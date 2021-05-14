PRESS RELEASE: Vonovia SE: Half of Shareholders Have Opted for a Scrip Dividend

DGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Dividend Vonovia SE: Half of Shareholders Have Opted for a Scrip Dividend 2021-05-14 / 15:02 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT SUITABLE FOR COMPLETE OR PARTIAL PUBLICATION OR DISCLOSURE TO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISCLOSURE WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LEGAL PROVISIONS. THIS PUBLICATION IS NEITHER AN OFFER TO BUY OR SELL NOR AN INVITATION TO TENDER AN OFFER TO BUY OR SELL SHARES. Half of Vonovia's Shareholders Have Opted for a Scrip Dividend Bochum, May 14, 2021 - For the consecutive fifth year, the shareholders of Vonovia SE ("Vonovia") were able to choose between receiving dividends in cash or in the form of new shares. Within the subscription period, about half of shareholders, totaling 49.18% of all dividend-bearing shares, have now opted for distribution in the form of new company shares. This means that about EUR 470 million will remain within the company, and 9,370,028 new shares will be issued. Once Vonovia's shares have been entered in the Commercial Register, their total number will have grown to 575,257,327 (a capital increase of 1.65%). The dividend for the last financial year is EUR 1.69 per share. Due to the continuous increase in the operating result ("Group FFO") since Vonovia's IPO and owing to the Group's stable dividend policy of around 70% of Group FFO, there has also been a year-on-year rise in dividends every year. As the payout ratio is planned to remain unchanged, Vonovia is confident that an increasing Group FFO will lead to growing dividends in the future as well. Helene von Roeder, Chief Financial Officer at Vonovia, says: "Our shareholders have been experiencing Vonovia as a healthy and extremely robust company, and this positive development has confirmed their perception, even during the current pandemic. In return, shareholders are giving us the trust that is so important for the further development of our company." The new shares are expected to be credited to our shareholders' accounts on 21 May 2021, and the cash dividends and any fractional amounts are expected to be paid out on 19 May 2021. 2021 Financial Calendar August 6, 2021: Interim Financial Report for 2021 November 4, 2021: Interim Statement for the first nine months of 2021 About Vonovia Vonovia SE is Europe's leading private residential real estate company. Vonovia currently owns around 416,000 residential units in all attractive cities and regions in Germany, Sweden and Austria. It also manages around 74,000 apartments. Its portfolio is worth approximately EUR 58.9 billion. As a modern service provider, Vonovia focuses on customer orientation and tenant satisfaction. Offering tenants affordable, attractive and livable homes is a prerequisite for the company's successful development. Therefore, Vonovia makes long-term investments in the maintenance, modernization and senior-friendly conversion of its properties. The company is also creating more and more new apartments by realizing infill developments and adding to existing buildings. The company, which is based in Bochum, has been listed on the stock exchange since 2013. Since September 2015 Vonovia has been a constituent in the DAX 30 and since September 2020 in the EURO STOXX 50. Vonovia SE is also a constituent of additional national and international indices, including DAX 50 ESG, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, EURO STOXX ESG Leaders 50, STOXX Europe ESG Leaders 50, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe, and GPR 250 World. Vonovia has a workforce of more than 10,000 employees. Additional Information: Approval: Regulated Market/Prime Standard, Frankfurt Stock Exchange ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1 WKN: A1ML7J Common code: 094567408 Registered headquarters of Vonovia SE: Bochum, Germany, Bochum Local Court, HRB 16879 Business address of Vonovia SE: Universitaetsstrasse 133, 44803 Bochum, Germany This press release has been issued by Vonovia SE and/or its subsidiaries solely for information purposes. This press release may contain statements, assumptions, opinions and predictions about the anticipated future development of Vonovia ("forward-looking statements") that reproduce various assumptions regarding, e.g., results derived from Vonovia's current business or from publicly available sources that have not been subject to an independent audit or in-depth evaluation by Vonovia and that may turn out to be incorrect at a later stage. All forward-looking statements express current expectations based on the current business plan and various other assumptions and therefore come with risks and uncertainties that are not insignificant. All forward-looking statements should not therefore be taken as a guarantee for future performance or results and, furthermore, do not necessarily constitute exact indicators that the forecast results will be achieved. All forward-looking statements relate solely to the day on which this press release was issued to its recipients. It is the responsibility of the recipients of this press release to conduct a more detailed analysis of the validity of forward-looking statements and the underlying assumptions. Vonovia accepts no responsibility for any direct or indirect damages or losses or subsequent damages or losses as well as penalties that the recipients may incur by using the press release, its contents and, in particular, all forward-looking statements or in any other way, as far as this is legally permissible. Vonovia does not provide any guarantees or assurances (either explicitly or implicitly) in respect of the information contained in this press release. Vonovia is not obliged to update or correct the information, forward-looking statements or conclusions drawn in this press release or to include subsequent events or circumstances or to report inaccuracies that become known after the date of this press release. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-05-14 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Vonovia SE Universitätsstraße 133 44803 Bochum Germany Phone: +49 234 314 1609 Fax: +49 234 314 2995 E-mail: investorrelations@vonovia.de Internet: www.vonovia.de ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1 WKN: A1ML7J Indices: DAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1196818 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1196818 2021-05-14

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2021 09:03 ET (13:03 GMT)