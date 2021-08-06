Log in
    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 08/06 11:04:04 am
58.47 EUR   +0.02%
10:35aVONOVIA : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
10:34aVONOVIA : NorldLB sticks Neutral
MD
07:05aVONOVIA : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
VONOVIA : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank

08/06/2021 | 10:35am EDT
In a research note published by Karsten Oblinger, DZ Bank advises its customers to buy the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 379 M 2 804 M 2 804 M
Net income 2021 4 313 M 5 083 M 5 083 M
Net Debt 2021 24 900 M 29 347 M 29 347 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,35x
Yield 2021 3,04%
Capitalization 33 082 M 39 173 M 38 990 M
EV / Sales 2021 24,4x
EV / Sales 2022 22,8x
Nbr of Employees 10 684
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart VONOVIA SE
Duration : Period :
Vonovia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VONOVIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 58,46 €
Average target price 65,05 €
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Buch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Helene von Roeder Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel Kleifeld Head-Human Resources & Technical Services
Klaus Rauscher Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VONOVIA SE-2.18%39 173
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-26.86%36 726
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.03%21 526
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY5.36%16 046
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY24.80%16 003
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE5.78%11 474