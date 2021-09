--German real-estate company Vonovia is considering scrapping its minimum acceptance threshold of 50% in its offer for rival Deutsche Wohnen, German business daily Handelsblatt reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

--A final decision is expected to be made shortly, according to Handelsblatt.

--A spokeswoman for Vonovia declined to comment to Dow Jones Newswires.

