    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-Adhoc : Vonovia SE: Agreement with Deutsche Wohnen SE to launch a new voluntary public takeover offer at EUR 53 per share, subject to BaFin approval

08/01/2021 | 04:02pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Offer 
Vonovia SE: Agreement with Deutsche Wohnen SE to launch a new voluntary public takeover offer at EUR 53 per share, 
subject to BaFin approval 
01-Aug-2021 / 22:01 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION OR INTO OR FROM ANY OTHER 
JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD VIOLATE THE LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. 
Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market 
abuse 
Vonovia SE: Agreement with Deutsche Wohnen SE to launch a new voluntary public takeover offer at EUR 53 per share, 
subject to BaFin approval 
Bochum, 1 August 2021 
On 1 August 2021, Vonovia SE entered into a new agreement with Deutsche Wohnen, based on the existing business 
combination agreement, to launch another voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen SE to 
acquire their no-par value bearer shares in Deutsche Wohnen SE, each representing a pro rata amount of the registered 
share capital of Deutsche Wohnen SE of EUR 1.00 per share (ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6) (Deutsche Wohnen Shares) against payment 
of an increased cash consideration in the amount of EUR 53 per Deutsche Wohnen Share if and as soon as permitted 
pursuant to the legal requirements. 
A new public takeover offer and the publication of a decision to launch such an offer by a bidder pursuant are not 
permitted for one year following the end of the acceptance period, unless the target consents and the Federal Financial 
Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) waives the blocking period. In the new 
business combination agreement Deutsche Wohnen SE provided its consent and Vonovia will now immediately file a request 
for such an exemption from BaFin. The decision whether to grant the waiver from the blocking period is at the 
discretion of BaFin and is expected in the upcoming week. 
The parties have agreed that the new takeover offer will have a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% and will otherwise 
be at substantially the same terms and conditions as the takeover offer published on 23 June 2021. 
Together with purchase agreements for Deutsche Wohnen Shares which are to be settled in the very near term (including 
the already agreed acquisition of 3.53% treasury shares from Deutsche Wohnen), Vonovia already holds 29.99 % in 
Deutsche Wohnen. 
Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen have agreed in the business combination agreement to not conclude a domination and/or 
profit and loss transfer agreement for three years if the offer is successful. 
Important information: 
This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell shares in Deutsche Wohnen SE 
("Deutsche Wohnen"). The final decision of Vonovia whether to launch an offer is subject to receiving permission from 
the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) to do so. If an 
offer is pursued by Vonovia SE, the final terms and further provisions regarding the takeover offer will be in the 
offer document once its publication has been approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ( 
Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht). Vonovia SE reserves the right to deviate from the basic terms 
presented herein. 
The Vonovia SE shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or 
with any securities regulatory authority of any state or any other jurisdiction of the USA. Therefore, subject to 
certain exceptions, Vonovia SE shares may not be offered or sold within the USA or in any other jurisdiction, where to 
do so would be a violation of applicable law. 
To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulation, and in accordance with German market practice, Vonovia SE 
or its brokers may purchase, or conclude agreements to purchase, Deutsche Wohnen Shares, directly or indirectly, 
outside of, if made, the scope of the public takeover offer, before, during or after the acceptance period. This 
applies to other securities that are directly convertible into, exchangeable for, or exercisable for Deutsche Wohnen 
Shares. These purchases may be completed via the stock exchange at market prices or outside the stock exchange at 
negotiated conditions. Any information on such purchases will be disclosed as required by law or regulation in Germany 
or any other relevant jurisdiction. 
If any announcements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts and 
are characterized by the words "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume" or similar expressions. Such 
statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Vonovia SE. Such forward-looking 
statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which Vonovia SE has made to the best of its knowledge, 
but which do not claim to be correct in the future (in particular where such forward looking information is in relation 
to matters outside the control of Vonovia SE). Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that 
are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by Vonovia SE. It should be kept in mind that the actual 
events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements. 
It is possible that Vonovia SE will change its intentions and assumptions reflected in the documents and announcements 
or in the yet to be published offer document after the publication of these documents, announcements or the offer 
document. 
Contact: 
Vonovia SE 
Rene Hoffmann 
Leiter Investor Relations 
Telefon: 0234 314 - 1629 
Rene.Hoffmann@vonovia.de 
Vonovia SE 
Klaus Markus 
Leiter Konzernkommunikation 
Telefon: 0234 314 - 1149 
Klaus.Markus@vonovia.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
01-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Vonovia SE 
              Universitätsstraße 133 
              44803 Bochum 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 234 314 1609 
Fax:          +49 234 314 2995 
E-mail:       investorrelations@vonovia.de 
Internet:     www.vonovia.de 
ISIN:         DE000A1ML7J1 
WKN:          A1ML7J 
Indices:      DAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1223216 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1223216 01-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223216&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2021 16:01 ET (20:01 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 2 379 M 2 823 M 2 823 M
Net income 2021 4 313 M 5 118 M 5 118 M
Net Debt 2021 24 900 M 29 549 M 29 549 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,03x
Yield 2021 3,17%
Capitalization 31 792 M 37 712 M 37 727 M
EV / Sales 2021 23,8x
EV / Sales 2022 22,3x
Nbr of Employees 10 684
Free-Float 100,0%
Managers and Directors
Rolf Buch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Helene von Roeder Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel Kleifeld Head-Human Resources & Technical Services
Klaus Rauscher Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VONOVIA SE-5.99%37 712
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-28.01%31 091
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE20.49%21 466
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY21.01%15 456
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-0.92%15 030
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE4.95%11 405