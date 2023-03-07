Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Vonovia SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:50:20 2023-03-07 pm EST
22.68 EUR   -4.73%
12:50pVonovia Se : Vonovia initiates independent investigation and will press charges against suspects
EQ
12:36pSuspicion of corruption - searches at real estate giant Vonovia
DP
12:06pVonovia CEO "shocked" at suspicion of corrupt contract awards
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Suspicion of corruption - searches at real estate giant Vonovia

03/07/2023 | 12:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOCHUM (dpa-AFX) - Germany's largest real estate group has been raided: the Bochum public prosecutor's office and the NRW state criminal investigation office have searched offices of Bochum-based Vonovia on suspicion of corruption. This was confirmed on Tuesday by a company spokeswoman. Several employees of the group and others involved are being investigated on suspicion of bribery and corruption, breach of trust and fraud, the public prosecutor's office said. Besides the Bochum-based housing giant, a competitor based in southern Germany has also been harmed. But also tenants could have been damaged, fears the tenant federation North-Rhine/Westphalia. Previously, the "Westdeutscher Rundfunk" and the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" had reported on this. The share price plummeted by more than five percent on Tuesday.

"Today, the investigating authorities inspected documents at our company, as there are apparently suspicions of alleged problematic procedures in the awarding of contracts to subcontractors, to Vonovia's detriment," a Vonovia spokeswoman said. As the injured party, the Group is cooperating fully with the authorities and granting them access to the necessary documents, she added. "We are very interested in a quick and comprehensive clarification of the allegations," the spokeswoman stressed. According to initial information, only financial damage was incurred, the company stressed. People had not been harmed, nor had any damage been caused to buildings.

According to the investigations of the public prosecutor's office so far, employees had given preference to certain companies working for the housing company when awarding contracts and received money or non-cash benefits in return. It is also alleged that bills of quantities were manipulated in order to enable the companies commissioned to bill for services that were not actually provided. The money thus obtained by fraud is said to have been divided among the defendants. The investigators did not provide any information on the amount of damage.

The German Tenants' Association of North Rhine-Westphalia warned that tenants could also have been harmed by the events. This is because a large proportion of the tradesmen's services contracted out by Vonovia are paid for directly or indirectly by the people who live in the company's apartments. Thus, many costs related to modernizations, as well as craftsmen's services for operating costs, could be passed on to the tenants under the legal situation. "The case must be processed completely if the accusations are substantiated, so that the tenants do not have the damage afterwards," demanded association boss Hans-Jochem Witzke.

The German Tenants' Association of North Rhine-Westphalia (Deutscher Mieterbund NRW) and many of its affiliated tenants' associations had already repeatedly voiced criticism of Vonovia's procedures with regard to operating costs and modernizations in the past. There were often disputes because of high costs that were not comprehensible from the tenants' point of view.

Following the transfer of one of the defendants to a housing company in southern Germany, the parties involved are also alleged to have entered into agreements restricting competition in tenders there in order to secure the award of a contract to a particular company. Also there it is to have come afterwards to excessive accountings.

A total of more than 40 private and business premises were searched on Tuesday in the course of the investigations in North Rhine-Westphalia, Baden-Württemberg, Hamburg and Saxony, and four arrest warrants were executed, the public prosecutor's office reported./rea/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -0.60% 15559.53 Delayed Quote.12.42%
VONOVIA SE -5.63% 22.46 Delayed Quote.8.08%
All news about VONOVIA SE
12:50pVonovia Se : Vonovia initiates independent investigation and will press charges against su..
EQ
12:36pSuspicion of corruption - searches at real estate giant Vonovia
DP
12:06pVonovia CEO "shocked" at suspicion of corrupt contract awards
RE
12:06pHawkish Fed, Vonovia Raid Push German Bourse Lower
MT
11:50aVonovia Raided in German Corruption Investigation
MT
11:02aVONOVIA : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
09:57aVonovia Shares Fall After Offices Raided -- Update
DJ
09:00aVonovia Shares Fall After Offices Raided
DJ
08:34aVonovia : Statement regarding prosecutor investigation
PU
06:49aVonovia turned into the red - report of raid
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VONOVIA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 931 M 3 131 M 3 131 M
Net income 2022 1 087 M 1 161 M 1 161 M
Net Debt 2022 43 782 M 46 760 M 46 760 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 7,03%
Capitalization 18 941 M 20 230 M 20 230 M
EV / Sales 2022 21,4x
EV / Sales 2023 19,7x
Nbr of Employees 15 851
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart VONOVIA SE
Duration : Period :
Vonovia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VONOVIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 23,80 €
Average target price 34,37 €
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Buch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Philip Grosse Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel Kleifeld Head-Human Resources & Technical Services
Hildegard Müller Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VONOVIA SE8.08%20 230
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-9.62%26 146
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE14.86%9 683
VINGROUP-2.23%8 250
VINHOMES-12.29%7 750
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE16.69%5 621