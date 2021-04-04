Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Vonovia SE    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR : Vonovia SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/04/2021 | 04:18am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Vonovia SE 
Vonovia SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-04-04 / 10:16 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           Vonovia SE 
 
 Street:                         Universitätsstraße 133 
 
 Postal code:                    44803 
 
 City:                           Bochum 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 29 March 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               3.96 %                     1.80 %       5.76 %                            565887299 
 
 Previous                           n/a %                      n/a %        n/a %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 US92887H1077               0         136095            0 %         0.02 % 
 
 DE000A1ML7J1               0       22293548            0 %         3.94 % 
 
 Total                   22429643                       3.96 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
 Right To Recall    Open                                                                     693923             0.12 % 
 
 Call Option        17.12.2021                                                               752600             0.13 % 
 
                                                Total                                       1446523             0.26 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
 Swap           31.12.2030                                     Cash                              1314269         0.23 % 
 
 Put Warrant    31.12.2030                                     Cash                                78815         0.01 % 
 
 Call Warrant   31.12.2030                                     Cash                               644794         0.11 % 
 
 Forward        20.12.2024                                     Cash                               331513         0.06 % 
 
 Call Option    31.03.2035                                     Cash                              1604150         0.28 % 
 
 Put Option     20.12.2030                                     Cash                               541607         0.10 % 
 
 Future         20.12.2030                                     Cash                              3980092         0.70 % 
 
 CFD            31.03.2031                                     Cash                               243278         0.04 % 
 
                                                               Total                             8738518         1.54 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                         % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments    Total of both (if at 
                                      least 3% or more)               (if at least 5% or more)       least 5% or more) 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                             %                                      %                       % 
 Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs Bank USA                               %                                      %                       % 
 
 -                                                    %                                      %                       % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                             %                                      %                       % 
 Inc. 
 
 GSAM Holdings LLC                                    %                                      %                       % 
 
 Goldman Sachs Asset                                  %                                      %                       % 
 Management, L.P. 
 
 -                                                    %                                      %                       % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                             %                                      %                       % 
 Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.                            %                                      %                       % 
 
 Goldman Sachs Group UK                               %                                      %                       % 
 Limited 
 
 Goldman Sachs International                          %                                      %                       % 
 Bank 
 
 -                                                    %                                      %                       % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                             %                                      %                       % 
 Inc. 
 
 GS Global Markets, Inc.                              %                                      %                       % 
 
 Goldman Sachs Finance Corp                           %                                      %                       % 
 International Ltd 
 
 -                                                    %                                      %                       % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                             %                                      %                       % 
 Inc. 
 
 Goldman, Sachs & Co.                                 %                                      %                       % 
 Wertpapier GmbH 
 
 -                                                    %                                      %                       % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                             %                                      %                       % 
 Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs Non-US                                 %                                      %                       % 
 Americas Holdings LLC 
 
 Goldman Sachs Non-US                                 %                                      %                       % 
 Americas Holdings II LLC 
 
 GSEM Bermuda Holdings, L.P.                          %                                      %                       % 
 
 GS Equity Markets, L.P.                              %                                      %                       % 
 
 -                                                    %                                      %                       % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                             %                                      %                       % 
 Inc. 
 
 GS Finance Corp.                                     %                                      %                       % 
 
 -                                                    %                                      %                       % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                             %                                      %                       % 
 Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC                         3.40 %                                      %                       % 
 
 -                                                    %                                      %                       % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                             %                                      %                       % 
 Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.                            %                                      %                       % 
 
 Goldman Sachs Group UK                               %                                      %                       % 
 Limited 
 
 Goldman Sachs International                          %                                      %                       % 
 
 -                                                    %                                      %                       % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                             %                                      %                       % 
 Inc.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2021 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 2 421 M 2 847 M 2 847 M
Net income 2021 2 656 M 3 123 M 3 123 M
Net Debt 2021 24 742 M 29 102 M 29 102 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 3,14%
Capitalization 32 063 M 37 695 M 37 713 M
EV / Sales 2021 23,5x
EV / Sales 2022 22,7x
Nbr of Employees 9 669
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart VONOVIA SE
Duration : Period :
Vonovia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VONOVIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 64,83 €
Last Close Price 56,66 €
Spread / Highest target 47,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rolf Buch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Helene von Roeder Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel Kleifeld Head-Human Resources & Technical Services
Klaus Rauscher Independent Member-Supervisory Board
