Stuttgart GWG Group also affected by raids at Vonovia

BOCHUM/STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Business premises of Stuttgart-based real estate company GWG were also searched on Tuesday as part of the raids at real estate group Vonovia. "As a potentially aggrieved company, we are of course cooperating fully with the authorities and are interested in a comprehensive clarification of the facts," a spokeswoman said on Wednesday. GWG would not comment on further details because of the ongoing investigations. Earlier, media had reported.

On Tuesday, investigators had searched more than 40 private and business premises and executed four arrest warrants in Baden-Württemberg, North Rhine-Westphalia, Hamburg and Saxony, according to the Bochum public prosecutor's office. Several Vonovia employees and others involved are being investigated on suspicion of bribery and corruption, breach of trust and fraud in connection with the awarding of contracts.

Following the transfer of one of the defendants to the GWG Group, the parties involved are also alleged to have entered into agreements restricting competition in connection with invitations to tender there in order to secure the award of contracts to a specific company. There, too, there are allegations of subsequent overbilling./dhu/DP/stw