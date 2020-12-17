Vonex : Proposed issue of Securities - VN8

Proposed issue of securities Announcement Summary Entity name VONEX LIMITED.. Announcement Type New announcement Date of this announcement Friday December 18, 2020 The Proposed issue is: A placement or other type of issue Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue Maximum Number of ASX +security code +Security description +securities to be issued VN8 ORDINARY FULLY PAID 5,502,795 Proposed +issue date Friday January 29, 2021 Refer to next page for full details of the announcement Proposed issue of securities 1 / 5

Proposed issue of securities Part 1 - Entity and announcement details 1.1 Name of +Entity VONEX LIMITED.. We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules. 1.2 Registered Number Type Registration Number ACN 063074635 1.3 ASX issuer code VN8 The announcement is New announcement Date of this announcement Friday December 18, 2020 1.6 The Proposed issue is: A placement or other type of issue Proposed issue of securities 2 / 5

Proposed issue of securities Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue Part 7A - Conditions 7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue? +Security holder approval Court approval Lodgement of court order with +ASIC ACCC approval FIRB approval Another approval/condition external to the entity No Part 7B - Issue details Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)? Existing class Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities? No Details of +securities proposed to be issued ASX +security code and description VN8 : ORDINARY FULLY PAID Number of +securities proposed to be issued 5,502,795 Offer price details Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration? No Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities Ordinary shares at a deemed issue price of A$0.229 (being the volume-weighted average price of Vonex shares for the past 30 trading days) Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities 1,260,140.000000 Proposed issue of securities 3 / 5

Proposed issue of securities Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class? Yes Part 7C - Timetable 7C.1 Proposed +issue date Friday January 29, 2021 Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements 7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? No 7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1? Yes 7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1? 5,502,795 7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)? No 7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? No 7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No 7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? Yes 7D.4a Please enter the number and +class of the +securities subject to +voluntary escrow and the date from which they will cease to be subject to +voluntary escrow 5,502,795 - 12 month voluntary escrow from date of issue Part 7E - Fees and expenses 7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No Proposed issue of securities 4 / 5

