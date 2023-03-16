|
Vonovia : Annual Report 2022 Annual financial report 2022
VONOVIA SE
ANNUAL REPORT 2022
Act reliably
Key Figures
|
Financial Key Figures* in € million
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
Total Segment Revenue
|
3,610.7
|
4,111.7
|
4,370.0
|
5,216.6
|
|
6,256.9
|
Adjusted EBITDA Total
|
|
1,554.8
|
|
1,760.1
|
|
1,909.8
|
|
2,254.4
|
|
2,763.1
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA Rental
|
|
1,315.1
|
|
1,437.4
|
|
1,554.2
|
|
1,778.5
|
|
2,233.5
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA Value-add
|
|
121.2
|
|
146.3
|
|
152.3
|
|
153.8
|
|
126.7
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA Recurring Sales
|
|
79.1
|
|
91.9
|
|
92.4
|
|
113.2
|
|
135.1
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA Development
|
|
39.4
|
|
84.5
|
|
110.9
|
|
185.4
|
|
183.2
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA Nursing Business
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
23.5
|
|
84.6
|
|
|
Group FFO
|
|
1,132.0
|
|
1,218.6
|
|
1,348.2
|
|
1,694.4
|
|
2,035.6
|
|
|
thereof attributable to Vonovia shareholders
|
|
1,069.7
|
|
1,165.6
|
|
1,292.0
|
|
1,624.4
|
|
1,944.3
|
|
|
thereof attributable to Vonovia hybrid capital investors
|
|
40.0
|
|
40.0
|
|
40.0
|
|
30.0
|
|
-
|
|
|
thereof attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
22.3
|
|
13.0
|
|
16.2
|
|
40.0
|
|
91.3
|
|
|
Group FFO after non-controlling interests
|
|
1,109.7
|
|
1,205.6
|
|
1,332.0
|
|
1,654.4
|
|
1,944.3
|
|
Group FFO per share in €**
|
|
2.04
|
|
2.11
|
|
2.23
|
|
2.18
|
|
2.56
|
|
Income from fair value adjustments of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investment properties
|
3,517.9
|
4,131.5
|
3,719.8
|
7,393.8
|
-1,269.8
|
EBT
|
|
3,874.3
|
|
3,138.9
|
|
5,014.4
|
|
5,092.0
|
|
-732.7
|
|
Profit for the period
|
|
2,402.8
|
|
1,294.3
|
|
3,340.0
|
|
2,440.5
|
|
-669.4
|
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
|
1,132.5
|
|
1,555.9
|
|
1,430.5
|
|
1,823.9
|
|
2,084.3
|
|
Cash flow from investing activities
|
|
-3,892.5
|
|
-2,505.7
|
|
-1,729.9
|
|
-19,115.8
|
|
938.2
|
|
Cash flow from financing activities
|
|
3,041.5
|
|
902.8
|
|
402.6
|
|
18,125.0
|
|
-3,145.1
|
|
Total cost of maintenance, modernization and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
new construction
|
1,569.4
|
1,971.1
|
1,935.9
|
2,185.6
|
2,300.7
|
|
thereof for maintenance expenses and capitalized
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
maintenance
|
430.4
|
481.6
|
592.0
|
753.3
|
856.2
|
|
thereof for modernization
|
|
904.7
|
|
996.5
|
|
908.4
|
|
792.4
|
|
837.4
|
|
|
thereof for new construction
|
|
234.3
|
|
493.0
|
|
435.5
|
|
639.9
|
|
607.1
|
|
|
LTV (%)
|
|
|
|
43.1
|
|
39.4
|
|
45.4
|
|
45.1
|
|
Net Debt/EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14.3x
|
|
15.8x
|
|
ICR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.8x
|
|
5.5x
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key Balance Sheet Figures in € million
|
|
Dec. 31, 2018
|
Dec. 31, 2019
|
Dec. 31, 2020
|
|
Dec. 31, 2021
|
|
Dec. 31, 2022
|
Fair value of the real estate portfolio
|
44,239.9
|
53,316.4
|
58,910.7
|
97,845.3
|
|
94,694.5
|
EPRA NTA
|
|
|
|
29,762.2
|
|
35,488.6
|
|
48,640.8
|
|
45,744.5
|
|
EPRA NTA per share in €**
|
|
|
|
51.44
|
|
58.78
|
|
62.63
|
|
57.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-financial Key Figures*
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
Number of units managed
|
480,102
|
494,927
|
489,709
|
636,507
|
|
621,303
|
|
thereof own apartments
|
|
395,769
|
|
416,236
|
|
415,688
|
|
565,334
|
|
548,524
|
|
|
thereof apartments owned by others
|
|
84,333
|
|
78,691
|
|
74,021
|
|
71,173
|
|
72,779
|
|
|
Number of units bought
|
|
63,706
|
|
23,987
|
|
1,711
|
|
155,145
|
|
969
|
|
Number of apartments sold
|
|
15,102
|
|
4,784
|
|
3,677
|
|
6,965
|
|
19,760
|
|
|
thereof Recurring Sales
|
|
2,818
|
|
2,607
|
|
2,442
|
|
2,803
|
|
2,710
|
|
|
thereof Non Core/other
|
|
12,284
|
|
2,177
|
|
1,235
|
|
4,162
|
|
17,050
|
|
|
Number of new apartments completed
|
|
1,108
|
|
2,092
|
|
2,088
|
|
2,200
|
|
3,749
|
|
|
thereof own apartments
|
|
638
|
|
1,301
|
|
1,442
|
|
1,373
|
|
2,071
|
|
|
thereof apartments for sale
|
|
470
|
|
791
|
|
646
|
|
827
|
|
1,678
|
|
|
Vacancy rate (in %)
|
|
2.4
|
|
2.6
|
|
2.4
|
|
2.2
|
|
2.0
|
|
Monthly in-place rent in €/m²
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.33
|
|
7.49
|
|
Organic rent increase (in %)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
3.3
|
|
Sustainability Performance Index (in %)***
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
109.0
|
|
103.0
|
|
Carbon intensity achieved in Germany (in kg CO₂e/m²)
|
|
48.8
|
|
47.2
|
|
39.5
|
|
38.4
|
|
33.0
|
|
Number of employees (as of Dec. 31)
|
|
9,923
|
|
10,345
|
|
10,622
|
|
15,871
|
|
15,915
|
-
Figures 2018-2020 as reported, previous year's figures 2021 comparable according to current key figure definition/segmentation 2022.
-
Based on the shares carrying dividend rights on the reporting date, 2018-2020prior-year values TERP-adjusted (1.067).
-
Excl. Deutsche Wohnen.
Contents
The Company and its Shares
-
Letter from the Management Board
-
Report of the Supervisory Board
-
Management Board
-
Supervisory Board
-
Corporate Governance
-
Overview
-
Vonovia SE on the Capital Market
Combined Management Report
-
Fundamental Information About the Group
-
Non-financialGroup Declaration
-
Portfolio Structure
-
Management System
-
Report on Economic Position
-
Further Statutory Disclosures
124 Opportunities and Risks
138 Forecast Report
Consolidated Financial Statements
-
Consolidated Income Statement
-
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
-
Consolidated Balance Sheet
146 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
-
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
-
Notes
Information
244 List of Vonovia Shareholdings
-
Further Information About the Bodies
-
Independent Auditor's Report
-
Limited Assurance Report of the Independent Auditor Regarding the Non-Financial Group Statement
-
Responsibility Statement
-
EPRA Reporting
-
Glossary
-
Financial Calendar, Contact, Imprint
REFERENCES
to further contents in the report
to the website
NOTE
For computational reasons, rounding differences may occur in tables and in expla nations compared to the precise values recorded (euros, percent, etc.).
|
2
|
Vonovia SE Annual Report 2022
The Company and its Shares
Positive development in 2022 in an extremely challenging macroeconomic development with an adjusted investment strategy.
Full occupancy with high satisfaction values.
Integration work to realize synergy potential with Deutsche Wohnen successfully under way.
-
Letter from the Management Board
-
Report of the Supervisory Board
-
Management Board
-
Supervisory Board
-
Corporate Governance
-
Overview
-
Vonovia SE on the Capital Market
|
The Company and its Shares - Contents
|
3
Disclaimer
Vonovia SE published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 18:14:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about VONOVIA SE
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on VONOVIA SE
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
2 931 M
3 089 M
3 089 M
|Net income 2022
|
1 087 M
1 145 M
1 145 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
43 782 M
46 135 M
46 135 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|10,9x
|Yield 2022
|8,32%
|
|Capitalization
|
16 013 M
16 873 M
16 873 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|20,4x
|EV / Sales 2023
|18,7x
|Nbr of Employees
|15 851
|Free-Float
|49,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends VONOVIA SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|17
|Last Close Price
|20,12 €
|Average target price
|34,37 €
|Spread / Average Target
|70,8%