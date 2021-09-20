Vonovia : Capital Markets Update (englisch)

Possible coalitions (based on simple averages across eight leading pollsters (%))
"Germany"
22
26
11
"Traffic Light"
26
16
11
"Jamaica"
22
16
11
"R2G"
26
16
6
ca. 46% votes
needed for a
majority (est.)
What to Expect After the Election
As polls indicate a tight race it seems likely that the election results will not deliver a clear outcome and different coalitions will be possible.
Any coalition will require substantial consensus, and it is impossible to predict what concessions will be made by which party and on which issue.
The very strict hardline positions laid out in the various manifestos will most likely be diluted in coalition negotiations as parties are forced to find consensus and common ground.
In light of (i) the consensual view across party lines to combat climate change and reduce CO2 and (ii) the high ratio of retail landlords (65%) there seems to be a factual need for housing policy to remain sufficiently balanced in order to increase much needed CO2 reduction efforts and also to leave enough
"breathing room" for private owners.
Investments, Modernization, and Climate Protection
Consensus on Need to Reduce CO2 but Different Ways to Get There
CDU/CSU
SPD
The Greens
FDP (Liberals)
The Left
• Climate neutrality
• Climate neutrality no
• 100% renewable
• Deregulation to
• Climate neutrality
until 2045
later than 2045
energy by 2035
accelerate energy
until 2035
• Tax incentives for
• Subsidies for
• Increase
turnaround
• Introduce climate
modernization
modernization
modernization rate
• Implement
protection as a
investments
investments and
• Reduce
environmental
government target in
• Strengthen landlord-
urban quarter
modernization
policies free from
Germany's Basic Law
to-tenant electricity
developments
allowance
ideology
• Increase energy
models
• Achieve CO2
(€1.50/sqm)
• Support a lively and
efficient
• Support innovative
neutrality in the real
• Refurbishments to be
innovative start-up
modernization rate
research including
estate sector
neutral to warm
culture
by a factor of 3x
electrolyzers, fuel
• Use CO2 tax to
rents via "1/3 model"
• Comprehensive
• Refurbishments to be
cells, hydrogen
incentivize energy-
with equal burden
reform of energy-
neutral to warm
technology,
efficient
sharing between
related taxes and
rents
photovoltaics, and
modernizations
tenant, landlord and
fees
• Support landlord-to-
innovation centers
among home owners
tax payer
tenant electricity
• Support landlord-to-
• Subsidy programs
models
tenant electricity
and tax incentives
models
for owners
• Expand renewable
• Distribution along
energy and increase
energy efficiency
energy efficiency
classes
• Make Germany the
• Increase CO2 tax to
leader in hydrogen
€60 by 2023 (instead
technology
of 2025)
• Support innovative
• Simplify and support
forms of renewable
landlord-to-tenant
energy generation
electricity models
• Include Paris Climate
Agreement Targets
in Germany's Basic
law
Sources: Parties' manifestos and "First 100 Days Action Plans"
Rental Regulation
Differences Even Within Individual Parties
CDU/CSU
SPD
The Greens
FDP (Liberals)
The Left
• Measures to increase
• Round table for
• Limit regular rent
• Abolish the 10% rent
• Enable rent freeze
supply instead of
affordable housing
increases to 2% p.a.
cap on relettings
legislation anywhere
additional regulation
with all relevant
• Ensure wide use of
(Mietpreisbremse)
in Germany
(sufficient new
stakeholders
qualified Mietspiegel
• Expropriation and
• Rent increase
supply considered to
• Rent increase in line
as firm legal basis for
regulation lead to
moratorium in tight
be the best form of
with inflation
rent increases
less supply and are
housing markets
tenant protection)
• Temporary
• Continue and
not a solution
• End "share deal
moratorium on rent
enforce 10% rent
• Increase supply
abuse"
increases in tight
cap on relettings
through deregulation
housing markets
(Mietpreisbremse)
• Continue 10% rent
• Allow for federal
cap on relettings
legislation to
(Mietpreisbremse)
implement rent
• Increase look-back
ceilings
period for Mietspiegel
• Increase look-back
to 8 yeas
period for Mietspiegel
to 20 years
• End "share deal
abuse"
Sources: Parties' manifestos and "First 100 Days Action Plans"
