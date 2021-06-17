DGAP-DD : Vonovia SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
17.06.2021 / 10:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Helene
Last name(s): von Roeder
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Vonovia SE
b) LEI
5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
53.70 EUR 80550.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
53.70 EUR 80550.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-16; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
17.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Internet: www.vonovia.de
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
69106 17.06.2021
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 17, 2021 04:08 ET (08:08 GMT)