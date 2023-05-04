Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Vonovia SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:40:43 2023-05-03 am EDT
18.53 EUR   -1.09%
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Track Lower Ahead of ECB, BOE Rate Decisions
DJ
12:13aVonovia : Analystenpräsentation zum Dreimonatsbericht 2023 (englisch)
PU
12:03aVonovia makes a solid start into the new financial year with a healthy core business and sells properties to CBRE Investment Management for 560 million
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vonovia : Analystenpräsentation zum Dreimonatsbericht 2023 (englisch)

05/04/2023 | 12:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q1 2023

Earnings Call Presentation.

May 4, 2023

Agenda

1.

2.

Business Update & Q1 2023 Results pages 3-21

Appendix pages 22-54

Business Update & Q1 2023 Results

  1. Highlights
  2. Südewo JV Transaction
  3. Disposal to CBRE Investment Management 7-12 Segment Reporting
    13 Q1 Valuation Update
    14 EPRA NTA

15-16 Debt Structure, Debt KPIs, Maturity Schedule

  1. Cash Flow Bridge
  2. Financing
  3. 2023 Guidance
  4. Changes in Vonovia's Management Board
  5. Wrap-up

2023-05-04 | Q1 2023 Earnings Call

3

Highlights

Business Update &

Appendix

Q1 2023 Results

1.

Disposals

Significant Progress

  • €1.0bn minority common equity participation in
    "Südewo" portfolio to be sold to long-term insurance money.
  • Five assets with 1,350 units in Berlin, Munich, and Frankfurt to be sold to CBRE Investment Management at an agreed purchase price of ca. €560m.
  • Lower volume in Recurring Sales than anticipated as FY2023 got off to a slow start (282 units sold). Fair- value step-up remains above expectations with +56% in Q1 2023.
  • Outside of the Recurring Sales segment, 381 non-core units were sold with a fair-valuestep-up of almost 20%.

2.

Rental

perfor-

mance

3.

Valuation

4.

Leverage

Rental business remains highly robust

  • 3.4% organic rent growth and accelerating.
  • 2.2% vacancy rate.
  • 99.9% rent collection.

Q1 valuation update

  • €3.4bn value decline (-4.4%l-f-l) in German portfolio.
  • Portfolio now valued at 26.9x in-place rent and €2,422 per sqm.

Good progress on near-term maturities

  • All 2023 financial maturities fully covered.
  • Approx. two thirds of 2024 financial maturities already covered.
  • New €150m green bank loan from CaixaBank.
  • Adjusted for Südewo-JV and disposal to CBRE, the pro forma LTV is 45.4% and the pro forma net debt/EBITDA multiple is 16.0x.

2023-05-04 | Q1 2023 Earnings Call

4

Südewo JV Transaction

Business Update &

Appendix

Q1 2023 Results

Orderly process including thorough analysis and diligent organization…

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022 - Q1 2023

Initial idea to tap alternative equity sources by setting up minority and joint venture partnerships to establish strategic optionality.

Feasibility study in light of complexity and granularity of residential assets including tax and legal issues.

Identification of suitable portfolios with (i) Südewo in Baden-Württemberg and (ii) Sweden.

Market approach.

Continued market approach and negotiations with potential JV partners.

Finalization of negotiations and agreement with Apollo on behalf of its affiliated and third party insurance clients and other long-term investors for a €1.0bn common equity participation in Südewo.

…that achieved the target

  • €1bn equity to Vonovia at more favorable terms than observed in the listed space.
  • Vonovia retains a long-termcall-option to repurchase the participation at an IRR of 6.95%-8.30% (including dividends received) without an obligation to exercise the option.
  • Vonovia will continue to control, operate, and consolidate the portfolio.
  • Strategic optionality successfully implemented.
  • Valuable knowledge and experience for potential future transactions.

2023-05-04 | Q1 2023 Earnings Call

5

Disclaimer

Vonovia SE published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 04:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VONOVIA SE
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Track Lower Ahead of ECB, BOE Rat..
DJ
12:13aVonovia : Analystenpräsentation zum Dreimonatsbericht 2023 (englisch)
PU
12:03aVonovia makes a solid start into the new financial year with a healthy core business an..
EQ
05/03Vonovia Se : 1,350 residential units to be sold to CBRE Investment Management for a total ..
EQ
05/03Vonovia sells five real estate properties for 560 million euros
DP
05/03Vonovia SE and Deutsche Wohnen SE sell 5 assets with 1,350 residential units to CBRE In..
EQ
04/28VONOVIA : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
04/27VONOVIA : Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
04/27VONOVIA : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
04/27VONOVIA : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VONOVIA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 379 M 3 736 M 3 736 M
Net income 2023 -10 655 M -11 780 M -11 780 M
Net Debt 2023 42 552 M 47 045 M 47 045 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,43x
Yield 2023 8,22%
Capitalization 14 747 M 16 304 M 16 304 M
EV / Sales 2023 17,0x
EV / Sales 2024 17,4x
Nbr of Employees 11 180
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart VONOVIA SE
Duration : Period :
Vonovia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VONOVIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 18,53 €
Average target price 30,74 €
Spread / Average Target 65,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Buch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Philip Grosse Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel Kleifeld Head-Human Resources & Technical Services
Hildegard Müller Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VONOVIA SE-15.85%17 135
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-16.81%24 449
VINHOMES3.13%9 190
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE1.28%8 927
VINGROUP-3.16%8 242
IIDA GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.19.04%4 896
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer