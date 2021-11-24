Log in
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/24 04:22:32 am
49.125 EUR   -6.82%
04:07aVONOVIA SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:10aMARKETMIND : Brace for it
RE
11/23MARKETMIND : Mind the (Europe-U.S.) gap
RE
Vonovia SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/24/2021 | 04:07am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.11.2021 / 10:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Buch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vonovia SE

b) LEI
5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A3MQB30

b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 197,962 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


24.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Internet: www.vonovia.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

71202  24.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1251439&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 379 M 2 674 M 2 674 M
Net income 2021 4 274 M 4 804 M 4 804 M
Net Debt 2021 29 590 M 33 260 M 33 260 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,59x
Yield 2021 3,40%
Capitalization 30 328 M 34 164 M 34 089 M
EV / Sales 2021 25,2x
EV / Sales 2022 23,2x
Nbr of Employees 16 051
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart VONOVIA SE
Duration : Period :
Vonovia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VONOVIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 52,72 €
Average target price 65,67 €
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Buch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Helene von Roeder Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel Kleifeld Head-Human Resources & Technical Services
Klaus Rauscher Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VONOVIA SE-11.78%34 164
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-32.96%33 918
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-2.63%19 022
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY19.83%15 811
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-1.43%15 445
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.15%13 816