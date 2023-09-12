MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Residential construction in Germany is heading for a dangerous cycle: Due to the current slump in construction activity, an increasing number of construction companies are reporting financial difficulties, as reported by the Munich-based Ifo Institute on Tuesday. Once the industry's capacities shrink, this would become an obstacle to a future revival, according to the Ifo economic expert.

"Housing cancellations are piling up to a new high," Wohlrabe said. According to the survey, 20.7 percent of construction firms reported cancelled orders in August, while 44.2 percent of firms reported a lack of new orders.

"We have not seen anything like this since the survey began in 1991. The uncertainty in the market is huge," Wohlrabe said of the cancellations. "This is bitter: because every apartment that is not commissioned today will not be available tomorrow," commented Tim-Oliver Müller, Chief Executive of the German Construction Industry Association.

For the coming six months, the majority of companies feared further declines in business. "If this drags on even longer and many companies exit the market because they go bust, there would subsequently be a lack of capacity to meet housing construction targets even if conditions were good," said Ifo researcher Wohlrabe. "That's a medium-term risk."

Like other sectors of the economy, the German construction industry is facing a demographic crunch this decade as many older workers retire. The worse the situation in construction, the less inclination there is likely to be to hire new staff - and thus capacity in the future.

The German government's target is 400,000 new homes a year. According to unanimous estimates, this was already a long way off. But it could get worse: "We will still complete around 240,000 homes this year as we work through the backlog of orders," estimates construction industry CEO Müller. "We expect the big dent next year, when we are threatened with a fall far below 200,000 homes."

According to the report, a major cause of the malaise is the simultaneous rise in construction costs and interest rates, which is making many construction projects unprofitable. "Some companies are already up to their necks in water," Wohlrabe said. "Currently, 11.9 percent of residential construction companies are reporting financing difficulties. That's the highest level in more than 30 years."

The consensus in the construction and housing industry is that German policies are playing a major role in making construction more expensive, whether it's tightening energy-saving requirements and fire safety or the new heating law. "On the one hand, more and more regulation means that building, renovating, maintaining, managing is constantly becoming more complex and therefore more expensive," says Axel Gedaschko, president of the Federal Association of German Housing and Real Estate Companies (GdW).

"Behind this are social demands that are being taken up politically. On the other hand, more and more regulation is intended to prevent rising costs from overburdening private households." There are also societal demands behind this, he said. "Both are understandable in the matter, but no longer compatible," criticized the GdW president.

"Every month there is a new bad news. A change in the interest rate level is not to be expected for a longer period." According to the association, the development will worsen significantly in 2024 and 2025. "A shortfall of 700,000 apartments is expected for 2025 if political countermeasures are not taken very quickly," says Gedaschko. The GdW still expects 214,000 new apartments in 2024 and is thus only marginally more optimistic than the construction industry.

A housing summit is planned for the end of September at the Chancellor's Office in Berlin. The construction industry is calling for a major building package to avert the threat of a permanent crisis lasting years - and which would probably dwarf in financial terms everything that the federal governments of the past decades have spent on housing construction: These include, among other things, a massive expansion of interest rate subsidies, the purging of building standards, a "special asset" for public housing companies, and the temporary suspension of the real estate transfer tax./cho/DP/jha