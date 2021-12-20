Vonovia : European Union's Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD)

EU Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD)
The EU is Getting Serious about the Relevance of Buildings in the Fight Against Climate Change
The urgency is obvious…
Buildings account for
40%36%
of energy consumed
of energy-related
greenhouse gas emissions
75%90%
Of EU buildings are not
Of EU buildings are
energy efficient
expected to still be standing
in 2050
…and the EU is taking action
sector would require centuries. Triggering and supporting building renovation, including a shift towards emissions- free heating systems is therefore a key goal.
Member states need to develop a national building renovation plan for a highly energy-efficient and decarbonized building stock by 2050.
By 2030 allnew buildings must be zero-emission1 and not cause any on-site carbon emissions from fossil fuels.
15% of worst performing [existing] buildings must be upgraded to energy performance certificate class F by 2030 and E by 2033.2
Energy performance certificates (EPCs) based on energy need will be required for all selling and letting starting 2026.At the current pace the decarbonization of the building
Source: European Commission. 1 For new constructions zero emission is defined as ≤60 kWh/sqm p.a. (Germany); ≤65 kWh/sqm p.a. (Austria); ≤75 kWh/sqm p.a. (Sweden) provided that the building causes no on-site carbon emissions from fossil fuels. 2 EU requires harmonization of member states' energy performance standards by defining the lowest energy performance class G as the worst performing 15% of the building stock, with zero-emission buildings defined as A. The categories in between are to be defined based on overall EU guidelines with a view towards harmonization across member states.
Changes for New Constructions and Harmonization of EPCs
Highest Requirements for New Builds; Energy Performance Certificates Required 2026 Onwards
EU requirement
Vonovia
New
Construction
Energy
Performance
Certificates
(EPCs)
Until 2030, all new buildings must be nearly zero-
emission buildings.1
Starting 2030, all new buildings must be zero-
emission buildings.2
A new construction is considered a zero-emission
building if the remaining energy need is ≤60
kWh/sqm p.a.3 and if the building causes no on- site carbon emissions from fossil fuels.
Energy performance certificates (EPCs) will be required for all selling and letting starting 2026. Different energy efficiency classes in the member states are to be harmonized by the end of 2025.
Energy efficiency class G: The worst 15% of a country's housing stock. Energy efficiency class
zero-emissionbuilding. Energy efficiency classes B-F: even bandwidth distribution.
Energy performance certificates are to be based on energy need.
All of Vonovia's current and future new constructions are already compliant.
The average primary energy need of new constructions in 2020 was 35.7 kWh/sqm p.a.
EPCs are already mandatory in Germany. >80% of Vonovia's EPCs already compliant.4The remainder is based on energy consumption.
Source: European Commission. 1 Buildings with a very high energy performance where the nearly zero or very low amount of energy required is covered to a very significant extent by energy from renewable sources. 2 Buildings with a very high energy performance where the very low amount of energy still required is fully covered by energy from renewable sources. 3 The European divides its member countries into different climatic zones and allows for different thresholds for these zones. For new constructions zero emission is defined as ≤60 kWh/sqm p.a. (Germany); ≤65 kWh/sqm p.a. (Austria); ≤75 kWh/sqm p.a. (Sweden) provided that the building causes no on-site carbon emissions from fossil fuels. 4 Based on final energy need, not primary energy need.
EU Requirements for Existing Buildings
EU Places Great Emphasis on Renewable Energy for Decarbonizing Buildings
Nearlyzero-emissionbuilding (NZEB): A building with a very high energy performance where the nearly zero or very low amount of energy still required is covered to a very significant extent by energy from renewable sources.
Zero-emissionbuilding (ZEB): A building with a very high energy performance where the very low amount of energy still required is fully covered by energy from renewable sources.
Member states are required to harmonize energy performance standards as follows: the lowest energy performance class G shall cover the worst performing 15% of the building stock, and zero-emission buildings are to be defined as energy performance class A. The categories in between shall be defined based on overall EU guidelines with a view towards harmonization across member states.
Residential buildings must achieve at least energy efficiency class F by 2030 and class E by 2033.Deep renovation should be defined as a renovation that transforms buildings into zero-emission buildings, and, in a first step, as renovation that transforms buildings into nearly zero-emission buildings.
Member states need to establish specific timelines for buildings to achieve higher energy performance classes by 2040 and 2050, in line with the pathway for making the national building stock climate neutral.
With the EPBD the EU recognizes that climate change in the building sector will need to be based on a two-step approach:
energy efficient modernization of buildings ("deep renovation") and (2) fuel switch, replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy, supporting the strategy on which Vonovia's climate path is based.