    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:54:25 2023-06-09 am EDT
18.69 EUR   +3.19%
Vonovia Se : Around 45 percent of Shareholders Opt for Scrip Dividend
EQ
Vonovia Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Vonovia Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Vonovia SE: Around 45 percent of Shareholders Opt for Scrip Dividend

06/09/2023 | 10:31am EDT
EQS-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Dividend
Vonovia SE: Around 45 percent of Shareholders Opt for Scrip Dividend

09.06.2023 / 16:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT SUITABLE FOR COMPLETE OR PARTIAL PUBLICATION OR DISCLOSURE TO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISCLOSURE WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LEGAL PROVISIONS. THIS PUBLICATION IS NEITHER AN OFFER TO BUY OR SELL NOR AN INVITATION TO TENDER AN OFFER TO BUY OR SELL SHARES.  


Vonovia SE: Around 45 percent of Shareholders Opt for Scrip Dividend

 Bochum, 9 June 2023 – Among shareholders of Vonovia SE (“Vonovia”), the scrip dividend is once again a suitable alternative to the cash option this year. For 44.87 % of shares carrying dividend rights, a distribution in the form of new shares has been opted for within the subscription period. This means that about € 304 million remain within the company, and 18,795,001 new shares will be issued; the total number of Vonovia shares increases to 814,644,998.

Vonovia’s shareholders resolved to distribute a dividend of €0.85 per share for the fiscal year 2022, thus following the proposal of the Supervisory Board and Management Board to combine dividend continuity with capital discipline. The Management Board and the Supervisory Board are generally upholding a dividend policy with a pay-out ratio of approx. 70% of Group FFO after minority interests.

The new shares are expected to be credited to Vonovia’s shareholders’ accounts on June 19, 2023. The cash dividends and any fractional amounts are expected to be paid out on June 14, 2023.


The scrip dividend was chosen as an alternative to a cash dividend for the seven consecutive year.

 

2023 Financial Calendar:

August 4, 2023: Interim Statement for the First Half of 2023

November 3, 2023: Interim Statement for the First Nine Months of 2023

 

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE is Europe’s leading private residential real estate company. Vonovia currently owns approx. 548,400 residential units in all attractive cities and regions in Germany, Sweden and Austria. It also manages around 72,800 apartments. Its portfolio is worth approximately €91.2 billion. As a modern service provider, Vonovia focuses on customer orientation and tenant satisfaction. Offering tenants affordable, attractive and livable homes is a prerequisite for the company’s successful development. Therefore, Vonovia makes long-term investments in the maintenance, modernization and senior-friendly conversion of its properties. The company is also creating more and more new apartments by realizing infill developments and adding to existing buildings.

The company, which is based in Bochum, has been listed on the stock exchange since 2013. Since September 2015 Vonovia has been a constituent in the DAX 30 (today DAX 40) and since September 2020 in the EURO STOXX 50. Vonovia SE is also a constituent of additional national and international indices, including DAX 50 ESG, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, EURO STOXX ESG Leaders 50, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe, and GPR 250 World. Vonovia has a workforce of approximately 15,900 employees.

 

 

 


09.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Phone: +49 234 314 1609
Fax: +49 234 314 2995
E-mail: investorrelations@vonovia.de
Internet: www.vonovia.de
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1
WKN: A1ML7J
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1653873

 
End of News EQS News Service

1653873  09.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1653873&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
