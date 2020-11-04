Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Vonovia SE    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vonovia : Nine-Month Profit Grew; Backs 2020 View

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 01:41am EST

By Cecilia Butini

Vonovia SE said Wednesday that net profit for the first nine months rose on year and backed its outlook for 2020.

The German real-estate company posted net profit of 1.89 billion euros ($2.22 billion) up from EUR63.4 million the previous year.

Rental income as of Sept. 30 was EUR1.71 billion up from EUR1.53 billion a year prior.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization stood at EUR1.38 billion compared with EUR1.23 billion the year before.

Vonovia's funds from operations, or operating profit after interest and taxes, clocked in at EUR1.01 billion for the period from EUR932.8 million in 2019.

The company backed its outlook for 2020, and said it expects the coronavirus pandemic not to have any significant impact on its four business areas.

For 2021, the company expects total adjusted Ebitda of between EUR1.97 billion and EUR2.02 billion, and funds from operations of between EUR1.41 billion and EUR1.46 billion, assuming a stable legal position.

Vonovia plans to propose a dividend of EUR1.69 a share when it holds its annual general meeting in May, it said.

Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-20 0140ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VONOVIA SE
01:41aVONOVIA : Nine-Month Profit Grew; Backs 2020 View
DJ
01:05aVONOVIA SE : Continuous Stable Business Development is Basis for Binding Climate..
EQ
01:05aVONOVIA SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports an..
EQ
01:05aVONOVIA SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ac..
EQ
11/03VONOVIA : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/02VONOVIA : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
10/30VONOVIA SE : quaterly earnings release
10/26VONOVIA : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
10/01VONOVIA SE :
EQ
09/28VONOVIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 310 M 2 689 M 2 689 M
Net income 2020 2 488 M 2 896 M 2 896 M
Net Debt 2020 23 632 M 27 515 M 27 515 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Yield 2020 2,93%
Capitalization 31 837 M 37 354 M 37 068 M
EV / Sales 2020 24,0x
EV / Sales 2021 23,3x
Nbr of Employees 10 440
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart VONOVIA SE
Duration : Period :
Vonovia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VONOVIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 61,66 €
Last Close Price 56,26 €
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Buch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helene von Roeder Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Rauscher Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Hildegard Müller Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VONOVIA SE17.21%37 354
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-12.90%46 909
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-27.41%26 947
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.36%17 828
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-28.08%16 565
GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION LTD-9.93%11 409
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group