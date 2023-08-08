VONOVIA : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
Today at 12:21 pm
Karsten Oblinger from DZ Bank retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12:36:14 2023-08-08 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|19.90 EUR
|-1.74%
|-4.49%
|-9.60%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-9.60%
|18 152 M $
|-19.89%
|22 716 M $
|-0.43%
|12 096 M $
|+31.25%
|11 554 M $
|+15.61%
|10 002 M $
|+8.32%
|9 487 M $
|+1.94%
|5 072 M $
|+24.99%
|4 843 M $
|+10.79%
|4 541 M $
|+7.87%
|3 169 M $