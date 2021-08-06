Log in
VONOVIA SE
News
Summary
VNA
DE000A1ML7J1
VONOVIA SE
(VNA)
08/06 11:09:04 am
VONOVIA : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank

In a research note published by Karsten Oblinger, DZ Bank advises its customers to buy the stock.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
2 379 M
2 804 M
2 804 M
Net income 2021
4 313 M
5 083 M
5 083 M
Net Debt 2021
24 900 M
29 347 M
29 347 M
P/E ratio 2021
8,35x
Yield 2021
3,04%
Capitalization
33 082 M
39 173 M
38 990 M
EV / Sales 2021
24,4x
EV / Sales 2022
22,8x
Nbr of Employees
10 684
Free-Float
100,0%
More Financials
Chart VONOVIA SE
Technical analysis trends VONOVIA SE
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
58,46 €
Average target price
65,05 €
Spread / Average Target
11,3%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Buch
Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Helene von Roeder
Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Fitschen
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel Kleifeld
Head-Human Resources & Technical Services
Klaus Rauscher
Independent Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
VONOVIA SE
-2.18%
39 173
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.
-26.86%
36 726
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
21.03%
21 526
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY
5.36%
16 046
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY
24.80%
16 003
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE
5.78%
11 474
