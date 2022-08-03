Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Vonovia SE
  News
  Summary
    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:47 2022-08-03 am EDT
31.93 EUR   +1.46%
07:14aVONOVIA : Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
06:45aVONOVIA : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
06:43aVONOVIA : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
Summary 
Summary

Vonovia Mulls Sale of Assets Valued at $13.2 Billion

08/03/2022 | 09:37am EDT
By Maitane Sardon


Vonovia SE on Wednesday said it is considering measures including property sales and joint ventures with institutional investors that would help the company to allocate capital more efficiently.

The German real-estate company said it has identified assets for potential sale valued at an estimated 13 billion euros ($13.2 billion).

As part of a new plan to secure access to capital, Vonovia said it is currently reviewing measures such as sales of flats and multi-dwelling units and joint ventures with new investors.


Ulrike Dauer contributed to this article.


Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-22 0937ET

Analyst Recommendations on VONOVIA SE
Financials
Sales 2022 3 047 M 3 107 M 3 107 M
Net income 2022 4 207 M 4 290 M 4 290 M
Net Debt 2022 44 730 M 45 610 M 45 610 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,95x
Yield 2022 5,83%
Capitalization 24 440 M 24 920 M 24 920 M
EV / Sales 2022 22,7x
EV / Sales 2023 21,9x
Nbr of Employees 15 900
Free-Float 98,5%
Technical analysis trends VONOVIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 31,47 €
Average target price 46,84 €
Spread / Average Target 48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Buch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Philip Grosse Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel Kleifeld Head-Human Resources & Technical Services
Klaus Rauscher Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VONOVIA SE-35.11%24 920
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-16.40%27 130
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-23.78%11 651
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-29.97%10 579
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-34.56%9 795
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE-28.52%6 514