    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
All News

VONOVIA : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating

02/22/2022 | 11:34am EST
Karsten Oblinger from DZ Bank retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 028 M 3 433 M 3 433 M
Net income 2021 4 889 M 5 543 M 5 543 M
Net Debt 2021 46 377 M 52 581 M 52 581 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,82x
Yield 2021 3,74%
Capitalization 35 576 M 40 336 M 40 336 M
EV / Sales 2021 27,1x
EV / Sales 2022 21,0x
Nbr of Employees 16 051
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart VONOVIA SE
Vonovia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VONOVIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 45,81 €
Average target price 62,29 €
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Buch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Philip Grosse Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel Kleifeld Head-Human Resources & Technical Services
Klaus Rauscher Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VONOVIA SE-5.55%40 336
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.4.76%36 807
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-2.24%16 269
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-2.44%15 235
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-12.09%13 566
GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION LIMITED6.22%9 297