Vonovia : Annual Report 2022 Annual financial report 2022

Limited Assurance Report of the Independent Auditor Regarding the

Further Information About the Bodies

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Fundamental Information About the Group

Report of the Supervisory Board

Letter from the Management Board

The Company and its Shares

REFERENCES

NOTE

For computational reasons,­ rounding differences may occur in tables and in expla­ nations compared to the precise values recorded (euros, percent, etc.).