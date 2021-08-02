Log in
    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
  Report
Vonovia Marginally Increases Offer Price for Deutsche Wohnen -- Market Talk

08/02/2021 | 03:17am EDT
German real-estate company Vonovia isn't giving up on its plan to buy Deutsche Wohnen, and said it will make a new offer for its rival after the previous attempt failed. The new price of EUR53 for each Deutsche Wohnen share is a small increase from the previous offer of EUR52, Berenberg says, and implies a premium of less than 1% on Deutsche Wohnen's latest closing price on July 30. In previous statements, Vonovia said the proposed merger would increase its portfolio value and create synergies. "Residential real estate gives the possibility to meaningfully enhance the profitability by owning a larger portfolio, as shown by Vonovia and its peers over the previous years," Berenberg says. (olivia.bugault@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-21 0316ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE 0.23% 52.74 Delayed Quote.20.49%
VONOVIA SE 0.46% 56.44 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
