Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Vonovia SE    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/09 04:24:00 am
59.97 EUR   +1.03%
04:06aVONOVIA : The Future of Low-carbon Housing
PU
11/06VONOVIA : Independant Research reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
11/05VONOVIA : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vonovia : The Future of Low-carbon Housing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 04:06am EST

The Future of Low-carbon Housing

ESG Webinar hosted by Morgan Stanley

November 9, 2020

Challenges and Opportunities from Three Megatrends

Urbanization

An increasing part of the population

is moving into urban areas

We are providing apartments at fair price levels to a growing urban population

Our products and services give more than one million people an affordable home in their apartment and neighborhood

Energy

efficiency

Ca. 1/3 of greenhouse gas

emissions are related to real estate

We are a driving force of the industry and have embarked on a climate path that will result in a CO2 neutral portfolio by 2050

The energy-efficient modernization of the housing stock and innovative solutions for carbon neutral residential neighborhoods are paramount for achieving climate protection targets

Demographic

change

An increasing share of the population is 65+ years

We are preparing at least 50% of all apartments that become vacant for elderly tenants

Demographic changes require refurbishing apartments to enable an ageing population to stay in their homes with little or no assistance for longer

Our scale, sustainable business model and access to capital markets enable us to assume a leading role in our industry for finding and implementing solutions.

The Future of Low-carbon Housing. ESG Webinar, Nov. 9, 2020

page 2

Recognition of ESG Performance

ESG Ratings and Indices

ESG Ratings

Gold Award for three consecutive years

Upgraded in both ratings in 2020; Risk rating

within 1st percentile of global rating universe

ESG Risk Rating 2020

100

ESG Company Rating

83

50

52

58

7.7

50

2016

2017

2018/19

2020

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

Upgraded from BBB to A

Upgraded from C to B

30%

40%

20%

20%

10%

0%

0%

CCC

B

BB

BBB

A

AA

AAA

D-

D

C-

C

B-

B

A-

A

Upgraded from C- to C

40%

No participation in 2020. See V

ia

open letter at

20%

https://investors.vonovia.de/websites/vonovia/English/4080/news-

detail.html?newsID=2024595&type=corporate

0%

Constructive dialogue with GRESB to try and enable participation

D- D D+ C-

C C+ B-

B B+ A-

A A+

going forward

ESG Indices

Vonovia is a constituent of various ESG indices, including the following: DAX 50 ESG, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, EURO STOXX ESG Leaders 50, STOXX Europe ESG Leaders 50.

The Future of Low-carbon Housing. ESG Webinar, Nov. 9, 2020

page 3

  • ia Climate Path towards CO2 Neutrality through Continued Modernization, Renewable Energy and Sector Coupling

Illustration of different climate path scenarios 2020-2050

CO2 intensity

1

Base case

50

Increased modernization

45

depth (ca. 60% reduction)

40

35

Germany 1%

2

sqm

30

Hybrid case

/

Increased modernization

/ kg

25

depth (ca. 60% reduction) +

2

1

gas condensing + solar

CO

20

thermal technology

15

2

10

3

Climate neutral case2

5

3

Conversion to green district

0

heating, sector coupling and

renewable energy

2020E

2030E

2040E

2050E

(heat pump / PV)

Energy efficient modernization rate Germany (1%) Energy efficient modernization rate Vonovia (3%) -60% reduction, 3% energy efficient modernization rate

-60% reduction, 3% energy efficient modernization rate + gas condensing & solar thermal technology

-60% reduction, 3% energy efficient modernization rate + proprietary district heating, sector coupling / or + heat pump / or + PV Target path of German government 2030 / scenario for climate neutral housing portfolio

CRREM 2-degree path 04/2020

Target corridor

Note: This climate path refers to the German portfolio; we are in the process of developing separate climate paths for the portfolios in Austria and Sweden. Source: Fraunhofer ISE modelling of Vonovia portfolio. Reduction

of energy need of 160 kWh towards 60% through the following measures: Building envelope (insulated facade, windows) to become KFW Standard 100-70; scenarios 2 and 3 include the simulation of a change of energy sources. 2 In order to achieve the climate neutral case certain regulatory adjustments still need to be made and not all of the technological concepts have been fully developed yet.

The Future of Low-carbon Housing. ESG Webinar, Nov. 9, 2020

page 4

Modernization of Building Envelope plus Fuel Switch for the Portfolio

Vonovia Portfolio - Energy Efficiency Classes

Portfolio in %. Energy efficiency classes (kWh(m²*a))

2019

30

25.4

25

20.2

20

19.2

15.4

15

10

7.0

5.9

5

3.8

2.7

0.1 0.5

0

A+

A

B

C

D

E

F

G

H

no

below

30 -

50 -

75 -

100 -

130 -

160 -

200 -

über classification

30

below

below

below

below

below

below

below

250

50

75

100

130

160

200

250

26.8%

Modernization

Fuel switch / renewable

energy

Source: Vonovia Sustainability Report 2019

Vonovia s Climate Strategy

Energy-efficient modernization of ca. 3%

Continue building modernization with even greater depth (up to 60%)

Additional efficiency gains from fuel switch & renewable energy:

Green district heat

New technologies

Sector coupling in the neighborhood (PV & mobility)

New construction: CO2 optimized, use of renewable energy (energy efficiency class A and better)

The Future of Low-carbon Housing. ESG Webinar, Nov. 9, 2020

page 5

Technologies for Reaching Climate Path Objectives Innovation for CO2-neutral Heat Generation

Existing

technologies

Innovation for CO2-neutral Heat Generation

Continue energy efficient building modernization with a 60% reduction rate for post- refurbishment energy need

Replacement of oil heating systems with gas condensing boilers

Tomorro s Energ Center

Construction of a proprietary research center in Bochum Weitmar to develop renewable energy systems

Integration of technologies such as fuel cells, electrolyzer, etc.

The objective is to evaluate different technologies in terms of economic and ecological impact with a view to roll them out in other neighborhoods of our portfolio

Energiesprong Serial

Refurbishment

Concept for cost-neutral modernization by combining serial refurbishment and the

integration of renewable heat and electricity

First pilot in Bochum about to be implemented;

Additional pilots planned until 2024

Hybrid heating (combination of condensing boilers and solar, renewable)

Heat pumps

Green district heat

Sector coupling

Pellet Heating Project

Pellet heating is almost climate neutral

Particularly suitable in connection with local district heating

Pellet costs are similar to gas costs; heating plants are more expensive

When subsidized, pellet heating is a viable ecological and economically feasible alternative

First concepts for potential pilots underway

Hydrogen Technology

Decentralized generation of green hydrogen via PV

Areas of application:

Hydrogen storage for subsequent heat generation

Disposal of hydrogen

Technology currently still too expensive; a growing market is expected to lead to substantial cost reductions, rendering H2 economically feasible

The Future of Low-carbon Housing. ESG Webinar, Nov. 9, 2020

page 6

Five Areas of Action to Achieve CO2-neutral,Energy-autonomous Neighborhoods for a Decentralized Energy Revolution

As a leader for climate protection in the residential sector

Vonovia hosted he clima e c

fe e ce O l k f Clima e-

neutral Li i g i Be li

October 1, 2020.

Renovation rate

Increase renovation rate and enable

Energiesprong

(energy efficiency leap) through high- quality, swift, and affordable renovation

Spread between gas and electricity needs to be further reduced to enable electricity-based, low CO2 heat supply

Renewables

System change

Mobility

Include landlord-to-

Accelerate

Accelerate charging

tenant electricity in

conversion of the

infrastructure and

recoverable

electrical energy

market availability

expenses

system

of e-vehicles

thorough tailored

Resi sector needs to

Modify regulation to

subsidy programs

be included in

support decentraliz-

for resi sector

national Hydrogen

ed electricity

Establish standards

Strategy

production

for technical

Promote new

connection needs of

energy markets for

grid operators plus

the financing of

grandfathering

flexible electricity

clause for installing

generators

charging stations

Stakeholders

Simplify landlord- to-tenant electricity models in resi sector

Raise awareness why we need energy transition

Facilitate landlord- to-tenant electricity in multifamily housing

Three

Continued modernization rate

Adequate subsidy regime

essentials

No grid fees or surcharges on decentralized and self-generated electricity

The Future of Low-carbon Housing. ESG Webinar, Nov. 9, 2020

page 7

Binding Commitment Sustainability Performance Index

Vonovia is in the process of developing and implementing a Sustainability Performance Index with quantitative, non-financial KPIs and medium-term targets until 2025.

CO2 reduction in the portfolio

Specific annual

Energy-efficient new constructions

improvement

Volume of senior-friendly apartment refurbishments

Sustainability

Performance

targets for each

Customer satisfaction

Index

score

Employee satisfaction

Workforce gender diversity

Next steps

12/2020

Supervisory Board to decide on new management remuneration scheme to be presented to the

05/2021 AGM for approval

03/2021

Updated Management System and reporting of 2019 and 2020 actuals plus 2021 guidance

(FY 2020 results)

04/2021

(2020 Sustainability

Sustainability Performance Index roadmap and targets for 2025

report)

05/2021

Resolution on new management remuneration scheme

(AGM)

The Future of Low-carbon Housing. ESG Webinar, Nov. 9, 2020

page 8

EU Green Deal and Renovation Wave

Renovation Wave will address decarbonization & renovation rates and tackle the underlying barriers for improving energy efficiency.

The Objectives are to contribute to EU climate targets by

New Target 55% CO2 Reduction by 2030 (against 1990);

35 million building units renovated by 2030;

At least doubling the annual rate of energy-efficient renovations of currently 1% of residential and non- residential buildings by 2030 and fostering deep energy renovation;

Creating up to 160,000 green jobs in the building sector until 2030.

The Future of Low-carbon Housing. ESG Webinar, Nov. 9, 2020

page 9

Renovation Wave

V

ia Position on Main Topics

EU approach

Benefits

Challenges

Vonovia

position

Doubling

Major economic recovery plan

Cost-intensive and only feasible for large

modernization rate

Necessary to be compliant with

companies

(to 2%): accelerate

Paris Climate Accord targets

Vonovia is at 3% modernization rate

modernization by

2030

Combination of

Accelerated integration of

Integration of decentralized renewable

modernization &

renewable energies

energy systems

fuel switch

Expansion of

Real estate industry as producer

Obstacles in German legislation, e.g.

decentralized

and supplier of decentralized

landlord-to-tenant electricity and accounting

renewable energies

renewable energy: new markets

f g ee elec ici i b ildi g

ec

No fee on self-regenerated

Reduction of grid fees and charges

renewable energies

especially for decentralized energy

Focus on

Enables decentralized energy

Electrification of heating market will be

neighborhood/

system transformation by creating

challenging: needs technology openness

sector coupling

synergies and efficiency gains

and technology leaps

Expand funding

Ensures socially acceptable

Usability/enabling access also for large

opportunities /

climate protection (affordable for

companies, hurdles of subsidy law and

access to public

tenants)

government aid regulation

subsidies

Simplified access necessary

Stricter regulations

Change in EPC requirements

Additional red tape (minimum

and minimum

(Energieausweise) and better

requirements; digital logbooks etc.) slows

energy performance

comparability

down and complicates the process

standards

Focus on CO2-intensity, not only

on energy

Source: https://ec.europa.eu/energy/sites/ener/files/eu_renovation_wave_strategy.pdf

The Future of Low-carbon Housing. ESG Webinar, Nov. 9, 2020

page 10

EU Taxonomy - Vonovia Alignment to Relevant Taxonomy Standards

EU Strategy on Sustainable Finance

Green Bond

Standards

NFRD

Reporting

Initiative

VNA is monitoring the criteria of Green Bond emissions/ standards Relevant criteria for the Green Bond Standard can be aligned with Vonovia Portfolio:

New construction: Prime energy demand must be lower than 20% than national net-zero-energy-building (NZEB) defined by GEG / EnEV 2016 Existing building belongs to the top 15 % of the local existing stock (Primary Energy Demand of the building must be within the top 15%1) /

Renovated buildings - Efficie c

30 % be e af e e a i

Requirements to report non-financial information in annual report for large listed property companies

VNA committed to comprehensive non-financial reporting, including non- financial declaration in annual report

No need for a new or separate European Reporting Standard; better to improve existing reporting standards (like NFRD/German CSR-RUG, GRI, TCFD, International Accounting Standards IAS)

  • Linked to local EPC / Definition of local Stock - Proxy Efficiency class B to C.

The Future of Low-carbon Housing. ESG Webinar, Nov. 9, 2020

page 11

Contact

Rene Hoffmann

Catrin Coners

Head of Investor Relations

Head of Sustainability & Strategy

+49 234 314 1629

+49 234 314 1642

rene.hoffmann@vonovia.de

catrin.coners@vonovia.de

www.investors.vonovia.de

The Future of Low-carbon Housing. ESG Webinar, Nov. 9, 2020

page 12

Backup

The Future of Low-carbon Housing. ESG Webinar, Nov. 9, 2020

page 13

Energy Innovation Center Bochum Weitmar

In partnership with renowned Fraunhofer institutes, Vonovia is implementing a three-yearhands-on innovation project as part of Open District Hub e. V. in our neighborhood in Bochum-Weitmar to develop and test new technologies in ongoing operations.

The aim of the project is to supply the neighborhood with electricity and heating that is as carbon-neutral as possible. We aim to achieve this by linking the energy sectors via a central platform.

A smart, self-learning energy management system then ensures that the right energy is distributed to tenants when they

need it at electric charging stations, in the form of electricity for e a

own households or in the form of heating.

Level

Apartment

Building

Neighborhood

Measure

5

1

Implementation of measures that do not involve any structural

7

6

intervention, e.g., optimized heating system settings

1

2

metersDigitalization of buildings and apartments, e.g., to feature smart

  • Energy-efficientrefurbishment, e.g., measures relating to the building shells and heating systems

8

  • Infrastructuresockets for e-mobility, e.g., charging stations and e-wall

5

electricitySustainable energy supply, e.g., photovoltaic systems for tenant

2

3

  • Building digitalization and networking

7

Sector coupling (heat, electricity, mobility, etc.) in the

4

neighborhood via digital platform

  • Storage and distribution of energy generated in a decentralized structure enables on-site consumption

9

Promotion of biodiversity

9

The Future of Low-carbon Housing. ESG Webinar, Nov. 9, 2020

page 14

  • ia Approach to Climate Action Reflects the Recommendations of TCFD

Governance

Strategy

Risk Management

Metrics

& Targets

Board responsibility for climate action, defines strategy and targets and

monitors progress

Central Department Sustainability/Strategy to coordinate measures ESG Score as central management KPI including CO2-Intensity

CO2 reduction in building stock & construction defined as major drivers for business strategy

High m de i a i a e f 3% .a. a d f el-switch to renewable energies Scenario modelling of climate pathways together with Fraunhofer Society

Climate change fully integrated in Corporate Risk Management

Physical risks assessed via risk maps based on regularly updated sources

No material physical risks for V

ia properties identified

1.147 mn t CO2e in portfolio in 2019 (scopes 1,2,3 acc. to GHG protocol)

Targets:

GHG neutral building stock until 2050

CO2-intensity of 30-35 kg/m²/a until 2030

The Future of Low-carbon Housing. ESG Webinar, Nov. 9, 2020

page 15

Disclaimer

Highlights

Segments

NAV & Valuation

LTV

Guidance

Wrap-up

Appendix

& Financing

This presentation has been specifically prepared by Vonovia SE and/or its affiliates ( ge he , V

ia ) for internal use. Consequently, it may not be sufficient or

appropriate for the purpose for which a third party might use it.

This presentation has been provided for information purposes only and is being circulated on a confidential basis. This presentation shall be used only in accordance with applicable law, e.g. regarding national and international insider dealing rules, and must not be distributed, published or reproduced, in whole or in part, nor may its contents be disclosed by the recipient to any other person. Receipt of this presentation constitutes an express agreement to be bound by such confidentiality and the other terms set out herein.

This presentation includes statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Vonovia ("forward-looking statements")

which reflect various assumptions concerning anticipated results taken from V ia current business plan or from public sources which have not been independently verified or assessed by Vonovia and which may or may not prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statements reflect current expectations based on the current business plan and various other assumptions and involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements only speak as at the date the presentation is provided to the recipient. It is up to the recipient of this presentation to make its own assessment of the validity of any forward-looking statements and assumptions and no liability is accepted by Vonovia in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.

Vonovia accepts no liability whatsoever to the extent permitted by applicable law for any direct, indirect or consequential loss or penalty arising from any use of this presentation, its contents or preparation or otherwise in connection with it.

No representation or warranty (whether express or implied) is given in respect of any information in this presentation or that this presentation is suitable for the

eci ie purposes. The delivery of this presentation does not imply that the information herein is correct as at any time subsequent to the date hereof.

Vonovia has no obligation whatsoever to update or revise any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof.

This presentation does not, and is not intended to, constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire, any securities of the Company nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with or act as any inducement to enter into any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever.

This presentation is neither an advertisement nor a prospectus and is made available on the express understanding that it does not contain all information that may be required to evaluate, and will not be used by the attendees/recipients in connection with, the purchase of or investment in any securities of the Company. This presentation is selective in nature and does not purport to contain all information that may be required to evaluate the Company and/or its securities. No reliance may or should be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in this presentation, or on its completeness, accuracy or fairness.

This presentation is not directed to or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

Neither this presentation nor the information contained in it may be taken, transmitted or distributed directly or indirectly into or within the United States, its territories or possessions. This presentation is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities of the Company have not been and will not be

egi e ed de he US Sec i ie Ac f 1933, a ame ded ( he Sec i ie Ac ) i h a ec i ie eg la a h i of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Consequently, the securities of the Company may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred, delivered or distributed, directly or indirectly, into or within in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States unless registered under the Securities Act.

Tables and diagrams may include rounding effects. Per-share numbers for 2013 and 2014 are TERP-adjusted.

9M 2020 Earnings Call

page 16

Disclaimer

Vonovia SE published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 09:05:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VONOVIA SE
04:06aVONOVIA : The Future of Low-carbon Housing
PU
11/06VONOVIA : Independant Research reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
11/05VONOVIA : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
11/05VONOVIA : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
11/05VONOVIA : NorldLB reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
11/05VONOVIA : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
11/04VONOVIA : DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
11/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Uber and Lyft win vote in California, Hilton posts heavy..
11/04VONOVIA : Kepler Cheuvreux remains its Buy rating
MD
11/04VONOVIA : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 307 M 2 744 M 2 744 M
Net income 2020 3 293 M 3 917 M 3 917 M
Net Debt 2020 23 180 M 27 573 M 27 573 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,72x
Yield 2020 2,81%
Capitalization 33 591 M 39 932 M 39 957 M
EV / Sales 2020 24,6x
EV / Sales 2021 24,1x
Nbr of Employees 10 440
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart VONOVIA SE
Duration : Period :
Vonovia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VONOVIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 62,35 €
Last Close Price 59,36 €
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Buch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helene von Roeder Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Rauscher Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Hildegard Müller Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VONOVIA SE23.67%39 932
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-8.45%50 033
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-23.70%28 294
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE26.96%18 896
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-26.82%17 020
GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION LTD-8.78%11 668
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group