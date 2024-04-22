Vonovia SE
Equities
VNA
DE000A1ML7J1
Real Estate Development & Operations
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|25.44 EUR
|+0.97%
|+1.72%
|-10.83%
|01:57pm
|VONOVIA : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
|ZD
|Apr. 19
|Falling building permits: Left Party proposes 20 billion fund
|DP
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-10.55%
|21.89B
|+9.54%
|10.85B
|-35.95%
|9.97B
|-28.49%
|7.2B
|-3.94%
|7.1B
|-4.48%
|6.23B
|-5.52%
|5.87B
|-4.90%
|3.5B
|+9.78%
|3.49B
|+25.79%
|3.27B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- VNA Stock
- News Vonovia SE
- VONOVIA : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating