Vonovia SE: Around 45 percent of Shareholders Opt for Scrip Dividend



09.06.2023

Bochum, 9 June 2023 – Among shareholders of Vonovia SE (“Vonovia”), the scrip dividend is once again a suitable alternative to the cash option this year. For 44.87 % of shares carrying dividend rights, a distribution in the form of new shares has been opted for within the subscription period. This means that about € 304 million remain within the company, and 18,795,001 new shares will be issued; the total number of Vonovia shares increases to 814,644,998.

Vonovia’s shareholders resolved to distribute a dividend of €0.85 per share for the fiscal year 2022, thus following the proposal of the Supervisory Board and Management Board to combine dividend continuity with capital discipline. The Management Board and the Supervisory Board are generally upholding a dividend policy with a pay-out ratio of approx. 70% of Group FFO after minority interests.

The new shares are expected to be credited to Vonovia’s shareholders’ accounts on June 19, 2023. The cash dividends and any fractional amounts are expected to be paid out on June 14, 2023.



The scrip dividend was chosen as an alternative to a cash dividend for the seven consecutive year.

