Vonovia : Vergütungsbericht 2021

03/18/2022 | 03:31am EDT
Independent Auditor's Report

To Vonovia SE, Bochum

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE COMPENSATION REPORT

We have audited the attached compensation report of Vonovia SE, Bochum, for the financial year from 1 January to 31 December 2021, including the related disclosures, prepared to meet the requirements of Section 162 AktG [Aktiengesetz: German Stock Corporation Act].

Responsibilities of Management and the Supervisory Board

The management and the Supervisory Board of Vonovia SE, Bochum, are responsible for the preparation of the remuneration report, including the related disclosures, in accordance with the requirements of Section 162 AktG. The management and the Supervisory Board are also responsible for such internal controls as they have determined necessary to enable the preparation of the remuneration report that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor's Responsibilities

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on this remuneration report, including the related disclosures, based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the German Generally Accepted Standards of Financial Statement Audits promulgated by the Institut der Wirtschaftsprüfer (Institute of Public Auditors in Germany] (IDW). Those standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the remuneration report, including the related disclosures, is free from material misstatement.

1 | Vonovia SE | Translation - Independent auditor's report 31 December 2021 | 40071979-16121763

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts, including the related disclosures, in the compensation report. The procedures selected depend on the auditor's professional judgment. This includes an assessment of the risks of material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, in the compensation report, including the related disclosures. In assessing these risks, the auditor considers the internal control system relevant for the preparation of the compensation, including the related disclosures. The objective is to plan and perform audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates made by management and the Supervisory Board, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the compensation report, including the related disclosures.

We believe that the evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our assurance opinion.

Opinion

In our opinion, on the basis of the knowledge obtained in the audit, the compensation report for the financial year from 1 January to 31 December 2021, including the related disclosures, complies in all material respects with the financial reporting requirements of Section 162 AktG.

Other Matter - Formal Examination of the Compensation Report

The substantive audit of the compensation report described in this independent auditor's report includes the formal examination of the compensation report required by Section 162 (3) AktG, including issuing an assurance report on this examination. As we have issued an unqualified opinion on the substantive audit of the compensation report, this opinion includes the conclusion that the disclosures pursuant to Section 162 (1) and (2) AktG have been made, in all material respects, in the compensation report.

Vonovia SE | Translation - Independent auditor's report 31 December 2021 | 40071979-16121763 | 2

Limitation of Liability

The terms governing this engagement, which we fulfilled by rendering the aforesaid services to Vonovia SE, Bochum, are set out in the General Engagement Terms for Wirtschaftsprüfer and Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaften [German Public Auditors and Public Audit Firms] as amended on 1 January 2017 (Appendix 2). By taking note of and using the information as contained in this auditor's report, each recipient confirms to have taken note of the terms and conditions laid down therein (including the limitation of liability of EUR 4 million for negligence under Clause 9 of the General Engagement Terms) and acknowledges their validity in relation to us.

Düsseldorf, 17 March 2022

KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft

[Original German version signed by:]

Ufer

Cremer

Wirtschaftsprüfer

Wirtschaftsprüfer

[German Public Auditor]

[German Public Auditor]

Appendices

Compensation Report

Appendix 1

General Engagement Report

Appendix 2

3 | Vonovia SE | Translation - Independent auditor's report 31 December 2021 | 40071979-16121763

Appendices

