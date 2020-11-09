Vonovia : The Future of Low-carbon Housing 0 11/09/2020 | 04:06am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields The Future of Low-carbon Housing ESG Webinar hosted by Morgan Stanley November 9, 2020 Challenges and Opportunities from Three Megatrends Urbanization An increasing part of the population is moving into urban areas We are providing apartments at fair price levels to a growing urban population Our products and services give more than one million people an affordable home in their apartment and neighborhood Energy efficiency Ca. 1/3 of greenhouse gas emissions are related to real estate We are a driving force of the industry and have embarked on a climate path that will result in a CO2 neutral portfolio by 2050 The energy-efficient modernization of the housing stock and innovative solutions for carbon neutral residential neighborhoods are paramount for achieving climate protection targets Demographic change An increasing share of the population is 65+ years We are preparing at least 50% of all apartments that become vacant for elderly tenants Demographic changes require refurbishing apartments to enable an ageing population to stay in their homes with little or no assistance for longer Our scale, sustainable business model and access to capital markets enable us to assume a leading role in our industry for finding and implementing solutions. The Future of Low-carbon Housing. ESG Webinar, Nov. 9, 2020 page 2 Recognition of ESG Performance ESG Ratings and Indices ESG Ratings Gold Award for three consecutive years Upgraded in both ratings in 2020; Risk rating within 1st percentile of global rating universe ESG Risk Rating 2020 100 ESG Company Rating 83 50 52 58 7.7 50 2016 2017 2018/19 2020 0 2017 2018 2019 2020 Upgraded from BBB to A Upgraded from C to B 30% 40% 20% 20% 10% 0% 0% CCC B BB BBB A AA AAA D- D C- C B- B A- A Upgraded from C- to C 40% No participation in 2020. See V ia open letter at 20% https://investors.vonovia.de/websites/vonovia/English/4080/news- detail.html?newsID=2024595&type=corporate 0% Constructive dialogue with GRESB to try and enable participation D- D D+ C- C C+ B- B B+ A- A A+ going forward ESG Indices Vonovia is a constituent of various ESG indices, including the following: DAX 50 ESG, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, EURO STOXX ESG Leaders 50, STOXX Europe ESG Leaders 50. ESG Webinar, Nov. 9, 2020 page 3 ia Climate Path towards CO 2 Neutrality through Continued Modernization, Renewable Energy and Sector Coupling Illustration of different climate path scenarios 2020-2050 CO2 intensity 1 Base case 50 Increased modernization 45 depth (ca. 60% reduction) 40 35 Germany 1% 2 sqm 30 Hybrid case / Increased modernization / kg 25 depth (ca. 60% reduction) + 2 1 gas condensing + solar CO 20 thermal technology 15 2 10 3 Climate neutral case2 5 3 Conversion to green district 0 heating, sector coupling and renewable energy 2020E 2030E 2040E 2050E (heat pump / PV) Energy efficient modernization rate Germany (1%) Energy efficient modernization rate Vonovia (3%) -60% reduction, 3% energy efficient modernization rate -60% reduction, 3% energy efficient modernization rate + gas condensing & solar thermal technology -60% reduction, 3% energy efficient modernization rate + proprietary district heating, sector coupling / or + heat pump / or + PV Target path of German government 2030 / scenario for climate neutral housing portfolio CRREM 2-degree path 04/2020 Target corridor Note: This climate path refers to the German portfolio; we are in the process of developing separate climate paths for the portfolios in Austria and Sweden. Source: Fraunhofer ISE modelling of Vonovia portfolio. Reduction of energy need of 160 kWh towards 60% through the following measures: Building envelope (insulated facade, windows) to become KFW Standard 100-70; scenarios 2 and 3 include the simulation of a change of energy sources. 2 In order to achieve the climate neutral case certain regulatory adjustments still need to be made and not all of the technological concepts have been fully developed yet. The Future of Low-carbon Housing. ESG Webinar, Nov. 9, 2020 page 4 Modernization of Building Envelope plus Fuel Switch for the Portfolio Vonovia Portfolio - Energy Efficiency Classes Portfolio in %. Energy efficiency classes (kWh(m²*a)) 2019 30 25.4 25 20.2 20 19.2 15.4 15 10 7.0 5.9 5 3.8 2.7 0.1 0.5 0 A+ A B C D E F G H no below 30 - 50 - 75 - 100 - 130 - 160 - 200 - über classification 30 below below below below below below below 250 50 75 100 130 160 200 250 26.8% Modernization Fuel switch / renewable energy Source: Vonovia Sustainability Report 2019 Vonovia s Climate Strategy Energy-efficient modernization of ca. 3% Continue building modernization with even greater depth (up to 60%) Additional efficiency gains from fuel switch & renewable energy: Green district heat New technologies Sector coupling in the neighborhood (PV & mobility) New construction: CO2 optimized, use of renewable energy (energy efficiency class A and better) The Future of Low-carbon Housing. ESG Webinar, Nov. 9, 2020 page 5 Technologies for Reaching Climate Path Objectives Innovation for CO2-neutral Heat Generation Existing technologies Innovation for CO2-neutral Heat Generation Continue energy efficient building modernization with a 60% reduction rate for post- refurbishment energy need Replacement of oil heating systems with gas condensing boilers Tomorro s Energ Center Construction of a proprietary research center in Bochum Weitmar to develop renewable energy systems Integration of technologies such as fuel cells, electrolyzer, etc. The objective is to evaluate different technologies in terms of economic and ecological impact with a view to roll them out in other neighborhoods of our portfolio Energiesprong Serial Refurbishment Concept for cost-neutral modernization by combining serial refurbishment and the integration of renewable heat and electricity First pilot in Bochum about to be implemented; Additional pilots planned until 2024 Hybrid heating (combination of condensing boilers and solar, renewable) Heat pumps Green district heat Sector coupling Pellet Heating Project Pellet heating is almost climate neutral Particularly suitable in connection with local district heating Pellet costs are similar to gas costs; heating plants are more expensive When subsidized, pellet heating is a viable ecological and economically feasible alternative First concepts for potential pilots underway Hydrogen Technology Decentralized generation of green hydrogen via PV Areas of application: Hydrogen storage for subsequent heat generation Disposal of hydrogen Technology currently still too expensive; a growing market is expected to lead to substantial cost reductions, rendering H2 economically feasible The Future of Low-carbon Housing. ESG Webinar, Nov. 9, 2020 page 6 Five Areas of Action to Achieve CO2-neutral,Energy-autonomous Neighborhoods for a Decentralized Energy Revolution As a leader for climate protection in the residential sector Vonovia hosted he clima e c fe e ce O l k f Clima e- neutral Li i g i Be li October 1, 2020. Renovation rate Increase renovation rate and enable Energiesprong (energy efficiency leap) through high- quality, swift, and affordable renovation Spread between gas and electricity needs to be further reduced to enable electricity-based, low CO2 heat supply Renewables System change Mobility Include landlord-to- Accelerate Accelerate charging tenant electricity in conversion of the infrastructure and recoverable electrical energy market availability expenses system of e-vehicles thorough tailored Resi sector needs to Modify regulation to subsidy programs be included in support decentraliz- for resi sector national Hydrogen ed electricity Establish standards Strategy production for technical Promote new connection needs of energy markets for grid operators plus the financing of grandfathering flexible electricity clause for installing generators charging stations Stakeholders Simplify landlord- to-tenant electricity models in resi sector Raise awareness why we need energy transition Facilitate landlord- to-tenant electricity in multifamily housing Three • Continued modernization rate • Adequate subsidy regime essentials • No grid fees or surcharges on decentralized and self-generated electricity The Future of Low-carbon Housing. ESG Webinar, Nov. 9, 2020 page 7 Binding Commitment Sustainability Performance Index Vonovia is in the process of developing and implementing a Sustainability Performance Index with quantitative, non-financial KPIs and medium-term targets until 2025. CO2 reduction in the portfolio Specific annual Energy-efficient new constructions improvement Volume of senior-friendly apartment refurbishments Sustainability Performance targets for each Customer satisfaction Index score Employee satisfaction Workforce gender diversity Next steps 12/2020 Supervisory Board to decide on new management remuneration scheme to be presented to the 05/2021 AGM for approval 03/2021 Updated Management System and reporting of 2019 and 2020 actuals plus 2021 guidance (FY 2020 results) 04/2021 (2020 Sustainability Sustainability Performance Index roadmap and targets for 2025 report) 05/2021 Resolution on new management remuneration scheme (AGM) The Future of Low-carbon Housing. ESG Webinar, Nov. 9, 2020 page 8 EU Green Deal and Renovation Wave Renovation Wave will address decarbonization & renovation rates and tackle the underlying barriers for improving energy efficiency. The Objectives are to contribute to EU climate targets by New Target 55% CO2 Reduction by 2030 (against 1990); 35 million building units renovated by 2030; At least doubling the annual rate of energy-efficient renovations of currently 1% of residential and non- residential buildings by 2030 and fostering deep energy renovation; Creating up to 160,000 green jobs in the building sector until 2030. The Future of Low-carbon Housing. ESG Webinar, Nov. 9, 2020 page 9 Renovation Wave V ia Position on Main Topics EU approach Benefits Challenges Vonovia position Doubling Major economic recovery plan Cost-intensive and only feasible for large modernization rate Necessary to be compliant with companies (to 2%): accelerate Paris Climate Accord targets Vonovia is at 3% modernization rate modernization by 2030 Combination of Accelerated integration of Integration of decentralized renewable modernization & renewable energies energy systems fuel switch Expansion of Real estate industry as producer Obstacles in German legislation, e.g. decentralized and supplier of decentralized landlord-to-tenant electricity and accounting renewable energies renewable energy: new markets f g ee elec ici i b ildi g ec No fee on self-regenerated Reduction of grid fees and charges renewable energies especially for decentralized energy Focus on Enables decentralized energy Electrification of heating market will be neighborhood/ system transformation by creating challenging: needs technology openness sector coupling synergies and efficiency gains and technology leaps Expand funding Ensures socially acceptable Usability/enabling access also for large opportunities / climate protection (affordable for companies, hurdles of subsidy law and access to public tenants) government aid regulation subsidies Simplified access necessary Stricter regulations Change in EPC requirements Additional red tape (minimum and minimum (Energieausweise) and better requirements; digital logbooks etc.) slows energy performance comparability down and complicates the process standards Focus on CO2-intensity, not only on energy Source: https://ec.europa.eu/energy/sites/ener/files/eu_renovation_wave_strategy.pdf The Future of Low-carbon Housing. ESG Webinar, Nov. 9, 2020 page 10 EU Taxonomy - Vonovia Alignment to Relevant Taxonomy Standards EU Strategy on Sustainable Finance Green Bond Standards NFRD Reporting Initiative VNA is monitoring the criteria of Green Bond emissions/ standards Relevant criteria for the Green Bond Standard can be aligned with Vonovia Portfolio: New construction: Prime energy demand must be lower than 20% than national net-zero-energy-building (NZEB) defined by GEG / EnEV 2016 Existing building belongs to the top 15 % of the local existing stock (Primary Energy Demand of the building must be within the top 15%1) / Renovated buildings - Efficie c 30 % be e af e e a i Requirements to report non-financial information in annual report for large listed property companies VNA committed to comprehensive non-financial reporting, including non- financial declaration in annual report No need for a new or separate European Reporting Standard; better to improve existing reporting standards (like NFRD/German CSR-RUG, GRI, TCFD, International Accounting Standards IAS) Linked to local EPC / Definition of local Stock - Proxy Efficiency class B to C. The Future of Low-carbon Housing. ESG Webinar, Nov. 9, 2020 page 11 Contact Rene Hoffmann Catrin Coners Head of Investor Relations Head of Sustainability & Strategy +49 234 314 1629 +49 234 314 1642 rene.hoffmann@vonovia.de catrin.coners@vonovia.de www.investors.vonovia.de The Future of Low-carbon Housing. ESG Webinar, Nov. 9, 2020 page 12 Backup The Future of Low-carbon Housing. ESG Webinar, Nov. 9, 2020 page 13 Energy Innovation Center Bochum Weitmar In partnership with renowned Fraunhofer institutes, Vonovia is implementing a three-yearhands-on innovation project as part of Open District Hub e. V. in our neighborhood in Bochum-Weitmar to develop and test new technologies in ongoing operations. The aim of the project is to supply the neighborhood with electricity and heating that is as carbon-neutral as possible. We aim to achieve this by linking the energy sectors via a central platform. A smart, self-learning energy management system then ensures that the right energy is distributed to tenants when they need it at electric charging stations, in the form of electricity for e a own households or in the form of heating. Level Apartment Building Neighborhood Measure 5 1 Implementation of measures that do not involve any structural 7 6 intervention, e.g., optimized heating system settings 1 2 metersDigitalization of buildings and apartments, e.g., to feature smart Energy-efficient refurbishment, e.g., measures relating to the building shells and heating systems 8 Infrastructure sockets for e-mobility, e.g., charging stations and e-wall 5 electricitySustainable energy supply, e.g., photovoltaic systems for tenant 2 3 Building digitalization and networking 7 Sector coupling (heat, electricity, mobility, etc.) in the 4 neighborhood via digital platform Storage and distribution of energy generated in a decentralized structure enables on-site consumption 9 Promotion of biodiversity 9 The Future of Low-carbon Housing. ESG Webinar, Nov. 9, 2020 page 14 ia Approach to Climate Action Reflects the Recommendations of TCFD Governance Strategy Risk Management Metrics & Targets Board responsibility for climate action, defines strategy and targets and monitors progress Central Department Sustainability/Strategy to coordinate measures ESG Score as central management KPI including CO2-Intensity CO2 reduction in building stock & construction defined as major drivers for business strategy High m de i a i a e f 3% .a. a d f el-switch to renewable energies Scenario modelling of climate pathways together with Fraunhofer Society Climate change fully integrated in Corporate Risk Management Physical risks assessed via risk maps based on regularly updated sources No material physical risks for V ia properties identified 1.147 mn t CO2e in portfolio in 2019 (scopes 1,2,3 acc. to GHG protocol) Targets: GHG neutral building stock until 2050 CO2-intensity of 30-35 kg/m²/a until 2030 The Future of Low-carbon Housing. 