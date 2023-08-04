VONOVIA : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
Today at 04:44 am
RBC is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 33.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05:16:29 2023-08-04 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|20.00 EUR
|-2.83%
|-5.86%
|-9.24%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-9.29%
|18 357 M $
|-15.66%
|23 709 M $
|-1.73%
|12 023 M $
|+25.21%
|11 017 M $
|+12.95%
|9 683 M $
|+8.18%
|9 091 M $
|+1.25%
|5 003 M $
|+20.51%
|4 764 M $
|+8.53%
|4 505 M $
|+11.81%
|3 296 M $