacts from a single app.
Oper8tor has the following functionalities:
Cross platform messaging - enabling users of Skype to message with users of Google or Facebook for example
Call Blast - Voice calls sent simultaneously to multiple users on multiple platforms to activate a group call where users are able to choose the communication platform of their choice
AI (Artificial Intelligence) driven call recording and real time call transcription
A valuable software code base which has successfully powered Beta apps in both iOS and Android
A wide range of patents in key global regions
The Company has also identified a growing opportunity for use as a cost-savingreal-time workforce communication and monitoring tool which can increase the performance of its clients' sales teams and reduce the risk of legal compliance violations.
In light of Oper8tor's advances to date, the Company has resolved to now transition Oper8tor from one of active research and development, to one which focuses on identifying and engaging the right technical and financial partners to guide Oper8tor's further development and commercialisation. Vonex will maintain in good standing all intellectual property, websites and internationally granted patents relating to Oper8tor, however it does not anticipate committing further development capital to the project at this time.
The Company advises that Oper8tor's entry into this new phase has prompted Vonex and Oper8tor CEO, Angus Parker, to mutually agree that Mr Parker will step down from this role and cease employment with Vonex on 30 December 2020.
From 31 December 2020, the Oper8tor project will be overseen by Vonex Chief Technology Officer Christo Da Silva.
Outgoing Oper8tor CEO, Angus Parker, said:
"It has been a great privilege to lead the Oper8tor team as this project developed all the way from an idea on a Powerpoint slide to a fully-featured product. Although I now wish to pursue outside business interests, I remain confident that the unique technology developed will see Vonex continue to execute with drive and enthusiasm on the strategy that its Board and management have devised.
"As a firmly committed long-term Vonex shareholder, I look forward to providing the Group with my continued support as it pursues its growth initiatives."
Vonex Managing Director, Matt Fahey, said:
"On behalf of my fellow Directors and Vonex's senior management, I wish to recognise and thank Angus Parker for his valued contribution to the growth of the Company during his tenure of more than 11 years as Co-Founder of Vonex, Oper8tor CEO and former Group Chief Technology Officer. This has been a period during which Vonex has achieved significant business development success, and Angus has been an important driver of the execution of the Company's vision.
"Angus' creativity, initiative, guidance and leadership have been invaluable to Vonex. My fellow Directors and I would like to thank Angus for his service, and the Company wishes him all the best in his future endeavours."
This announcement has been authorised for release by Matt Fahey, Managing Director of Vonex Ltd.
ABOUT VONEX:
|
|
Vonex is a full service, award-winning telecommunications service provider selling mobile, internet, traditional fixed lines, and hosted PBX and VoIP services - predominately to the small to medium enterprise ("SME") customer under the Vonex brand. The Company also provides wholesale customers, such as internet service providers, access to the core Vonex PBX and call termination services at wholesale rates via a white label model.
Vonex also develops new technologies in the telecommunications industry, including a feature-richcloud-hosted PBX system. Vonex is also developing the Oper8tor App, a multi-platformreal-time voice, messaging and social media app that allows users to connect with all social media friends, followers and contacts across different social medias, all consolidated into one app.
