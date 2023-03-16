Advanced search
    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:31:57 2023-03-16 pm EDT
19.65 EUR   -2.36%
02:27pVonovia expects sales to rise in 2023 at slower rate
RE
02:15pVonovia : Annual Report 2022 Annual financial report 2022
PU
01:51pVonovia Swung to 2022 Loss; Gives Upbeat 2023 Forecast
DJ
Vonovia : Annual Report 2022 Annual financial report 2022

03/16/2023 | 02:15pm EDT
VONOVIA SE

ANNUAL REPORT 2022

Act reliably

Key Figures

Financial Key Figures* in € million

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Total Segment Revenue

3,610.7

4,111.7

4,370.0

5,216.6

6,256.9

Adjusted EBITDA Total

1,554.8

1,760.1

1,909.8

2,254.4

2,763.1

Adjusted EBITDA Rental

1,315.1

1,437.4

1,554.2

1,778.5

2,233.5

Adjusted EBITDA Value-add

121.2

146.3

152.3

153.8

126.7

Adjusted EBITDA Recurring Sales

79.1

91.9

92.4

113.2

135.1

Adjusted EBITDA Development

39.4

84.5

110.9

185.4

183.2

Adjusted EBITDA Nursing Business

-

-

-

23.5

84.6

Group FFO

1,132.0

1,218.6

1,348.2

1,694.4

2,035.6

thereof attributable to Vonovia shareholders

1,069.7

1,165.6

1,292.0

1,624.4

1,944.3

thereof attributable to Vonovia hybrid capital investors

40.0

40.0

40.0

30.0

-

thereof attributable to non-controlling interests

22.3

13.0

16.2

40.0

91.3

Group FFO after non-controlling interests

1,109.7

1,205.6

1,332.0

1,654.4

1,944.3

Group FFO per share in €**

2.04

2.11

2.23

2.18

2.56

Income from fair value adjustments of

investment properties

3,517.9

4,131.5

3,719.8

7,393.8

-1,269.8

EBT

3,874.3

3,138.9

5,014.4

5,092.0

-732.7

Profit for the period

2,402.8

1,294.3

3,340.0

2,440.5

-669.4

Cash flow from operating activities

1,132.5

1,555.9

1,430.5

1,823.9

2,084.3

Cash flow from investing activities

-3,892.5

-2,505.7

-1,729.9

-19,115.8

938.2

Cash flow from financing activities

3,041.5

902.8

402.6

18,125.0

-3,145.1

Total cost of maintenance, modernization and

new construction

1,569.4

1,971.1

1,935.9

2,185.6

2,300.7

thereof for maintenance expenses and capitalized

maintenance

430.4

481.6

592.0

753.3

856.2

thereof for modernization

904.7

996.5

908.4

792.4

837.4

thereof for new construction

234.3

493.0

435.5

639.9

607.1

LTV (%)

43.1

39.4

45.4

45.1

Net Debt/EBITDA

14.3x

15.8x

ICR

5.8x

5.5x

Key Balance Sheet Figures in € million

Dec. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2022

Fair value of the real estate portfolio

44,239.9

53,316.4

58,910.7

97,845.3

94,694.5

EPRA NTA

29,762.2

35,488.6

48,640.8

45,744.5

EPRA NTA per share in €**

51.44

58.78

62.63

57.48

Non-financial Key Figures*

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Number of units managed

480,102

494,927

489,709

636,507

621,303

thereof own apartments

395,769

416,236

415,688

565,334

548,524

thereof apartments owned by others

84,333

78,691

74,021

71,173

72,779

Number of units bought

63,706

23,987

1,711

155,145

969

Number of apartments sold

15,102

4,784

3,677

6,965

19,760

thereof Recurring Sales

2,818

2,607

2,442

2,803

2,710

thereof Non Core/other

12,284

2,177

1,235

4,162

17,050

Number of new apartments completed

1,108

2,092

2,088

2,200

3,749

thereof own apartments

638

1,301

1,442

1,373

2,071

thereof apartments for sale

470

791

646

827

1,678

Vacancy rate (in %)

2.4

2.6

2.4

2.2

2.0

Monthly in-place rent in €/m²

7.33

7.49

Organic rent increase (in %)

3.8

3.3

Sustainability Performance Index (in %)***

109.0

103.0

Carbon intensity achieved in Germany (in kg CO₂e/m²)

48.8

47.2

39.5

38.4

33.0

Number of employees (as of Dec. 31)

9,923

10,345

10,622

15,871

15,915

  • Figures 2018-2020 as reported, previous year's figures 2021 comparable according to current key figure definition/segmentation 2022.
  • Based on the shares carrying dividend rights on the reporting date, 2018-2020prior-year values TERP-adjusted (1.067).
  • Excl. Deutsche Wohnen.

Contents

The Company and its Shares

  1. Letter from the Management Board
  1. Report of the Supervisory Board
  1. Management Board
  1. Supervisory Board
  2. Corporate Governance
  1. Overview
  1. ­Vonovia SE on the Capital Market

Combined Management Report

  1. Fundamental Information About the Group
  1. Non-financialGroup Declaration
  1. Portfolio Structure
  1. Management System
  1. Report on Economic Position
  1. Further Statutory Disclosures
    124 Opportunities and Risks
    138 Forecast Report

Consolidated Financial Statements

  1. Consolidated Income Statement
  2. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
  3. Consolidated Balance Sheet

146 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

  1. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
  1. Notes

Information

244 List of Vonovia Shareholdings

  1. Further Information About the Bodies
  1. Independent Auditor's Report
  1. Limited Assurance Report of the Independent Auditor Regarding the Non-Financial Group Statement
  1. Responsibility Statement
  2. EPRA Reporting
  1. Glossary
  1. Financial Calendar, Contact, Imprint

REFERENCES

to further contents in the report

to the website

NOTE

For computational reasons,­ rounding differences may occur in tables and in expla­ nations compared to the precise values recorded (euros, percent, etc.).

Contents

1

2

Vonovia SE Annual Report 2022

The Company and its Shares

Positive development in 2022 in an extremely challenging macroeconomic development with an adjusted investment strategy.

Full occupancy with high satisfaction values.

Integration work to realize synergy potential with Deutsche Wohnen successfully under way.

  1. Letter from the Management Board
  1. Report of the Supervisory Board
  1. Management Board
  1. Supervisory Board
  2. Corporate Governance
  1. Overview
  1. Vonovia SE­ on the Capital Market

The Company and its Shares - Contents

3

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Vonovia SE published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 931 M 3 089 M 3 089 M
Net income 2022 1 087 M 1 145 M 1 145 M
Net Debt 2022 43 782 M 46 135 M 46 135 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 8,32%
Capitalization 16 013 M 16 873 M 16 873 M
EV / Sales 2022 20,4x
EV / Sales 2023 18,7x
Nbr of Employees 15 851
Free-Float 49,3%
