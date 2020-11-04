Log in
VONOVIA SE    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/04 12:38:06 pm
59.34 EUR   +5.47%
12:16pVONOVIA : DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
10:18aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Uber and Lyft win vote in California, Hilton posts heavy losses
07:07aVONOVIA : Kepler Cheuvreux remains its Buy rating
MD
VONOVIA : DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating

11/04/2020 | 12:16pm EST

DZ Bank confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral.

© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020

Financials
Sales 2020 2 310 M 2 705 M 2 705 M
Net income 2020 2 906 M 3 403 M 3 403 M
Net Debt 2020 21 707 M 25 417 M 25 417 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
Yield 2020 2,90%
Capitalization 31 837 M 37 354 M 37 279 M
EV / Sales 2020 23,2x
EV / Sales 2021 23,3x
Nbr of Employees 10 440
Free-Float 100,0%
Technical analysis trends VONOVIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 61,66 €
Last Close Price 56,26 €
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Buch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helene von Roeder Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Rauscher Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Hildegard Müller Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VONOVIA SE17.21%37 354
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-12.90%46 909
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-27.41%26 947
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.36%17 828
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-28.08%16 565
GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION LTD-9.93%11 409
