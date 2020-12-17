Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Vonex Limited    VN8   AU0000006421

VONEX LIMITED

(VN8)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/17
0.215 AUD   +4.88%
05:31pVONEX : Proposed issue of Securities - VN8
PU
05:31pVONEX : Announces Highly Accretive Acquisition of Nextel
PU
12/16VONEX : Release of Securities from Escrow
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vonex : Proposed issue of Securities - VN8

12/17/2020 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

VONEX LIMITED..

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday December 18, 2020

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

VN8

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

5,502,795

Proposed +issue date

Friday January 29, 2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

VONEX LIMITED..

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

063074635

1.3

ASX issuer code

VN8

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Friday December 18, 2020

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

VN8 : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

5,502,795

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Ordinary shares at a deemed issue price of A$0.229 (being the volume-weighted average price of Vonex shares for the past 30 trading days)

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

1,260,140.000000

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

Friday January 29, 2021

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

5,502,795

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

No

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? Yes

7D.4a Please enter the number and +class of the +securities subject to +voluntary escrow and the date from which they will cease to be subject to +voluntary escrow

5,502,795 - 12 month voluntary escrow from date of issue

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vonex Limited published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 22:30:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about VONEX LIMITED
05:31pVONEX : Proposed issue of Securities - VN8
PU
05:31pVONEX : Announces Highly Accretive Acquisition of Nextel
PU
12/16VONEX : Release of Securities from Escrow
PU
12/08VONEX : Wholesale and Retail Divisions Continue to Grow
PU
12/01VONEX : outlines impressive growth opportunities off the back of acquisition suc..
PU
11/26VONEX : Results of AGM
PU
11/26VONEX : 2020 AGM Presentation
PU
11/24VONEX : Change of AGM Location
PU
11/17VONEX : September Quarterly Update & Appendix 4C
PU
11/17VONEX : Proposed issue of Securities - VN8
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21,8 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
Net income 2021 1,20 M 0,91 M 0,91 M
Net cash 2021 7,00 M 5,34 M 5,34 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 40,3 M 30,7 M 30,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart VONEX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vonex Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,28 AUD
Last Close Price 0,22 AUD
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthew Fahey Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Chen Chik Ong Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Greg King Chief Financial Officer
Angus Parker Chief Technology Officer
David Vilensky Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VONEX LIMITED115.00%29
AT&T INC.-22.49%215 818
T-MOBILE US65.53%161 118
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.75.57%140 705
NTT DOCOMO, INC.27.72%120 789
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-32.60%117 276
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ