Vonovia : EPRA Sustainability BPR Report 2021

Introduction

­Vonovia is a leading international residential real estate company with a portfolio of around 505,000 (­December 31, 2021, incl. Deutsche Wohnen) in almost all of Germany's attractive cities and regions, as well as around

22,000 apartments in Austria and approximately 38,000 in Sweden. We employ 15.871 (incl. Deutsche Wohnen) people throughout the Group.

As a residential real estate company, Vonovia­ is an important part of society. After all, a home is a basic human need, and housing is a matter that also involves social factors. We are guided in our actions by the three basic principles of sustainability: We take economic responsibility for our company, make an ecological contribution to climate and environmental protection, and assume social responsibility for our approximately one million tenants, the neighborhoods that they live in, and our employees.

We offer a home for everyone. For us, this means providing needs-based and good living standards, an intact residential environment that protects our climate and biodiversity, and neighborhoods that are functioning and appealing at the same time. We are continuing to develop these neighborhoods in which our apartments are located in a holistic manner and with a view to environmental and climate protection. This also includes the construction of new apartments, both for the company's own portfolio and for sale. Sustainable business practices are an integral part of our business model and are at the very heart of our corporate strategy. This means that we take responsibility for safe, good-quality and affordable housing.

As a member of EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association), we want to contribute to greater transparency in reporting. This is why we make annual publications based on the EPRA Sustainability Best Practice Recommendations. The following report consists of two parts: the Overarching Recommendations and the Sustainability Performance Measures.