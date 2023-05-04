|
Vonovia : Analystenpräsentation zum Dreimonatsbericht 2023 (englisch)
Q1 2023
Earnings Call Presentation.
Business Update & Q1 2023 Results pages 3-21
Appendix pages 22-54
Business Update & Q1 2023 Results
-
Highlights
-
Südewo JV Transaction
-
Disposal to CBRE Investment Management 7-12 Segment Reporting
13 Q1 Valuation Update
14 EPRA NTA
15-16 Debt Structure, Debt KPIs, Maturity Schedule
-
Cash Flow Bridge
-
Financing
-
2023 Guidance
-
Changes in Vonovia's Management Board
-
Wrap-up
|
2023-05-04 | Q1 2023 Earnings Call
|
3
Highlights
|
Business Update &
|
Appendix
|
Q1 2023 Results
|
|
|
Significant Progress
-
€1.0bn minority common equity participation in
"Südewo" portfolio to be sold to long-term insurance money.
-
Five assets with 1,350 units in Berlin, Munich, and Frankfurt to be sold to CBRE Investment Management at an agreed purchase price of ca. €560m.
-
Lower volume in Recurring Sales than anticipated as FY2023 got off to a slow start (282 units sold). Fair- value step-up remains above expectations with +56% in Q1 2023.
-
Outside of the Recurring Sales segment, 381 non-core units were sold with a fair-valuestep-up of almost 20%.
Rental business remains highly robust
-
3.4% organic rent growth and accelerating.
-
2.2% vacancy rate.
-
99.9% rent collection.
Q1 valuation update
-
€3.4bn value decline (-4.4%l-f-l) in German portfolio.
-
Portfolio now valued at 26.9x in-place rent and €2,422 per sqm.
Good progress on near-term maturities
-
All 2023 financial maturities fully covered.
-
Approx. two thirds of 2024 financial maturities already covered.
-
New €150m green bank loan from CaixaBank.
-
Adjusted for Südewo-JV and disposal to CBRE, the pro forma LTV is 45.4% and the pro forma net debt/EBITDA multiple is 16.0x.
|
2023-05-04 | Q1 2023 Earnings Call
|
4
Südewo JV Transaction
|
Business Update &
|
Appendix
|
Q1 2023 Results
|
|
|
Orderly process including thorough analysis and diligent organization…
Initial idea to tap alternative equity sources by setting up minority and joint venture partnerships to establish strategic optionality.
Feasibility study in light of complexity and granularity of residential assets including tax and legal issues.
Identification of suitable portfolios with (i) Südewo in Baden-Württemberg and (ii) Sweden.
Market approach.
Continued market approach and negotiations with potential JV partners.
Finalization of negotiations and agreement with Apollo on behalf of its affiliated and third party insurance clients and other long-term investors for a €1.0bn common equity participation in Südewo.
…that achieved the target
-
€1bn equity to Vonovia at more favorable terms than observed in the listed space.
-
Vonovia retains a long-termcall-option to repurchase the participation at an IRR of 6.95%-8.30% (including dividends received) without an obligation to exercise the option.
-
Vonovia will continue to control, operate, and consolidate the portfolio.
-
Strategic optionality successfully implemented.
-
Valuable knowledge and experience for potential future transactions.
|
2023-05-04 | Q1 2023 Earnings Call
|
5
Disclaimer
Vonovia SE published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 04:12:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about VONOVIA SE
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on VONOVIA SE
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
3 379 M
3 736 M
3 736 M
|Net income 2023
|
-10 655 M
-11 780 M
-11 780 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
42 552 M
47 045 M
47 045 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|7,43x
|Yield 2023
|8,22%
|
|Capitalization
|
14 747 M
16 304 M
16 304 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|17,0x
|EV / Sales 2024
|17,4x
|Nbr of Employees
|11 180
|Free-Float
|49,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends VONOVIA SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|17
|Last Close Price
|18,53 €
|Average target price
|30,74 €
|Spread / Average Target
|65,9%