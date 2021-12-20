Vonovia : European Union's Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD)

Until 2030, all new buildings must be nearly zero-

emission buildings.1

Starting 2030, all new buildings must be zero-

emission buildings.2

A new construction is considered a zero-emission

building if the remaining energy need is ≤60

kWh/sqm p.a.3 and if the building causes no on- site carbon emissions from fossil fuels.

Energy performance certificates (EPCs) will be required for all selling and letting starting 2026. Different energy efficiency classes in the member states are to be harmonized by the end of 2025.

Energy efficiency class G: The worst 15% of a country's housing stock. Energy efficiency class

zero-emission building. Energy efficiency classes B-F: even bandwidth distribution.

Energy performance certificates are to be based on energy need.