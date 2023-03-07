Suspicion of corruption - searches at real estate giant Vonovia

BOCHUM (dpa-AFX) - Germany's largest real estate group has been raided: the Bochum public prosecutor's office and the NRW state criminal investigation office have searched offices of Bochum-based Vonovia on suspicion of corruption. This was confirmed on Tuesday by a company spokeswoman. Several employees of the group and others involved are being investigated on suspicion of bribery and corruption, breach of trust and fraud, the public prosecutor's office said. Besides the Bochum-based housing giant, a competitor based in southern Germany has also been harmed. But also tenants could have been damaged, fears the tenant federation North-Rhine/Westphalia. Previously, the "Westdeutscher Rundfunk" and the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" had reported on this. The share price plummeted by more than five percent on Tuesday.

"Today, the investigating authorities inspected documents at our company, as there are apparently suspicions of alleged problematic procedures in the awarding of contracts to subcontractors, to Vonovia's detriment," a Vonovia spokeswoman said. As the injured party, the Group is cooperating fully with the authorities and granting them access to the necessary documents, she added. "We are very interested in a quick and comprehensive clarification of the allegations," the spokeswoman stressed. According to initial information, only financial damage was incurred, the company stressed. People had not been harmed, nor had any damage been caused to buildings.

According to the investigations of the public prosecutor's office so far, employees had given preference to certain companies working for the housing company when awarding contracts and received money or non-cash benefits in return. It is also alleged that bills of quantities were manipulated in order to enable the companies commissioned to bill for services that were not actually provided. The money thus obtained by fraud is said to have been divided among the defendants. The investigators did not provide any information on the amount of damage.

The German Tenants' Association of North Rhine-Westphalia warned that tenants could also have been harmed by the events. This is because a large proportion of the tradesmen's services contracted out by Vonovia are paid for directly or indirectly by the people who live in the company's apartments. Thus, many costs related to modernizations, as well as craftsmen's services for operating costs, could be passed on to the tenants under the legal situation. "The case must be processed completely if the accusations are substantiated, so that the tenants do not have the damage afterwards," demanded association boss Hans-Jochem Witzke.

The German Tenants' Association of North Rhine-Westphalia (Deutscher Mieterbund NRW) and many of its affiliated tenants' associations had already repeatedly voiced criticism of Vonovia's procedures with regard to operating costs and modernizations in the past. There were often disputes because of high costs that were not comprehensible from the tenants' point of view.

Following the transfer of one of the defendants to a housing company in southern Germany, the parties involved are also alleged to have entered into agreements restricting competition in tenders there in order to secure the award of a contract to a particular company. Also there it is to have come afterwards to excessive accountings.

A total of more than 40 private and business premises were searched on Tuesday in the course of the investigations in North Rhine-Westphalia, Baden-Württemberg, Hamburg and Saxony, and four arrest warrants were executed, the public prosecutor's office reported.