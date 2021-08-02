Log in
    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/02 02:11:10 am
56.41 EUR   +0.41%
01:52aVonovia Raises Offer for Rival Deutsche Wohnen to EUR53/Share
DJ
08/01DEUTSCHE WOHNEN : Vonovia Strike New Merger Deal
MT
08/01DEUTSCHE WOHNEN : Vonovia to make new Deutsche Wohnen offer at 53 eur/shr
RE
Vonovia Raises Offer for Rival Deutsche Wohnen to EUR53/Share

08/02/2021 | 01:52am EDT
By Olivia Bugault

Vonovia SE said Sunday it has agreed with German property company Deutsche Wohnen SE to launch an increased takeover offer at 53 euros ($62.90) a share, or about EUR19.1 billion in total, after its previous attempt failed.

"The parties have agreed that the new takeover offer will have a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% and will otherwise be at substantially the same terms and conditions as the takeover offer published on 23 June 2021," German real-estate company Vonovia said.

Vonovia raised its offer to EUR53 a share in cash for each Deutsche Wohnen share, from EUR52 previously.

The previous offer didn't reach the minimum acceptance threshold of 50% from Deutsche Wohnen's shareholders, but both companies "remain convinced of the strategic benefits of a business combination," Deutsche Wohnen said Sunday.

The takeover offer--which would create Europe's largest residential real-estate group--first needs to be approved by the German financial authority before its launch, Vonovia said.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-21 0152ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE 0.08% 52.64 Delayed Quote.20.49%
VONOVIA SE 0.11% 56.18 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
