DGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Vonovia SE: Vonovia SE announces successful completion of capital increase



08.12.2021 / 12:27

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Vonovia SE announces successful completion of capital increase



Bochum, 8 December 2021 - Vonovia SE ("Vonovia" or the "Company") has successfully completed the capital increase announced on 21 November 2021. Following up on its earlier announcement on 8 December 2021, Vonovia confirms that the remaining 2,831,943 new shares for which subscription rights had not been exercised during the subscription period were successfully placed to institutional investors. The final gross proceeds from the capital increase amount to EUR 8,081 million. The net proceeds from the rights issue will be paid to the Company and will be used to partially repay amounts under the syndicated loan facilities agreement for the acquisition of Deutsche Wohnen SE.

Following registration of the capital increase with the commercial register on 2 December 2021, Vonovia's share capital amounts to EUR 776,597,389.00, divided into 776,597,389 shares. Admission of the new shares to trading on the regulated market segment (regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse), with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment of the regulated market with further post-admission obligations (Prime Standard), as well as to trading on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Bourse de Luxembourg) is expected on 9 December 2021, with trading to commence on 13 December 2021.

Additional Information

Approval: Regulated Market/Prime Standard, Frankfurt Stock Exchange

ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

WKN: A1ML7J

Common code: 094567408

Registered headquarters of Vonovia SE: Bochum, Germany, Bochum Local Court, HRB 16879

Business address of Vonovia SE: Universitaetsstrasse 133, 44803 Bochum, Germany

