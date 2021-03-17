Vonovia SE: Vonovia Issues Its First Green Bond for Sustainable Investments

DGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Bond/Sustainability

Vonovia Issues Its First Green Bond for ? 600 Million to Finance Sustainable Investments

- Ten-year maturity and 0.625 % coupon

- Helene von Roeder: "Excellent addition to our financing mix and further evidence of our sustainability strategy"

Bochum, Germany, March 17, 2021 - Vonovia SE ("Vonovia") issued its first green bond today. The ten-year bond with a volume of ? 600 million was oversubscribed five times and will bear 0.625 % interest per year.

As a large residential real estate company, Vonovia assumes environmental and social responsibility. The green bond issuance marks further progress on Vonovia's sustainability strategy, which is based on the areas of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Among other things, Vonovia has committed to a binding climate path for a virtually climate-neutral building stock by 2050 and introduced the Sustainability Performance Index, which makes its sustainability objectives measurable from year to year.

"We have been systematically reducing the carbon footprint of our buildings from the 50s and 60s since 2015 through energy-efficient modernization. We are also building energy-efficient new constructions. Nowadays, investors expect companies to conduct their business in a sustainable manner. Thus, the green bond is the perfect combination," says Helene von Roeder, Vonovia's Chief Financial Officer. "Furthermore: Green bonds are a future-oriented addition to our financing strategy that we can already use today to further expand our investor base."

The additional financing options through green bonds put Vonovia in an even better position to actively contribute to solutions for the key ESG challenges. Vonovia plans to use the additional liquidity from green bonds to refinance sustainability projects in Germany, Austria and Sweden. These include investments in buildings, for example through new construction or modernization projects that lead to energy efficiency class B or better (in Austria minimum A) and that were initiated within the last 36 months. Other investment projects include renewable energy, for instance generating solar energy through additional photovoltaic installations.

"We will continue to make comprehensive investments to achieve our goal of establishing a virtually climate-neutral portfolio by 2050," says Helene von Roeder.

The green bond is yet another step taken by Vonovia to further develop its financing strategy. At the start of the year, the company forged ahead in digitization and, for the first time, issued a fully digital registered bond - which was also a novelty on the capital market. To do so, the company used blockchain technology for the transfer of ownership of the bond and created the necessary security token for it using the online marketplace firstwire.



About Vonovia



Vonovia SE is Europe's leading private residential real estate company. Vonovia currently owns around 416,000 residential units in all attractive cities and regions in Germany, Sweden and Austria. It also manages around 74,000 apartments. Its portfolio is worth approximately ? 58.9 billion. As a modern service provider, Vonovia focuses on customer orientation and tenant satisfaction. Offering tenants affordable, attractive and livable homes is a prerequisite for the company's successful development. Therefore, Vonovia makes long-term investments in the maintenance, modernization and senior-friendly conversion of its properties. The company is also creating more and more new apartments by realizing infill developments and adding to existing buildings.

The company, which is based in Bochum, has been listed on the stock exchange since 2013. Since September 2015 Vonovia has been a constituent in the DAX 30 and since September 2020 in the EURO STOXX 50. Vonovia SE is also a constituent of additional national and international indices, including DAX 50 ESG, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, EURO STOXX ESG Leaders 50, STOXX Europe ESG Leaders 50, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe, and GPR 250 World. Vonovia has a workforce of more than 10,000 employees.



