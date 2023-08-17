VONOVIA : RBC remains its Buy rating
Today at 06:08 am
Share
RBC analyst Julian Livingston-Booth maintains his Buy rating on the stock. The target price is unchanged at EUR 33.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06:23:31 2023-08-17 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|20.33 EUR
|-0.37%
|+0.49%
|-7.58%
|12:08pm
|VONOVIA : RBC remains its Buy rating
|MD
|Aug. 16
|Construction minister announces package of measures to revive building sector
|DP
|VONOVIA : RBC remains its Buy rating
|MD
|Construction minister announces package of measures to revive building sector
|DP
|Rising interest rates put pressure on real estate shares
|DP
|European Equities Close Sharply Lower in Friday Trading; UBS Terminates Credit Suisse Loss Protection Deal With Swiss Gov't
|MT
|Berlin rents rising rapidly - social mix in danger
|DP
|Real Estate Prices Hardly Falling Any More - Study Shows Stabilization
|DP
|VONOVIA : Early signs of a stabilisation?
|Why Germany's property sector is in the dumps
|RE
|Why Germany's property sector is in the dumps
|RE
|VONOVIA : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
|MD
|Green parliamentary group wants to boost economy with construction demand
|DP
|VONOVIA : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
|MD
|VONOVIA : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
|MD
|Experts: Permanent crisis in residential construction on the horizon
|DP
|Germany's DAX Index Advances Despite Continued Construction PMI Contraction
|MT
|Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 04.08.2023 - 15.15 o'clock
|DP
|VONOVIA : UBS remains its Buy rating
|MD
|Transcript : Vonovia SE, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2023
|CI
|Vonovia Maintains FY23 Outlook Amid H1 Revenue Growth
|MT
|Vonovia Eyes New Portfolio for JV Minority Stake
|MT
|Germany's Surprise Industrial Output Growth Helps Stocks Rebound
|MT
|VONOVIA : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
|MD
|VONOVIA : Buy rating from Berenberg
|MD
|European Midday Briefing: Focus on U.S. Jobs Data for Fed Clues
|DJ
|VONOVIA : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
|MD
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-7.72%
|18 129 M $
|-19.78%
|21 974 M $
|+0.22%
|12 230 M $
|+15.61%
|11 712 M $
|+31.25%
|11 436 M $
|+3.80%
|8 955 M $
|+0.59%
|4 972 M $
|+15.19%
|4 524 M $
|+1.00%
|3 891 M $
|+3.15%
|3 032 M $