  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Vonovia SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:13:52 2023-03-08 am EST
22.16 EUR   -1.36%
04:27aStuttgart GWG Group also affected by raids at Vonovia
DP
03/07Vonovia to Press Charges Against Employees Accused of Accepting Bribes
MT
03/07Vonovia Starts Independent Investigation in Alleged Bribery Case
DJ
Stuttgart GWG Group also affected by raids at Vonovia

03/08/2023 | 04:27am EST
BOCHUM/STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Business premises of Stuttgart-based real estate company GWG were also searched on Tuesday as part of the raids at real estate group Vonovia. "As a potentially aggrieved company, we are of course cooperating fully with the authorities and are interested in a comprehensive clarification of the facts," a spokeswoman said on Wednesday. GWG would not comment on further details because of the ongoing investigations. Earlier, media had reported.

On Tuesday, investigators had searched more than 40 private and business premises and executed four arrest warrants in Baden-Württemberg, North Rhine-Westphalia, Hamburg and Saxony, according to the Bochum public prosecutor's office. Several Vonovia employees and others involved are being investigated on suspicion of bribery and corruption, breach of trust and fraud in connection with the awarding of contracts.

Following the transfer of one of the defendants to the GWG Group, the parties involved are also alleged to have entered into agreements restricting competition in connection with invitations to tender there in order to secure the award of contracts to a specific company. There, too, there are allegations of subsequent overbilling./dhu/DP/stw


© dpa-AFX 2023
Analyst Recommendations on VONOVIA SE
Financials
Sales 2022 2 931 M 3 100 M 3 100 M
Net income 2022 1 087 M 1 149 M 1 149 M
Net Debt 2022 43 782 M 46 310 M 46 310 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 7,45%
Capitalization 17 875 M 18 907 M 18 907 M
EV / Sales 2022 21,0x
EV / Sales 2023 19,3x
Nbr of Employees 15 851
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart VONOVIA SE
Duration : Period :
Vonovia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VONOVIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 22,46 €
Average target price 34,37 €
Spread / Average Target 53,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Buch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Philip Grosse Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel Kleifeld Head-Human Resources & Technical Services
Hildegard Müller Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VONOVIA SE2.00%18 907
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-11.37%26 146
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE11.29%9 683
VINGROUP-2.04%8 250
VINHOMES-11.88%7 750
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE13.64%5 621