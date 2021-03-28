Log in
VONEX LIMITED    VN8   AU0000006421

VONEX LIMITED

(VN8)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/26
0.155 AUD   0.00%
Vonex : Change of Director's Interest Notice

03/28/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Vonex Limited

ABN

19 063 074 635

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Winnie Lai Hadad

Date of last notice

1 December 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Director and potential beneficiary

Date of change

24 March 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

Winn Consulting Pty Ltd 1,500,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.37 each on or before 30 November 2023

Class

2. Ordinary shares

Number acquired

2. 58,823

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$10,000

No. of securities held after change

1. Winn Consulting Pty Ltd

1,500,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.37 each on or before 30 November 2023

2. Winn Consulting Pty Ltd

58,823 ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On market purchase

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Vonex Limited published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2021 21:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
