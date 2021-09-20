Log in
VONOVIA : Capital Markets Update
PU
VONOVIA : Capital Markets Update (englisch)
PU
03:04aMARKETMIND : Watch those spiralling gas prices
RE
Vonovia : Capital Markets Update (englisch)

09/20/2021 | 03:12am EDT
Capital Markets Update

  • Federal Elections Outlook
  • Rights Issue Considerations
  • Illustrative NTA & FFO Accretion Scenarios

September 20, 2021

German Federal Election: Polls Suggest A Tight Race

Based on most recent polls several combinations are possible and a clear winner combination with an obvious mandate to form the new government looks unlikely.

Current min/max polling results (based on eight leading pollsters (%))

30

27

25

25

25

Not

20

considered/

not eligible for

20

17

a coalition

15

13

15

12

10

9

11

10

7

5

6

6

0

CDU/CSU SPD Greens

FDP The Left AfD

Other

(Liberals)

Source: https://www.wahlrecht.de/umfragen/as of Sep. 17, 2021

Possible coalitions (based on simple averages across eight leading pollsters (%))

"Germany"

22

26

11

"Traffic Light"

26

16

11

"Jamaica"

22

16

11

"R2G"

26

16

6

ca. 46% votes

needed for a

majority (est.)

Page 2

What to Expect After the Election

  • As polls indicate a tight race it seems likely that the election results will not deliver a clear outcome and different coalitions will be possible.
  • Any coalition will require substantial consensus, and it is impossible to predict what concessions will be made by which party and on which issue.
  • The very strict hardline positions laid out in the various manifestos will most likely be diluted in coalition negotiations as parties are forced to find consensus and common ground.
  • In light of (i) the consensual view across party lines to combat climate change and reduce CO2 and (ii) the high ratio of retail landlords (65%) there seems to be a factual need for housing policy to remain sufficiently balanced in order to increase much needed CO2 reduction efforts and also to leave enough
    "breathing room" for private owners.

Page 3

Investments, Modernization, and Climate Protection

Consensus on Need to Reduce CO2 but Different Ways to Get There

CDU/CSU

SPD

The Greens

FDP (Liberals)

The Left

Climate neutrality

Climate neutrality no

100% renewable

Deregulation to

Climate neutrality

until 2045

later than 2045

energy by 2035

accelerate energy

until 2035

Tax incentives for

Subsidies for

Increase

turnaround

Introduce climate

modernization

modernization

modernization rate

Implement

protection as a

investments

investments and

Reduce

environmental

government target in

Strengthen landlord-

urban quarter

modernization

policies free from

Germany's Basic Law

to-tenant electricity

developments

allowance

ideology

Increase energy

models

Achieve CO2

(€1.50/sqm)

Support a lively and

efficient

Support innovative

neutrality in the real

Refurbishments to be

innovative start-up

modernization rate

research including

estate sector

neutral to warm

culture

by a factor of 3x

electrolyzers, fuel

Use CO2 tax to

rents via "1/3 model"

Comprehensive

Refurbishments to be

cells, hydrogen

incentivize energy-

with equal burden

reform of energy-

neutral to warm

technology,

efficient

sharing between

related taxes and

rents

photovoltaics, and

modernizations

tenant, landlord and

fees

Support landlord-to-

innovation centers

among home owners

tax payer

tenant electricity

Support landlord-to-

Subsidy programs

models

tenant electricity

and tax incentives

models

for owners

Expand renewable

Distribution along

energy and increase

energy efficiency

energy efficiency

classes

Make Germany the

Increase CO2 tax to

leader in hydrogen

€60 by 2023 (instead

technology

of 2025)

Support innovative

Simplify and support

forms of renewable

landlord-to-tenant

energy generation

electricity models

Include Paris Climate

Agreement Targets

in Germany's Basic

law

Sources: Parties' manifestos and "First 100 Days Action Plans"

Page 4

Rental Regulation

Differences Even Within Individual Parties

CDU/CSU

SPD

The Greens

FDP (Liberals)

The Left

Measures to increase

Round table for

Limit regular rent

Abolish the 10% rent

Enable rent freeze

supply instead of

affordable housing

increases to 2% p.a.

cap on relettings

legislation anywhere

additional regulation

with all relevant

Ensure wide use of

(Mietpreisbremse)

in Germany

(sufficient new

stakeholders

qualified Mietspiegel

Expropriation and

Rent increase

supply considered to

Rent increase in line

as firm legal basis for

regulation lead to

moratorium in tight

be the best form of

with inflation

rent increases

less supply and are

housing markets

tenant protection)

Temporary

Continue and

not a solution

End "share deal

moratorium on rent

enforce 10% rent

Increase supply

abuse"

increases in tight

cap on relettings

through deregulation

housing markets

(Mietpreisbremse)

Continue 10% rent

Allow for federal

cap on relettings

legislation to

(Mietpreisbremse)

implement rent

Increase look-back

ceilings

period for Mietspiegel

Increase look-back

to 8 yeas

period for Mietspiegel

to 20 years

End "share deal

abuse"

Sources: Parties' manifestos and "First 100 Days Action Plans"

Page 5

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

Vonovia SE published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 07:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
