    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:38 2023-01-20 am EST
25.99 EUR   -0.61%
Landlords: Apartments could be in short supply for another ten years

01/22/2023 | 07:37am EST
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - From the industry's point of view, apartment hunters are likely to have a hard time in many places for years to come. The German government is doing too little to achieve its housing construction target, criticized the president of the landlords' association GdW, Axel Gedaschko, in the "Bild am Sonntag" newspaper. "It is not possible to simply build 400,000 new homes per year from a standing start. The housing shortage will therefore continue for at least another ten years."

The Federal Association of German Housing and Real Estate Companies (GdW) primarily represents cooperatives and municipal housing companies, but also listed industry giants such as Vonovia. Gedaschko demanded that the federal and state governments provide buildable land as well as grants and low-interest loans for construction.

Harald Schaum, vice chairman of the Industriegewerkschaft Bauen-Agrar-Umwelt, told the newspaper, "Housing is becoming a poverty risk." 11 percent of households in Germany spend more than 40 percent of their income on housing, he said. "The distribution of scarce housing will lead to further displacement of poor people from cities and threatens to become a social explosive."/bf/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about VONOVIA SE
01/18Building permits fall rapidly - Ifo sees residential construction under pressure
DP
01/18STOCKS IN THE FOCUS: Real estate stocks under pressure after ECB sta..
DP
01/17VONOVIA : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
01/17VONOVIA : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
01/16STOCKS IN FOCUS: Real estate sector strong - Metzler sees air at Patrizi..
DP
01/12Tenants' association and building trade union warn of disaster on the housing market
DP
01/10VONOVIA : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
01/10Construction prices continue to rise
DP
01/09VONOVIA : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01/05Verdi: 'Landlords shamelessly exploit position of apartment seekers'
DP
Analyst Recommendations on VONOVIA SE
Financials
Sales 2022 2 934 M 3 180 M 3 180 M
Net income 2022 1 428 M 1 547 M 1 547 M
Net Debt 2022 43 364 M 46 991 M 46 991 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 6,54%
Capitalization 20 684 M 22 415 M 22 415 M
EV / Sales 2022 21,8x
EV / Sales 2023 20,4x
Nbr of Employees 15 851
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart VONOVIA SE
Vonovia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VONOVIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 25,99 €
Average target price 34,84 €
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Buch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Philip Grosse Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel Kleifeld Head-Human Resources & Technical Services
Hildegard Müller Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VONOVIA SE18.03%22 415
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.2.09%30 453
VINHOMES8.75%9 696
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE11.39%9 528
VINGROUP6.69%9 085
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE17.65%5 750