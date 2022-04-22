Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Vonovia SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/22 05:14:07 am EDT
39.34 EUR   -1.24%
04:58aVONOVIA : Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
04:54aVONOVIA SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/14Vonovia SE english
EQ
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vonovia SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

04/22/2022 | 04:54am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.04.2022 / 10:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Daniel
Last name(s): Riedl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vonovia SE

b) LEI
5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
39.7500 EUR 59625.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
39.7500 EUR 59625.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


22.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Internet: www.vonovia.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

74383  22.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1332933&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
