DGAP-DD : Vonovia SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 17.06.2021 / 10:07 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Helene Last name(s): von Roeder 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Vonovia SE b) LEI 5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 53.70 EUR 80550.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 53.70 EUR 80550.00 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-06-16; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

