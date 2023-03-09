Vonovia : Q&A regarding prosecutor investigations at Vonovia SE
03/09/2023 | 11:25am EST
Q&A regarding prosecutor investigations at Vonovia SE
Is it true that Vonovia's premises were searched by the public prosecutor's office? Which locations were affected by the investigation?
We can confirm that Vonovia's headquarters and another office in Bochum were searched on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
As the victim, Vonovia is fully cooperating with the investigating authorities and granting them access to all necessary documents. We have the greatest interest in a quick and comprehensive clarification of the allegations.
Which allegations have been made?
To the best of our knowledge, there are suspicions that there were allegedly problematic procedures in the awarding of contracts to subcontractors, to Vonovia's detriment. The investigating authorities make allegations against individual employees at the operational level in the technical area.
What does Vonovia say about the accusations?
We are unable to comment on ongoing investigations. We have initiated the necessary internal measures to fully clarify the allegations. In addition, we have commissioned the auditing firm Deloitte to conduct an independent investigation.
Who commissioned the investigation by Deloitte?
As the victim, Vonovia is fully cooperating with the investigating authorities and granting them access to all necessary documents. As the aggrieved party, Vonovia itself has the greatest interest in a rapid and complete clarification of the allegations.
The Management Board has appointed the independent auditing firm Deloitte to investigate this issue. Deloitte has already begun its work and is conducting investigations at our premises. The Management Board manages the company, and the Supervisory Board fulfills its monitoring duties and maintains a close exchange with the Management Board.
We are shocked that former employees with great criminal energy formed a criminal gang at our subsidiaries. This is absolutely unacceptable. We are therefore fully cooperating with the responsible authorities.
How can Vonovia guarantee the independence of the investigation, given that Deloitte was appointed by the Management Board?
The external investigation by an independent auditing firm initiated by the Management Board is being conducted in parallel with and in addition to the comprehensive support provided by the authorities.
Deloitte is obliged to maintain its independence. The goal is to provide comprehensive, complete and rapid clarification. Dependencies on the Management Board must not exist and do not exist. The interest of the Supervisory Board and Management Board in complete and transparent clarification does not in any way conflict with the objective of the investigation that has been initiated.
Neither authorities nor an auditing firm would make themselves dependent here. The facts will be clarified comprehensively without regard to persons or positions; this is Deloitte's mission and understanding of itself. In its monitoring function, the Supervisory Board regularly deals with compliance and risk minimization issues anyway.
Are there any suspicions against employees who are currently still working for Vonovia? Do the employees all come from the same area of work? What area of work are they from?
The investigating authorities are making allegations against individual employees at the operational level in technical departments.
Please understand that, for reasons of data privacy and in order not to complicate the investigation, we cannot provide any further details about the individuals concerned.
Did Vonovia already draw any personnel consequences?
The priority of the Management Board at the moment is to clarify the facts and to support the authorities in their work as best as possible.
We have a zero-tolerance policy with regard to misconduct and also exhaust the scope of labor law in this context and have already drawn the first consequences under personnel law.
We do not comment on details, given the ongoing official investigation and the privacy rights of the persons concerned. Please understand that we cannot provide access to the documents.
Will Vonovia press charges against suspects?
Yes, Vonovia has already taken initial personnel measures and will press criminal charges for all the offenses in question.
When did Vonovia become aware of the allegations?
Vonovia was informed of the allegations and investigations by the contents of the search warrant on March 7, 2023.
How could the incident have happened? Why did Vonovia's control mechanisms not work? Does Vonovia see a need to adjust its compliance system?
Our compliance system is absolutely state-of-the-art and is regularly audited. Likewise, there are of course regular training sessions, tests and continuous improvements.
But even the best compliance system cannot prevent people with criminal energy from working together to undermine such a system. With Deloitte's help, we will now look into this and see which implications we can draw from it for the future.
The investigation mandate for Deloitte is comprehensive and also extends to the control mechanisms.
How does the compliance system of Vonovia currently work?
The Vonovia-wide compliance management system is based on the generally applicable auditing standard in accordance with IDW PS 980 and includes, in particular, measures to ensure compliance with the law and the regulations.
This includes the fact that Vonovia has set up the function of Compliance Officer, who, together with their team, is available as a contact person and advisor. In addition to direct contact, there are various reporting channels, such as our BKMS Compliance System or via our ombudsperson. These ensure that any employee who wishes to report behavior that may not be in line with the Code of Conduct or statutory regulations can do so in confidence and outside the corporate hierarchy.
How high does Vonovia estimate the damage caused to the company?
At the moment, we do not know the extent of the damage. To our current knowledge, the damage is financial and has been incurred to the detriment of Vonovia as contracting party.
Have tenants suffered any damages? If so, will Vonovia compensate them?
To our current knowledge, the damage is financial and has been incurred to the detriment of Vonovia as contracting party. It concerns bills for services that were invoiced to the company, not to Vonovia's tenants.
The extent to which these are cost items that were also partially charged on in subsequent processes is the subject of investigations.
We will, of course, do everything in our power to clarify the matter. Averting damage to our tenants is our top priority.
Will Vonovia pay compensation to tenants?
To our current knowledge, the damage is financial and has been incurred to the detriment of Vonovia as contracting party. It concerns bills for services that were invoiced to the company, not to Vonovia's tenants.
The extent to which these are cost items that were also partially charged on in subsequent processes is the subject of investigations.
As soon as the results of the investigation are available, we will act accordingly. Averting damage to our tenants is our top priority.
What exactly is a forensic investigation?
A forensic investigation is the processing of financial or white-collar crime. In this process, criminal acts as well as existing processes and established procedures are systematically investigated and (critically) analyzed.