Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Vonovia SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vonovia : European Union's Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD)

12/20/2021 | 06:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First Assessment of the European

Union's Energy Performance of

Buildings Directive (EPBD)

December 20, 2021

EU Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD)

Background

  • On December 15, 2021, the European Union Commission published a proposal for a directive on the energy performance of buildings, aiming to make homes and buildings fit for a greener future.
  • The directive is part of the Commission's "Fit for 55" proposals to deliver on the European Green
    Deal and the European Climate Law.
  • It complements other components and sets the vision for a climate neutral building stock by 2050.
  • The directive will impact national regulatory frameworks and shape member states' approach to make their national building stock more energy efficient.

1Source: European Commission (https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/ip_21_6683).

Dec. 20, 2021

Vonovia - First Assessment of the EU's EPBD

2

EU Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD)

The EU is Getting Serious about the Relevance of Buildings in the Fight Against Climate Change

The urgency is obvious…

Buildings account for

40%36%

of energy consumed

of energy-related

greenhouse gas emissions

75%90%

Of EU buildings are not

Of EU buildings are

energy efficient

expected to still be standing

in 2050

…and the EU is taking action

  • sector would require centuries. Triggering and supporting building renovation, including a shift towards emissions- free heating systems is therefore a key goal.
  • Member states need to develop a national building renovation plan for a highly energy-efficient and decarbonized building stock by 2050.
  • By 2030 all new buildings must be zero-emission1 and not cause any on-site carbon emissions from fossil fuels.
  • 15% of worst performing [existing] buildings must be upgraded to energy performance certificate class F by 2030 and E by 2033.2
  • Energy performance certificates (EPCs) based on energy need will be required for all selling and letting starting
    2026.At the current pace the decarbonization of the building

Source: European Commission. 1 For new constructions zero emission is defined as ≤60 kWh/sqm p.a. (Germany); ≤65 kWh/sqm p.a. (Austria); ≤75 kWh/sqm p.a. (Sweden) provided that the building causes no on-site carbon emissions from fossil fuels. 2 EU requires harmonization of member states' energy performance standards by defining the lowest energy performance class G as the worst performing 15% of the building stock, with zero-emission buildings defined as A. The categories in between are to be defined based on overall EU guidelines with a view towards harmonization across member states.

Dec. 20, 2021

Vonovia - First Assessment of the EU's EPBD

3

Changes for New Constructions and Harmonization of EPCs

Highest Requirements for New Builds; Energy Performance Certificates Required 2026 Onwards

EU requirement

Vonovia

New

Construction

Energy

Performance

Certificates

(EPCs)

Until 2030, all new buildings must be nearly zero-

emission buildings.1

Starting 2030, all new buildings must be zero-

emission buildings.2

A new construction is considered a zero-emission

building if the remaining energy need is ≤60

kWh/sqm p.a.3 and if the building causes no on- site carbon emissions from fossil fuels.

Energy performance certificates (EPCs) will be required for all selling and letting starting 2026. Different energy efficiency classes in the member states are to be harmonized by the end of 2025.

Energy efficiency class G: The worst 15% of a country's housing stock. Energy efficiency class

  1. zero-emissionbuilding. Energy efficiency classes B-F: even bandwidth distribution.

Energy performance certificates are to be based on energy need.

All of Vonovia's current and future new constructions are already compliant.

The average primary energy need of new constructions in 2020 was 35.7 kWh/sqm p.a.

EPCs are already mandatory in Germany. >80% of Vonovia's EPCs already compliant.4 The remainder is based on energy consumption.

Source: European Commission. 1 Buildings with a very high energy performance where the nearly zero or very low amount of energy required is covered to a very significant extent by energy from renewable sources. 2 Buildings with a very high energy performance where the very low amount of energy still required is fully covered by energy from renewable sources. 3 The European divides its member countries into different climatic zones and allows for different thresholds for these zones. For new constructions zero emission is defined as ≤60 kWh/sqm p.a. (Germany); ≤65 kWh/sqm p.a. (Austria); ≤75 kWh/sqm p.a. (Sweden) provided that the building causes no on-site carbon emissions from fossil fuels. 4 Based on final energy need, not primary energy need.

Dec. 20, 2021

Vonovia - First Assessment of the EU's EPBD

4

EU Requirements for Existing Buildings

EU Places Great Emphasis on Renewable Energy for Decarbonizing Buildings

  • Nearly zero-emissionbuilding (NZEB): A building with a very high energy performance where the nearly zero or very low amount of energy still required is covered to a very significant extent by energy from renewable sources.
  • Zero-emissionbuilding (ZEB): A building with a very high energy performance where the very low amount of energy still required is fully covered by energy from renewable sources.
  • Member states are required to harmonize energy performance standards as follows: the lowest energy performance class G shall cover the worst performing 15% of the building stock, and zero-emission buildings are to be defined as energy performance class A. The categories in between shall be defined based on overall EU guidelines with a view towards harmonization across member states.
  • Residential buildings must achieve at least energy efficiency class F by 2030 and class E by 2033. Deep renovation should be defined as a renovation that transforms buildings into zero-emission buildings, and, in a first step, as renovation that transforms buildings into nearly zero-emission buildings.
  • Member states need to establish specific timelines for buildings to achieve higher energy performance classes by 2040 and 2050, in line with the pathway for making the national building stock climate neutral.

With the EPBD the EU recognizes that climate change in the building sector will need to be based on a two-step approach:

  1. energy efficient modernization of buildings ("deep renovation") and (2) fuel switch, replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy, supporting the strategy on which Vonovia's climate path is based.

Source: European Commission.

Dec. 20, 2021

Vonovia - First Assessment of the EU's EPBD

5

Disclaimer

Vonovia SE published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 11:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VONOVIA SE
06:50aVONOVIA : European Union's Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD)
PU
01:15aS&P Lifts Vonovia's Outlook to Positive on Potential Deleveraging
MT
01:05aVONOVIA SE : 211220_Vonovia with top position in S&P Global sustainability ranking
EQ
12/17MARKETMIND : Pulling away the punch bowl
RE
12/16Moody's Lifts Deutsche Wohnen's Outlook To Stable Over Expected Metrics Improvement
MT
12/15MARKETMIND : Okay Fed, show us your hand
RE
12/14VONOVIA : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
12/14MARKETMIND : Big Apple
RE
12/13VONOVIA : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
12/13Vonovia SE Appoints Philip Grosse to the Management Board, Effective January 1, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VONOVIA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 975 M 3 350 M 3 350 M
Net income 2021 4 769 M 5 369 M 5 369 M
Net Debt 2021 45 234 M 50 934 M 50 934 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,70x
Yield 2021 3,42%
Capitalization 28 130 M 31 717 M 31 674 M
EV / Sales 2021 24,7x
EV / Sales 2022 18,2x
Nbr of Employees 16 051
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart VONOVIA SE
Duration : Period :
Vonovia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VONOVIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 48,90 €
Average target price 63,12 €
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Buch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Helene von Roeder Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel Kleifeld Head-Human Resources & Technical Services
Klaus Rauscher Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VONOVIA SE-12.64%31 717
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-31.95%34 251
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-11.40%17 325
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY6.05%16 398
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY22.74%15 980
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE-3.08%10 011