Vonovia : EPRA Sustainability BPR Report 2021

2021 EPRA Sustainability Best Practice Recommendations
3 Introduction
3 Overarching Recommendations
6 Sustainability Best Practice Performance Measures (EPRA tables)
12 Contact, Imprint
Introduction
Vonovia is a leading international residential real estate company with a portfolio of around 505,000 (December 31, 2021, incl. Deutsche Wohnen) in almost all of Germany's attractive cities and regions, as well as around
22,000 apartments in Austria and approximately 38,000 in Sweden. We employ 15.871 (incl. Deutsche Wohnen) people throughout the Group.
As a residential real estate company, Vonovia is an important part of society. After all, a home is a basic human need, and housing is a matter that also involves social factors. We are guided in our actions by the three basic principles of sustainability: We take economic responsibility for our company, make an ecological contribution to climate and environmental protection, and assume social responsibility for our approximately one million tenants, the neighborhoods that they live in, and our employees.
We offer a home for everyone. For us, this means providing needs-based and good living standards, an intact residential environment that protects our climate and biodiversity, and neighborhoods that are functioning and appealing at the same time. We are continuing to develop these neighborhoods in which our apartments are located in a holistic manner and with a view to environmental and climate protection. This also includes the construction of new apartments, both for the company's own portfolio and for sale. Sustainable business practices are an integral part of our business model and are at the very heart of our corporate strategy. This means that we take responsibility for safe, good-quality and affordable housing.
As a member of EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association), we want to contribute to greater transparency in reporting. This is why we make annual publications based on the EPRA Sustainability Best Practice Recommendations. The following report consists of two parts: the Overarching Recommendations and the Sustainability Performance Measures.
The key figures published focus on the activities of
Vonovia SE in Germany, Austria and Sweden using the financial control approach. Deutsche Wohnen SE, which belonged to the Vonovia Group since September 30, 2021, is not included in this report. The process of integrating Deutsche Wohnen started in 2022 and is set to be completed by the start of 2023. Sustainability information can then be reported on a consolidated basis as of the 2022 reporting year.
Coverage
This EPRA report relates to Vonovia's portfolio and business operations.
Portfolio
The sustainability figures presented for 2021 include 420,441 residential and commercial units covering a total area of 27,422,827 m².
Residential and Commercial Units/Area per Region
Residential and
Region
commercial units
Area in m2
Germany
357,706
22,686,189
Austria
22,112
1,752,265
Sweden
40,623
2,984,373
Total
420,441
27,422,827
Business Operations
The objective is to attain as complete a view as possible of the environmental impact of the Vonovia Group and its many different locations. These locations include not only the company headquarters in Bochum and the large customer service centers in Duisburg and Dresden, but also regional administration offices, caretakers' offices, and offices and workshops used by the technical service and the residential neighborhood services. Some of these
belong directly to the Vonovia portfolio; some relate to rented space. For the latter, Vonovia can only improve the environmental performance to a limited extent, or only in agreement with the landlord.
For the relevant reporting periods 2020 and 2021 we projected the figures by square meters rental area on our whole business process areas.
Estimation of Landlord-obtained Utility Consumption
The environmental key figures relating to heat consumption in the portfolio were calculated based on the energy certificate data (demand and consumption certificates) wherever possible. These cover heat consumption in portfolio both residential units and communal areas in the regions Germany, Austria and Sweden. The majority of Vonovia energy certificates in the Germany region are demand certificates (approx. 83%), meaning that 17% of the data is based on consumption certificates. There is no energy certificate data available for 9.6% of the portfolio.
The environmental key figures for electricity consumption in the German portfolio's communal areas are based on the quantities accounted for by the Vonovia company VESG (Vonovia Energie Service GmbH). We have applied actual consumption values for the regions of Austria and Sweden.
The companies portfolio's water consumption is based on meter readings, which are also included in the operating and ancillary costs, and refers to the residential and communal areas.
The German portfolio's waste volumes are calculated on the basis of the costs incurred, which are passed on to tenants via the operating and ancillary costs. For the Austria and Sweden regions, these figures were collected by calculations mainly based on statistical figures and the portfolio structure.
Third-party Assurance
The Sustainability Report - and, as a result, also the key information and key figures set out herein - are audited (with limited assurance) by the auditor of the annual financial statements, KPMG (see Limited Assurance Report). As the key figures in this EPRA Report are taken from the Sustainability Report, they have also been verified by a third party. The like-for-like data is an exception.
Boundaries - Reporting on Landlord and
Tenant Consumption
We only report on the consumption of heating, water and waste purchased from the landlord and on the electricity that we make available to our tenants for the communal areas. Tenant-related utility services, i.e., from invoices that tenants receive directly, cannot be reported. This primarily includes the electricity that tenants use in their own apartments.
The portfolio data therefore covers the following areas:
Heating: residential and communal areas
Electricity: communal areas
Water: residential and communal areas
Waste: living areas
The Like-for-like calculations consider full German, Austrian and Swedish portfolio (excl. Deutsche Wohnen). As our Swedish subsidiary Hembla was not yet part of our portfolio as of December 31, 2019, this subportfolio is not included in the like-for-like calculations.
Normalization
We use intensity figures wherever possible. For intensities relating to building floor space, we use the rentable area as the denominator. When it comes to calculating consumption (the numerator), we use the rentable area plus a 20% surcharge for the communal areas. The resulting intensities for energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions include the consumption of heating and general electricity, but not the electricity used by tenants in their own homes.
The calculations of the key occupational safety and health figures are explained in the corresponding table of key figures.
Segment Analysis
For a segment analysis of our portfolio, please refer to the
In our key reporting figures, we generally make a distinction between our three core markets: Germany, Austria and Sweden.
As residential properties account for 98.5% of our portfo- lio, our reporting focus is on this asset class. A supplementary view on the building age classes can be found in our 2021 Sustainability Report (see Key Figures).
The offices' environmental key figures are partly based on heating and electricity bills from the energy providers, the municipal water utilities and the waste disposal company. Extrapolations were necessary in some cases because the bills from utility companies for the reporting period had not yet been received at the time of publication. The fuel consumed by Vonovia's fleet was evaluated based on fuel cards.
Narrative on Performance
Sustainability is an integral part of Vonovia's business operations. We are therefore consistently continuing the process of integrating sustainable topics into the cor porate strategy and developing suitable strategies and measures for all three areas - E, S and G - respectively the individual business areas and topics. To demonstrate the importance of sustainability for our company, we integrated aspects of our sustainability strategy into Vonovia's management system by introducing the Sustainability Performance Index (SPI) in 2021, in addition to remuneration -relatednon-financial indicators. An overview of our strategic approach and details on the SPI can be found in our 2021 Sustainability Report (see Our Approach to
In the other chapters of the sustainability report, you will find the other topic-specific strategic approaches. As part of the performance measures, we report additional explanatory information at relevant points in the individual tables of key figures.
Reporting Period
As with the Annual Report, we report by fiscal year, i.e., from January 1 to December 31 of a given year. For most of the key figures, we are reporting the last three fiscal years (2019, 2020 and 2021) in the 2021 Sustainability Report. As far as the EPRA key figures are concerned, we refer to the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years.
Materiality
We want to fulfill our responsibility to the environment and society as best we can. That's why we continuously deal with the processes of social and ecological change in a structured manner, and analyze how these changes impact our business and value creation (outside-in perspective). At the same time, our decision-making processes look at the impact that our business model has on the environment and society (inside-out perspective). A third important dimension in determining the issues that are material for us is also the perspective of relevant external stakeholder groups.
We redefined the material topics in 2020 as part of an extensive, testable materiality analysis. The resulting materiality matrix replaces the one in place since 2017 (see Vonovia Sustainability Report 2017). This new definition was prompted by changing overall social conditions, the mounting importance of climate protection issues and internal changes resulting from the company's internationalization and its new development business activities. The aim is to create a comprehensible basis to position Vonovia strategically and sustainably. See also Material Topics in the 2021 Sustainability Report.
Further information on the Overarching Recommendations can be found in the chapter About This Report in our 2021 Sustainability Report.