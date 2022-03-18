Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Vonovia SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03/18 05:54:59 am EDT
46.48 EUR   -1.79%
05:48aVONOVIA : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
05:37aVonovia Targets Growth in 2022 -- Update
DJ
04:51aReal Estate Giant Vonovia Sees At Least 20% Profit Growth in 2022 Post-Deutsche Wohnen Takeover
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vonovia Targets Growth in 2022 -- Update

03/18/2022 | 05:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kim Richters

Vonovia SE on Friday said it is planning to further grow revenue and funds from operations this year after the company acquired rival Deutsche Wohnen SE in 2021.

The German real-estate company said for 2022 it is targeting total segment revenue of between 6.2 billion euros ($6.88 billion) and EUR6.4 billion. It also guides for group funds from operations--the company's key figure for operational profitability also called FFO--between EUR2.0 billion and EUR2.1 billion.

"We're anticipating to increase our turnover, EBITDA and Group FFO by more than 20%," said the company's chief executive officer Rolf Buch in a statement.

In 2021, Vonovia's total segment revenue rose 18.5% to EUR5.18 billion, and funds from operations increased 24% to EUR1.67 billion, the company said.

However, net profit fell to EUR2.64 billion from EUR3.23 billion the year earlier, which was mainly due to depreciations and impairments on portfolio assets.

Vonovia proposed a dividend of EUR1.66 a share for 2021, to be paid out of its funds from operations. "If the increase in shares, caused by the capital increase, is taken into account for the dividend of the previous year as well, this amounts to an increase of EUR0.08," the company said.

At 0919 GMT, shares in Vonovia were trading 1.6% lower at EUR46.56.


Ulrike Dauer contributed to this article.


Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-18-22 0536ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE -2.13% 34.05 Delayed Quote.-5.92%
VONOVIA SE -1.90% 46.38 Delayed Quote.-2.43%
All news about VONOVIA SE
05:48aVONOVIA : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
05:37aVonovia Targets Growth in 2022 -- Update
DJ
04:51aReal Estate Giant Vonovia Sees At Least 20% Profit Growth in 2022 Post-Deutsche Wohnen ..
MT
04:07aEuropean stocks head for best week since Nov 2020
RE
03:41aVONOVIA : Compensation Report 2021
PU
03:34aVonovia CEO - acquisitions not top of agenda in 2022
RE
03:31aVONOVIA : Vergütungsbericht 2021
PU
02:41aVonovia Cuts Dividend After Profit Fell in 2021
DJ
02:35aVonovia aims for more growth after record year and rival takeover
RE
02:23aVonovia's FY21 Profit Tumbles 15% Amid Goodwill Impairments
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VONOVIA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 028 M 3 365 M 3 365 M
Net income 2021 4 889 M 5 433 M 5 433 M
Net Debt 2021 46 074 M 51 205 M 51 205 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,56x
Yield 2021 3,62%
Capitalization 36 749 M 40 841 M 40 841 M
EV / Sales 2021 27,4x
EV / Sales 2022 20,8x
Nbr of Employees 16 051
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart VONOVIA SE
Duration : Period :
Vonovia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VONOVIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 47,32 €
Average target price 62,68 €
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Buch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Philip Grosse Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel Kleifeld Head-Human Resources & Technical Services
Klaus Rauscher Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VONOVIA SE-2.43%40 841
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-15.59%29 668
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-5.92%15 347
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-9.76%14 065
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-17.56%12 697
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE-8.60%9 079