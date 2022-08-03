Vonovia Mulls Sale of Assets Valued at $13.2 Billion

By Maitane Sardon

Vonovia SE on Wednesday said it is considering measures including property sales and joint ventures with institutional investors that would help the company to allocate capital more efficiently.

The German real-estate company said it has identified assets for potential sale valued at an estimated 13 billion euros ($13.2 billion).

As part of a new plan to secure access to capital, Vonovia said it is currently reviewing measures such as sales of flats and multi-dwelling units and joint ventures with new investors.

Ulrike Dauer contributed to this article.

Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-22 0937ET