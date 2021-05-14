PRESS RELEASE: Vonovia SE: Half of Shareholders Have Opted for a Scrip Dividend

DGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Dividend
Vonovia SE: Half of Shareholders Have Opted for a Scrip Dividend
2021-05-14 / 15:02
Half of Vonovia's Shareholders Have Opted
for a Scrip Dividend
Bochum, May 14, 2021 - For the consecutive fifth year, the shareholders of Vonovia SE ("Vonovia") were able to choose
between receiving dividends in cash or in the form of new shares. Within the subscription period, about half of
shareholders, totaling 49.18% of all dividend-bearing shares, have now opted for distribution in the form of new
company shares.
This means that about EUR 470 million will remain within the company, and 9,370,028 new shares will be issued. Once
Vonovia's shares have been entered in the Commercial Register, their total number will have grown to 575,257,327 (a
capital increase of 1.65%). The dividend for the last financial year is EUR 1.69 per share.
Due to the continuous increase in the operating result ("Group FFO") since Vonovia's IPO and owing to the Group's
stable dividend policy of around 70% of Group FFO, there has also been a year-on-year rise in dividends every year. As
the payout ratio is planned to remain unchanged, Vonovia is confident that an increasing Group FFO will lead to growing
dividends in the future as well.
Helene von Roeder, Chief Financial Officer at Vonovia, says: "Our shareholders have been experiencing Vonovia as a
healthy and extremely robust company, and this positive development has confirmed their perception, even during the
current pandemic. In return, shareholders are giving us the trust that is so important for the further development of
our company."
The new shares are expected to be credited to our shareholders' accounts on 21 May 2021, and the cash dividends and any
fractional amounts are expected to be paid out on 19 May 2021.
2021 Financial Calendar
August 6, 2021: Interim Financial Report for 2021
November 4, 2021: Interim Statement for the first nine months of 2021
About Vonovia
Vonovia SE is Europe's leading private residential real estate company. Vonovia currently owns around 416,000
residential units in all attractive cities and regions in Germany, Sweden and Austria. It also manages around 74,000
apartments. Its portfolio is worth approximately EUR 58.9 billion. As a modern service provider, Vonovia focuses on
customer orientation and tenant satisfaction. Offering tenants affordable, attractive and livable homes is a
prerequisite for the company's successful development. Therefore, Vonovia makes long-term investments in the
maintenance, modernization and senior-friendly conversion of its properties. The company is also creating more and more
new apartments by realizing infill developments and adding to existing buildings.
The company, which is based in Bochum, has been listed on the stock exchange since 2013. Since September 2015 Vonovia
has been a constituent in the DAX 30 and since September 2020 in the EURO STOXX 50. Vonovia SE is also a constituent of
additional national and international indices, including DAX 50 ESG, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, STOXX
Global ESG Leaders, EURO STOXX ESG Leaders 50, STOXX Europe ESG Leaders 50, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe, and GPR
250 World. Vonovia has a workforce of more than 10,000 employees.
Additional Information:
Approval: Regulated Market/Prime Standard, Frankfurt Stock Exchange ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1 WKN: A1ML7J Common code:
094567408 Registered headquarters of Vonovia SE: Bochum, Germany, Bochum Local Court, HRB 16879 Business address of
Vonovia SE: Universitaetsstrasse 133, 44803 Bochum, Germany
