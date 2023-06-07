Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Vonovia SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:14:00 2023-06-07 am EDT
18.03 EUR   +0.31%
04:44aVonovia Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
06/06Vonovia Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
06/02Real estate values recovered strongly before U.S. jobs data
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vonovia SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/07/2023 | 04:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07.06.2023 / 10:42 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Vonovia SE
Street: Universitätsstraße 133
Postal code: 44803
City: Bochum
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
02 Jun 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 1.02 % 4.81 % 5.83 % 795849997
Previous notification 0.29 % 5.64 % 5.93 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
US92887H1077 0 613267 0 % 0.08 %
DE000A1ML7J1 0 7511627 0 % 0.94 %
Total 8124894 1.02 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 2839200 0.36 %
Right Of Use Open 4867889 0.61 %
Call Option 17.11.2023 1094579 0.14 %
    Total 8801668 1.11 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Put Option 20.12.2030 Cash 1885901 0.24 %
Forward 20.12.2024 Cash 191830 0.02 %
Call Option 31.03.2035 Cash 6596527 0.83 %
Put Option 21.06.2024 Physical 1773259 0.22 %
Future 17.12.2032 Cash 10591973 1.33 %
Swap 02.06.2033 Cash 6869524 0.86 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 1545145 0.19 %
      Total 29454158 3.70 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Global Markets, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International Bank % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Murray Street Corporation % % %
Sphere Fundo De Investimento Multimercado - Investimento No Exterior Credito Privado % % %
Sphere Fund % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Finance Corp. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco Multiplo S/A % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
IMD Holdings LLC % % %
United Capital Financial Partners, Inc. % % %
United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
06 Jun 2023


07.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Internet: www.vonovia.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1651609  07.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1651609&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about VONOVIA SE
04:44aVonovia Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities..
EQ
06/06Vonovia Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities..
EQ
06/02Real estate values recovered strongly before U.S. jobs data
DP
06/01More shareholders back audit of Deutsche Wohnen loan to Vonovia
RE
06/01European Midday Briefing: Brighter Mood After Eurozone Inflatio..
DJ
05/31Scholz: Do not deviate from target of 400,000 new homes
DP
05/30Voting rights advisor ISS votes with Elliott for special audit at Deutsche Wohnen
DP
05/30Proxy adviser ISS backs investigation into Deutsche Wohnen loan to Vonovia
RE
05/30Vonovia Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities..
EQ
05/30Vonovia Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VONOVIA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 282 M 3 508 M 3 508 M
Net income 2023 -3 748 M -4 006 M -4 006 M
Net Debt 2023 42 287 M 45 197 M 45 197 M
P/E ratio 2023 -5,15x
Yield 2023 8,43%
Capitalization 14 301 M 15 286 M 15 286 M
EV / Sales 2023 17,2x
EV / Sales 2024 16,1x
Nbr of Employees 15 924
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart VONOVIA SE
Duration : Period :
Vonovia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VONOVIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 17,97 €
Average target price 31,21 €
Spread / Average Target 73,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Buch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Philip Grosse Chief Financial Officer
Clara-Christina Streit Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel Kleifeld Head-Human Resources & Technical Services
Hildegard Müller Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VONOVIA SE-18.39%15 286
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-20.55%22 692
VINHOMES14.58%10 195
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE2.79%8 672
VINGROUP-1.12%8 403
OPEN HOUSE GROUP CO., LTD.16.41%4 842
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer