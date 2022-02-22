Log in
    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
Vonovia SE: Following the enforcement of a pledge, Vonovia holds 20.5 percent of the shares in the Adler Group

02/22/2022 | 07:19am GMT
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Vonovia SE: Following the enforcement of a pledge, Vonovia holds 20.5 percent of the shares in the Adler Group

22.02.2022 / 08:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Following the enforcement of a pledge, Vonovia holds 20.5 percent of the shares in the Adler Group
 

Bochum, February 22, 2022 - By way of enforcement of a pledge, 20.5 percent of the shares in Adler Group previously held by Aggregate Holdings Invest S.A. have been transferred to Vonovia SE. The shares had been pledged as collateral for a loan that Vonovia had granted to Aggregate Holdings Invest on 7 October 2021 to replace a bank loan of Aggregate Holdings Invest. By taking this step, Vonovia is protecting itself against a loss of its receivable following a failure by Aggregate Holdings Invest to provide contractually agreed cash collateral. The exercise of voting rights from these shares by Vonovia is subject to anti-trust clearance.

The enforcement of the pledge is a consequence of the credit exposure and was necessary to protect Vonovia's financial interests. Further decisions are not prejudiced by these measures - Vonovia retains all options, including the full or partial sale of the shares.


About Vonovia

Vonovia SE is Europe's leading private residential real estate company. Vonovia currently owns around 568,000 residential units in all attractive cities and regions in Germany, Sweden and Austria. It also manages around 71,500 apartments. Its portfolio is worth approximately ? 95.4 billion. As a modern service provider, Vonovia focuses on customer orientation and tenant satisfaction. Offering tenants affordable, attractive and livable homes is a prerequisite for the company's successful development. Therefore, Vonovia makes long-term investments in the maintenance, modernization and senior-friendly conversion of its properties. The company is also creating more and more new apartments by realizing infill developments and adding to existing buildings.

The company, which is based in Bochum, has been listed on the stock exchange since 2013. Since September 2015 Vonovia has been a constituent in the DAX 30 (today DAX 40) and since September 2020 in the EURO STOXX 50. Vonovia SE is also a constituent of additional national and international indices, including DAX 50 ESG, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, EURO STOXX ESG Leaders 50, STOXX Europe ESG Leaders 50, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe, and GPR 250 World. Vonovia has a workforce of more than 16,000 employees.

Additional Information:
Approval: Regulated Market/Prime Standard, Frankfurt Stock Exchange
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1
WKN: A1ML7J
Common code: 094567408
Registered headquarters of Vonovia SE: Bochum, Germany, Bochum Local Court, HRB 16879
Business address of Vonovia SE: Universitaetsstrasse 133, 44803 Bochum, Germany

This press release has been issued by Vonovia SE and/or its subsidiaries solely for information purposes. This press release may contain statements, assumptions, opinions and predictions about the anticipated future development of Vonovia ("forward-looking statements") that reproduce various assumptions regarding, e.g., results derived from Vonovia's current business or from publicly available sources that have not been subject to an independent audit or in-depth evaluation by Vonovia and that may turn out to be incorrect at a later stage. All forward-looking statements express current expectations based on the current business plan and various other assumptions and therefore come with risks and uncertainties that are not insignificant. All forward-looking statements should not therefore be taken as a guarantee for future performance or results and, furthermore, do not necessarily constitute exact indicators that the forecast results will be achieved. All forward-looking statements relate solely to the day on which this press release was issued to its recipients. It is the responsibility of the recipients of this press release to conduct a more detailed analysis of the validity of forward-looking statements and the underlying assumptions. Vonovia accepts no responsibility for any direct or indirect damages or losses or subsequent damages or losses, as well as penalties that the recipients may incur by using the press release, its contents and, in particular, all forward-looking statements or in any other way, as far as this is legally permissible. Vonovia does not provide any guarantees or assurances (either explicitly or implicitly) in respect of the information contained in this press release. Vonovia is not obliged to update or correct the information, forward-looking statements or conclusions drawn in this press release or to include subsequent events or circumstances or to report inaccuracies that become known after the date of this press release.


