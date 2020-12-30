Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Vonex Limited    VN8   AU0000006421

VONEX LIMITED

(VN8)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/30
0.24 AUD   -2.04%
05:29pVONEX : Oper8tor Update
PU
12/18VONEX : Acquires Telecommunications Services Provider for $1.2 Million
MT
12/17VONEX : Proposed issue of Securities - VN8
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vonex : Oper8tor Update

12/30/2020 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX Announcement

31 December 2020

Oper8tor Update

Telecommunications innovator Vonex Limited ("Vonex" or the "Company") (ASX: VN8) provides an update regarding progress of its Oper8tor project.

Vonex has developed Oper8tor as a multi-platform voice, messaging and social media app that will allow users to connect with all social media friends, followers and contacts from a single app.

Oper8tor has the following functionalities:

  • Cross platform messaging - enabling users of Skype to message with users of Google or Facebook for example
  • Call Blast - Voice calls sent simultaneously to multiple users on multiple platforms to activate a group call where users are able to choose the communication platform of their choice
  • AI (Artificial Intelligence) driven call recording and real time call transcription
  • A valuable software code base which has successfully powered Beta apps in both iOS and Android
  • A wide range of patents in key global regions

The Company has also identified a growing opportunity for use as a cost-savingreal-time workforce communication and monitoring tool which can increase the performance of its clients' sales teams and reduce the risk of legal compliance violations.

In light of Oper8tor's advances to date, the Company has resolved to now transition Oper8tor from one of active research and development, to one which focuses on identifying and engaging the right technical and financial partners to guide Oper8tor's further development and commercialisation. Vonex will maintain in good standing all intellectual property, websites and internationally granted patents relating to Oper8tor, however it does not anticipate committing further development capital to the project at this time.

The Company advises that Oper8tor's entry into this new phase has prompted Vonex and Oper8tor CEO, Angus Parker, to mutually agree that Mr Parker will step down from this role and cease employment with Vonex on 30 December 2020.

From 31 December 2020, the Oper8tor project will be overseen by Vonex Chief Technology Officer Christo Da Silva.

Outgoing Oper8tor CEO, Angus Parker, said:

"It has been a great privilege to lead the Oper8tor team as this project developed all the way from an idea on a Powerpoint slide to a fully-featured product. Although I now wish to pursue outside business interests, I remain confident that the unique technology developed will see Vonex continue to execute with drive and enthusiasm on the strategy that its Board and management have devised.

ASX Announcement

"As a firmly committed long-term Vonex shareholder, I look forward to providing the Group with my continued support as it pursues its growth initiatives."

Vonex Managing Director, Matt Fahey, said:

"On behalf of my fellow Directors and Vonex's senior management, I wish to recognise and thank Angus Parker for his valued contribution to the growth of the Company during his tenure of more than 11 years as Co-Founder of Vonex, Oper8tor CEO and former Group Chief Technology Officer. This has been a period during which Vonex has achieved significant business development success, and Angus has been an important driver of the execution of the Company's vision.

"Angus' creativity, initiative, guidance and leadership have been invaluable to Vonex. My fellow Directors and I would like to thank Angus for his service, and the Company wishes him all the best in his future endeavours."

This announcement has been authorised for release by Matt Fahey, Managing Director of Vonex Ltd.

ENDS

For more details, please contact:

Matthew Fahey

Nicholas Ong

Tim Dohrmann

Managing Director

Non-Executive Chairman

Investor and Media Enquiries

Vonex Ltd

Vonex Ltd

NWR Communications

E: matt@vonex.com.au

E: nick@vonex.com.au

E: tim@nwrcommunications.com.au

T: +61 411 244 224

T: +61 424 598 561

T: +61 468 420 846

ABOUT VONEX:

Vonex is a full service, award-winning telecommunications service provider selling mobile, internet, traditional fixed lines, and hosted PBX and VoIP services - predominately to the small to medium enterprise ("SME") customer under the Vonex brand. The Company also provides wholesale customers, such as internet service providers, access to the core Vonex PBX and call termination services at wholesale rates via a white label model.

Vonex also develops new technologies in the telecommunications industry, including a feature-richcloud-hosted PBX system. Vonex is also developing the Oper8tor App, a multi-platformreal-time voice, messaging and social media app that allows users to connect with all social media friends, followers and contacts across different social medias, all consolidated into one app.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vonex Limited published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 22:28:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about VONEX LIMITED
05:29pVONEX : Oper8tor Update
PU
12/18VONEX : Acquires Telecommunications Services Provider for $1.2 Million
MT
12/17VONEX : Proposed issue of Securities - VN8
PU
12/17VONEX : Announces Highly Accretive Acquisition of Nextel
PU
12/16VONEX : Release of Securities from Escrow
PU
12/08VONEX : Wholesale and Retail Divisions Continue to Grow
PU
12/01VONEX : outlines impressive growth opportunities off the back of acquisition suc..
PU
11/26VONEX : Results of AGM
PU
11/26VONEX : 2020 AGM Presentation
PU
11/24VONEX : Change of AGM Location
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21,8 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
Net income 2021 1,20 M 0,92 M 0,92 M
Net cash 2021 7,00 M 5,38 M 5,38 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 45,0 M 34,6 M 34,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart VONEX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vonex Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,28 AUD
Last Close Price 0,24 AUD
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthew Fahey Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Chen Chik Ong Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Greg King Chief Financial Officer
Angus Parker Chief Technology Officer
David Vilensky Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VONEX LIMITED140.00%35
AT&T INC.-26.97%203 349
T-MOBILE US69.78%165 252
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.69.43%141 216
NTT DOCOMO, INC.27.72%121 008
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-33.05%117 904
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ