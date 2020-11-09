Vonovia : The Future of Low-carbon Housing

Constructive dialogue with GRESB to try and enable participation
D- D D+ C-
C C+ B-
B B+ A-
A A+
going forward
ESG Indices
Vonovia is a constituent of various ESG indices, including the following: DAX 50 ESG, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, EURO STOXX ESG Leaders 50, STOXX Europe ESG Leaders 50.
ia Climate Path towards CO2 Neutrality through Continued Modernization, Renewable Energy and Sector Coupling
Illustration of different climate path scenarios 2020-2050
CO2 intensity
1
Base case
50
Increased modernization
45
depth (ca. 60% reduction)
40
35
Germany 1%
2
sqm
30
Hybrid case
/
Increased modernization
/ kg
25
depth (ca. 60% reduction) +
2
1
gas condensing + solar
CO
20
thermal technology
15
2
10
3
Climate neutral case2
5
3
Conversion to green district
0
heating, sector coupling and
renewable energy
2020E
2030E
2040E
2050E
(heat pump / PV)
Energy efficient modernization rate Germany (1%) Energy efficient modernization rate Vonovia (3%) -60% reduction, 3% energy efficient modernization rate
-60% reduction, 3% energy efficient modernization rate + gas condensing & solar thermal technology
-60% reduction, 3% energy efficient modernization rate + proprietary district heating, sector coupling / or + heat pump / or + PV Target path of German government 2030 / scenario for climate neutral housing portfolio
CRREM 2-degree path 04/2020
Target corridor
Note: This climate path refers to the German portfolio; we are in the process of developing separate climate paths for the portfolios in Austria and Sweden. Source: Fraunhofer ISE modelling of Vonovia portfolio. Reduction
of energy need of 160 kWh towards 60% through the following measures: Building envelope (insulated facade, windows) to become KFW Standard 100-70; scenarios 2 and 3 include the simulation of a change of energy sources. 2 In order to achieve the climate neutral case certain regulatory adjustments still need to be made and not all of the technological concepts have been fully developed yet.
Modernization of Building Envelope plus Fuel Switch for the Portfolio
Vonovia Portfolio - Energy Efficiency Classes
Portfolio in %. Energy efficiency classes (kWh(m²*a))
2019
30
25.4
25
20.2
20
19.2
15.4
15
10
7.0
5.9
5
3.8
2.7
0.1 0.5
0
A+
A
B
C
D
E
F
G
H
no
below
30 -
50 -
75 -
100 -
130 -
160 -
200 -
über classification
30
below
below
below
below
below
below
below
250
50
75
100
130
160
200
250
26.8%
Modernization
Fuel switch / renewable
energy
Source: Vonovia Sustainability Report 2019
Vonovia s Climate Strategy
Energy-efficient modernization of ca. 3%
Continue building modernization with even greater depth (up to 60%)
Additional efficiency gains from fuel switch & renewable energy:
Green district heat
New technologies
Sector coupling in the neighborhood (PV & mobility)
New construction: CO2 optimized, use of renewable energy (energy efficiency class A and better)
Technologies for Reaching Climate Path Objectives Innovation for CO2-neutral Heat Generation
Existing
technologies
Innovation for CO2-neutral Heat Generation
Continue energy efficient building modernization with a 60% reduction rate for post- refurbishment energy need
Replacement of oil heating systems with gas condensing boilers
Tomorro s Energ Center
Construction of a proprietary research center in Bochum Weitmar to develop renewable energy systems
Integration of technologies such as fuel cells, electrolyzer, etc.
The objective is to evaluate different technologies in terms of economic and ecological impact with a view to roll them out in other neighborhoods of our portfolio
Energiesprong Serial
Refurbishment
Concept for cost-neutral modernization by combining serial refurbishment and the
integration of renewable heat and electricity
First pilot in Bochum about to be implemented;
Additional pilots planned until 2024
Hybrid heating (combination of condensing boilers and solar, renewable)
Heat pumps
Green district heat
Sector coupling
Pellet Heating Project
Pellet heating is almost climate neutral
Particularly suitable in connection with local district heating
Pellet costs are similar to gas costs; heating plants are more expensive
When subsidized, pellet heating is a viable ecological and economically feasible alternative
First concepts for potential pilots underway
Hydrogen Technology
Decentralized generation of green hydrogen via PV
Areas of application:
Hydrogen storage for subsequent heat generation
Disposal of hydrogen
Technology currently still too expensive; a growing market is expected to lead to substantial cost reductions, rendering H2 economically feasible
Five Areas of Action to Achieve CO2-neutral,Energy-autonomous Neighborhoods for a Decentralized Energy Revolution
As a leader for climate protection in the residential sector
Vonovia hosted he clima e c
fe e ce O l k f Clima e-
neutral Li i g i Be li
October 1, 2020.
Renovation rate
Increase renovation rate and enable
Energiesprong
(energy efficiency leap) through high- quality, swift, and affordable renovation
Spread between gas and electricity needs to be further reduced to enable electricity-based, low CO2 heat supply
Renewables
System change
Mobility
Include landlord-to-
Accelerate
Accelerate charging
tenant electricity in
conversion of the
infrastructure and
recoverable
electrical energy
market availability
expenses
system
of e-vehicles
thorough tailored
Resi sector needs to
Modify regulation to
subsidy programs
be included in
support decentraliz-
for resi sector
national Hydrogen
ed electricity
Establish standards
Strategy
production
for technical
Promote new
connection needs of
energy markets for
grid operators plus
the financing of
grandfathering
flexible electricity
clause for installing
generators
charging stations
Stakeholders
Simplify landlord- to-tenant electricity models in resi sector
Raise awareness why we need energy transition
Facilitate landlord- to-tenant electricity in multifamily housing
Three
•
Continued modernization rate
•
Adequate subsidy regime
essentials
•
No grid fees or surcharges on decentralized and self-generated electricity
Binding Commitment Sustainability Performance Index
Vonovia is in the process of developing and implementing a Sustainability Performance Index with quantitative, non-financial KPIs and medium-term targets until 2025.
CO2 reduction in the portfolio
Specific annual
Energy-efficient new constructions
improvement
Volume of senior-friendly apartment refurbishments
Sustainability
Performance
targets for each
Customer satisfaction
Index
score
Employee satisfaction
Workforce gender diversity
Next steps
12/2020
Supervisory Board to decide on new management remuneration scheme to be presented to the
05/2021 AGM for approval
03/2021
Updated Management System and reporting of 2019 and 2020 actuals plus 2021 guidance
(FY 2020 results)
04/2021
(2020 Sustainability
Sustainability Performance Index roadmap and targets for 2025
report)
05/2021
Resolution on new management remuneration scheme
(AGM)
EU Green Deal and Renovation Wave
Renovation Wave will address decarbonization & renovation rates and tackle the underlying barriers for improving energy efficiency.
The Objectives are to contribute to EU climate targets by
New Target 55% CO2 Reduction by 2030 (against 1990);
35 million building units renovated by 2030;
At least doubling the annual rate of energy-efficient renovations of currently 1% of residential and non- residential buildings by 2030 and fostering deep energy renovation;
Creating up to 160,000 green jobs in the building sector until 2030.
EU Taxonomy - Vonovia Alignment to Relevant Taxonomy Standards
EU Strategy on Sustainable Finance
Green Bond
Standards
NFRD
Reporting
Initiative
VNA is monitoring the criteria of Green Bond emissions/ standards Relevant criteria for the Green Bond Standard can be aligned with Vonovia Portfolio:
New construction: Prime energy demand must be lower than 20% than national net-zero-energy-building (NZEB) defined by GEG / EnEV 2016 Existing building belongs to the top 15 % of the local existing stock (Primary Energy Demand of the building must be within the top 15%1) /
Renovated buildings - Efficie c
30 % be e af e e a i
Requirements to report non-financial information in annual report for large listed property companies
VNA committed to comprehensive non-financial reporting, including non- financial declaration in annual report
No need for a new or separate European Reporting Standard; better to improve existing reporting standards (like NFRD/German CSR-RUG, GRI, TCFD, International Accounting Standards IAS)
Linked to local EPC / Definition of local Stock - Proxy Efficiency class B to C.
Backup
Energy Innovation Center Bochum Weitmar
In partnership with renowned Fraunhofer institutes, Vonovia is implementing a three-yearhands-on innovation project as part of Open District Hub e. V. in our neighborhood in Bochum-Weitmar to develop and test new technologies in ongoing operations.
The aim of the project is to supply the neighborhood with electricity and heating that is as carbon-neutral as possible. We aim to achieve this by linking the energy sectors via a central platform.
A smart, self-learning energy management system then ensures that the right energy is distributed to tenants when they
need it at electric charging stations, in the form of electricity for e a
own households or in the form of heating.
Level
Apartment
Building
Neighborhood
Measure
5
1
Implementation of measures that do not involve any structural
7
6
intervention, e.g., optimized heating system settings
1
2
metersDigitalization of buildings and apartments, e.g., to feature smart
Energy-efficientrefurbishment, e.g., measures relating to the building shells and heating systems
8
Infrastructuresockets for e-mobility, e.g., charging stations and e-wall
5
electricitySustainable energy supply, e.g., photovoltaic systems for tenant
2
3
Building digitalization and networking
7
Sector coupling (heat, electricity, mobility, etc.) in the
4
neighborhood via digital platform
Storage and distribution of energy generated in a decentralized structure enables on-site consumption
9
Promotion of biodiversity
9
ia Approach to Climate Action Reflects the Recommendations of TCFD
Governance
Strategy
Risk Management
Metrics
& Targets
Board responsibility for climate action, defines strategy and targets and
monitors progress
Central Department Sustainability/Strategy to coordinate measures ESG Score as central management KPI including CO2-Intensity
CO2 reduction in building stock & construction defined as major drivers for business strategy
High m de i a i a e f 3% .a. a d f el-switch to renewable energies Scenario modelling of climate pathways together with Fraunhofer Society
Climate change fully integrated in Corporate Risk Management
Physical risks assessed via risk maps based on regularly updated sources
No material physical risks for V
ia properties identified
1.147 mn t CO2e in portfolio in 2019 (scopes 1,2,3 acc. to GHG protocol)
Targets:
GHG neutral building stock until 2050
CO2-intensity of 30-35 kg/m²/a until 2030
Highlights
