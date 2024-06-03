Vonovia SE
Equities
VNA
DE000A1ML7J1
Real Estate Development & Operations
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|28.76 EUR
|-0.12%
|+2.82%
|+0.84%
|09:38am
|VONOVIA : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
|ZD
|Jun. 02
|Where rents are rising the most in Germany
|DP
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+0.91%
|25.44B
|-21.13%
|12.51B
|+10.46%
|11.03B
|-25.06%
|7.71B
|-10.07%
|6.65B
|+2.87%
|6.53B
|-2.35%
|6.37B
|-1.35%
|3.82B
|+51.87%
|3.56B
|+8.06%
|3.41B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- VNA Stock
- News Vonovia SE
- VONOVIA : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs