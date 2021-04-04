Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Vonovia SE    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR : Vonovia SE: Release according to -2-

04/04/2021 | 04:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 IMD Holdings LLC                                     %                                      %                       % 
 
 United Capital Financial                             %                                      %                       % 
 Partners, Inc. 
 
 United Capital Financial                             %                                      %                       % 
 Advisers, LLC 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 01 Apr 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-04-04 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Vonovia SE 
              Universitätsstraße 133 
              44803 Bochum 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.vonovia.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1180777 2021-04-04

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2021 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)

All news about VONOVIA SE
04:18aDGAP-PVR  : Vonovia SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
04:18aDGAP-PVR  : Vonovia SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
DJ
03/26VONOVIA  : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
03/23VONOVIA  : Sustainability Presentation (English only) J.P. Morgan Global ESG Con..
PU
03/22VONOVIA  : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
03/18VONOVIA  : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
03/17PRESS RELEASE : Vonovia SE: Vonovia Issues Its First Green Bond for Sustainable ..
DJ
03/17VONOVIA SE : Vonovia Issues Its First Green Bond for Sustainable Investments
EQ
03/16VONOVIA  : Gets a Neutral rating from RBC
MD
03/11OPPORTUNITY FROM CRISIS : how investors are playing the post-pandemic property m..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 421 M 2 847 M 2 847 M
Net income 2021 2 656 M 3 123 M 3 123 M
Net Debt 2021 24 742 M 29 102 M 29 102 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 3,14%
Capitalization 32 063 M 37 695 M 37 713 M
EV / Sales 2021 23,5x
EV / Sales 2022 22,7x
Nbr of Employees 9 669
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart VONOVIA SE
Duration : Period :
Vonovia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VONOVIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 64,83 €
Last Close Price 56,66 €
Spread / Highest target 47,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rolf Buch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Helene von Roeder Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel Kleifeld Head-Human Resources & Technical Services
Klaus Rauscher Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VONOVIA SE-5.19%37 695
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.4.53%51 523
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-3.89%24 386
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-6.96%16 429
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-7.37%14 508
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY12.51%14 354
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ