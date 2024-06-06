EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Vonovia SE
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Vonovia SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
06.06.2024 / 12:07 CET/CEST
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure or other measure
|
Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
3. New total number of voting rights:
|
|
Type of capital measure or other measure
|
Date of status / date of effect
|
|Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
|X
|Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
|
05 Jun 2024
|822.852.925
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0
