Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Vonovia SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:40:43 2023-05-03 am EDT
18.53 EUR   -1.09%
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Track Lower Ahead of ECB, BOE Rate Decisions
DJ
12:13aVonovia : Analystenpräsentation zum Dreimonatsbericht 2023 (englisch)
PU
12:03aVonovia makes a solid start into the new financial year with a healthy core business and sells properties to CBRE Investment Management for 560 million
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vonovia SE and Deutsche Wohnen SE sell 5 assets with 1,350 residential units to CBRE Investment Management

05/03/2023 | 11:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Disposal
Vonovia SE and Deutsche Wohnen SE sell 5 assets with 1,350 residential units to CBRE Investment Management

04-May-2023 / 05:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen sell 5 assets with 1,350 residential units to CBRE Investment Management


Bochum, May 4, 2023 – Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen have agreed with funds managed by CBRE Investment Management on the sale of five assets with 1,350 residential units, including two assets with 380 apartments belonging to Deutsche Wohnen. Two of the assets are in the final construction phase with completion expected in Q2 and Q3 2023. The other three assets are recently completed new constructions that are operated by Vonovia within the rental segment.

The book value of the sold assets as of Dec. 31, 2022, plus the estimated costs to completion for the not-yet finished assets amounts to ca. EUR 600m. The agreed purchase price totals around EUR 560m. Due to different closing dates and partly staggered purchase price payments, the purchase prices will flow between May and December 2023. Vonovia expects a cash inflow after taxes and transaction costs of approximately EUR 535m, which corresponds to a cash conversion of approximately 89%. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary maturity conditions.

Contact:

Vonovia SE
Rene Hoffmann
Head of Investor Relations
Telephone: +49(0)234 314 - 1629
Rene.Hoffmann@vonovia.de


End of Inside Information

04-May-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Phone: +49 234 314 1609
Fax: +49 234 314 2995
E-mail: investorrelations@vonovia.de
Internet: www.vonovia.de
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1
WKN: A1ML7J
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1623937

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1623937  04-May-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1623937&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about VONOVIA SE
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Track Lower Ahead of ECB, BOE Rat..
DJ
12:13aVonovia : Analystenpräsentation zum Dreimonatsbericht 2023 (englisch)
PU
12:03aVonovia makes a solid start into the new financial year with a healthy core business an..
EQ
05/03Vonovia Se : 1,350 residential units to be sold to CBRE Investment Management for a total ..
EQ
05/03Vonovia sells five real estate properties for 560 million euros
DP
05/03Vonovia SE and Deutsche Wohnen SE sell 5 assets with 1,350 residential units to CBRE In..
EQ
04/28VONOVIA : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
04/27VONOVIA : Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
04/27VONOVIA : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
04/27VONOVIA : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VONOVIA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 379 M 3 736 M 3 736 M
Net income 2023 -10 655 M -11 780 M -11 780 M
Net Debt 2023 42 552 M 47 045 M 47 045 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,43x
Yield 2023 8,22%
Capitalization 14 747 M 16 304 M 16 304 M
EV / Sales 2023 17,0x
EV / Sales 2024 17,4x
Nbr of Employees 11 180
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart VONOVIA SE
Duration : Period :
Vonovia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VONOVIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 18,53 €
Average target price 30,74 €
Spread / Average Target 65,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Buch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Philip Grosse Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel Kleifeld Head-Human Resources & Technical Services
Hildegard Müller Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VONOVIA SE-15.85%17 135
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-16.81%24 449
VINHOMES3.13%9 190
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE1.28%8 927
VINGROUP-3.16%8 242
IIDA GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.19.04%4 896
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer