ZUG (dpa-AFX) - German real estate group Vonovia must leave Europe's best-known stock index. The company will be replaced in the EuroStoxx 50 on Sept. 18 by Italian sports car maker Ferrari, index provider Qontigo announced late Friday evening in Zug. In addition, Irish building materials maker CRH will be replaced by French industry peer Saint-Gobain. CRH will be delisted from the Irish bourse on Sept. 20 as it moves its main listing to the United States.

There are also two changes in the Stoxx Europe 50. Here, however, a stock from Germany, the reinsurer Munich Re, joins the index. In return, the shares of the French luxury goods company Kering will be removed. In addition, the shares of the Dutch payment processor Adyen will be exchanged for those of the major Dutch bank ING after the recent heavy price losses.

Such changes are particularly important for funds that track indices in real terms (physically replicating ETFs). There, rebalancing must then be carried out accordingly, which can have an impact on share prices./he