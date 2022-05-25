Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Vonovia SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/25 08:52:03 am EDT
33.51 EUR   +0.01%
08:31aVONOVIA SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08:28aVONOVIA SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08:25aVONOVIA SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vonovia SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/25/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.05.2022 / 14:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Daniel
Last name(s): Riedl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vonovia SE

b) LEI
5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of new shares by exercising subscription rights from rights issue capital increase in connection with scrip dividends

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
32.038 EUR 43924.098 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
32.038 EUR 43924.098 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


25.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Internet: www.vonovia.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

75355  25.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1360221&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about VONOVIA SE
08:31aVONOVIA SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08:28aVONOVIA SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08:25aVONOVIA SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/19VONOVIA SE : Half of Shareholders Have Opted for a Scrip Dividend
EQ
05/19VONOVIA : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/18VONOVIA : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
05/16GLASS LEWIS ESG CONTROVERSY ALERT : Deutsche Wohnen
MT
05/10ANALYSIS : Deal-making frenzy comes to London's West End
RE
05/09VONOVIA : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/06VONOVIA : RBC remains its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VONOVIA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 395 M 3 642 M 3 642 M
Net income 2022 6 747 M 7 239 M 7 239 M
Net Debt 2022 44 510 M 47 757 M 47 757 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,94x
Yield 2022 5,52%
Capitalization 26 016 M 27 914 M 27 914 M
EV / Sales 2022 20,8x
EV / Sales 2023 21,3x
Nbr of Employees 15 900
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart VONOVIA SE
Duration : Period :
Vonovia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VONOVIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 33,50 €
Average target price 58,84 €
Spread / Average Target 75,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Buch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Philip Grosse Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel Kleifeld Head-Human Resources & Technical Services
Klaus Rauscher Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VONOVIA SE-30.93%27 914
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-8.30%30 752
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-18.41%12 527
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-18.40%12 381
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-31.67%10 762
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE-21.84%7 495