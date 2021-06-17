Log in
DGAP-DD : Vonovia SE english

06/17/2021 | 04:09am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
17.06.2021 / 10:07 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Helene 
 
 Last name(s):  von Roeder 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Vonovia SE 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A1ML7J1 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 53.70 EUR      80550.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 53.70 EUR     80550.00 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-06-16; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

17.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Vonovia SE 
              Universitätsstraße 133 
              44803 Bochum 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.vonovia.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

69106 17.06.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2021 04:08 ET (08:08 GMT)

