VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
Vonovia : acute;s Residential Sustainable Approach Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing (Webinar hosted by Kepler Cheuvreux)

12/21/2020 | 04:31am EST
Vonovia´s Residential Sustainable Approach

Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing

Webinar hosted by Kepler Cheuvreux

December 15, 2020

Megatrends - Challenge & Opportunity

Energy

Urbanizationefficiency

An increasing part of the population

Ca. 1/3 of greenhouse gas

is moving into urban areas

emissions are related to real estate

Demographic

change

An increasing share of the population is 65+ years

We are providing apartments at fair price levels to a growing urban population

Our products and services give more than one million people an affordable home in their apartment and neighborhood

We are a driving force of the industry and have embarked on a climate path that will result in a CO2 neutral portfolio by 2050

The energy-efficient modernization of the housing stock and innovative solutions for carbon neutral residential neighborhoods are paramount for achieving climate protection targets

We are preparing at least one third of all apartments that become vacant for elderly tenants

Demographic changes require refurbishing apartments to enable an ageing population to stay in their homes with little or no assistance for longer

Our scale, sustainable business model and access to capital markets enable us to assume a leading role in our industry for finding and implementing solutions.

Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing

page 2

Serving a Fundamental Need in a Highly Relevant Market. Our Business Is Deeply Rooted in ESG

We provide a home to around 1 million people from ca. 150 nations.

CO2 emissions related to housing are one of the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions.

As a listed, blue-chip company we are rightfully held to a high standard.

All of our actions have more than just an economic dimension and require adequate stakeholder reconciliation.

Commitment to

climate protection

and CO2 reduction

  1. S
    G

Responsibility

for customers, society

and employees

Reliable and transparent corporate

governance built on trust

Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing

page 3

Update Sustainability at Vonovia

Sustainability

Vonovia has further developed its sustainability strategy, aligned it to ESG dimensions and

defined targets.

Strategy

Top sustainability issues for Vonovia were identified in a thorough materiality analysis.

UN Sustainability

8 of the 17 United Nations Sustainability Goals (SDGs), have been identified as essential

and are part of our sustainability strategy.

Targets (SDGs)

Our sustainability strategy has the largest impact on these SDG's.

Climate path / C02

Vonovia has defined a climate path for the portfolio to achieve a climate-neutral building

stock by 2050.

reduction

  • Vonovia hosted the Climate Conference "Perspectives for Climate-neutral Living" in October

Climate Conference

and presented itself as the driving force for climate protection in the housing industry.

Innovation

Innovative research center in Bochum Weitmar to develop solutions for CO2-neutral

residential properties and sector coupling.

Renewable Energies

Research in new technologies & use of renewable energies.

Substantially improved ESG ratings. Sustainalytics (1st percentile worldwide), ISS Oekom

ESG ratings

(from D to C), MSCI (from B to A) CDP (from C to B).

improved

Inclusion in leading ESG indices such as DAX 50 ESG, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, STOXX

Europe ESG Leaders 50, Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index.

Sustainability

Development of a sustainability performance index for implementing non-financial KPIs in

Performance Index

the management system.

Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing

page 4

Materiality Analysis Shows the Key Sustainability Topics for Vonovia

Process & result of the materiality analysis

Stakeholder survey: online survey (142), stakeholder interviews (42)

Assessment of business relevance and evaluation of the company impact via workshops

Very

high

Very

high

Business relevance

stakeholders for Importance

High

High

Effects on environment, society and

Very

economy

high

Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing

page 5

11 key topics

A1

A home at a fair rental level

A3

Adequate products and services in relation to

demographic change

A5

Customer satisfaction and service quality

Neighborhood development and contribution to

B1

infrastructure

C1

Sustainable new construction and refurbishment

D1

CO2 reduction of existing buildings

D2

Renewable energies and energy mix

E1

Attractiveness as an employer

E4

Diversity and equal opportunities

F1

Governance and compliance

G5

Capital markets appeal

Vonovia's Sustainability Targets

CO2 reduction of existing buildings

3% annual modernization rate - CO2 Intensity: 30-35 kg CO2/sqm by 2030.

Sustainable and CO2- efficient new construction of buildings

85 % of completed new buildings in energy efficiency class A or better and set target on average primary energy need

Biodiversity

Expansion of wildflower meadows to 100,000 sqm and 100 insect habitats.

Low-barrier refurbishment

Maximize number of apartments with low barrier refurbishment.

Customer satisfaction & service quality

Increase customer satisfaction and our CSI.

Attractive employer - best in class

Increase employee satisfaction.

Workforce gender Diversity

Increase in the proportion of women in the top two management levels below the Management Board.

Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing

page 6

Vonovia's Sustainability Strategy is Committed to 8 United Nations Sustainability Development Goals

We consider 8 of the 17 United Nations Sustainability Development Goals to be material to our business activities and aligned with our sustainability strategy. Our sustainability strategy is expected to have positive impacts on these important goals.

Employer

Renewable

Capital markets

Adequate

attractiveness

energies &

appeal

products and

Diversity and

energy mix

Governance &

services in

equal

compliance

relation to

opportunity

demographic

change

Neighborhood

CO2 reduction of

Biodiversity and

Partnerships /

development and

existing

water

holdings

contribution to

buildings

infrastructure

Energy-efficient

Sustainable new

modernization

construction and

refurbishment

A home at a fair

rental level

Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing

page 7

Large Share of CO2 Emissions in Germany is Related to Real Estate

Europe

Germany

Paris Climate

Climate protection

Accord: Limiting

plan of the German

government

global warming to

Climate neutral

below 2 degrees

building stock until

2050

EU Renovation Wave: doubling the modernization rate

The energy and building sectors account for a total of 30-40% of CO2 emissions, of which 14% in the building sector

Defined interim targets in the building sector: In 2030, a maximum of 72 million tons of CO2/year may be emitted.

2018 - 2030 -> 40 % reduction

CO2 pricing to facilitate reaching the climate targets: CO2 tax to be introduced starting in 2021

1% refurbishment rate in Germany is not sufficient to meet climate targets

The preservation and creation of new affordable housing is a central goal in

connection with climate protection

Our Ambition: Vonovia is a driving force in the housing industry on the way

to a climate-neutral building stock

Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing

page 8

Vonovia's Climate Path towards CO2

Neutrality through Continued

Modernization, Renewable Energy and Sector Coupling

Environment

Illustration of different climate path scenarios 2020-2050

CO2 intensity

1

Base case

50

Increased modernization

45

depth (ca. 60% reduction)

40

35

Germany 1%

2

sqm

30

Hybrid case

/

Increased modernization

/ kg

25

depth (ca. 60% reduction) +

2

1

gas condensing + solar

CO

20

thermal technology

15

2

10

3

Climate neutral case2

5

3

Conversion to green district

0

heating, sector coupling and

renewable energy

2020E

2030E

2040E

2050E

(heat pump / PV)

Energy efficient modernization rate Germany (1%) Energy efficient modernization rate Vonovia (3%) -60% reduction, 3% energy efficient modernization rate

-60% reduction, 3% energy efficient modernization rate + gas condensing & solar thermal technology

-60% reduction, 3% energy efficient modernization rate + proprietary district heating, sector coupling / or + heat pump / or + PV Target path of German government 2030 / scenario for climate neutral housing portfolio

CRREM 2-degree path 04/2020

Target corridor

Note: This climate path refers to the German portfolio; we are in the process of developing separate climate paths for the portfolios in Austria and Sweden. Source: Fraunhofer ISE modelling of Vonovia portfolio. Reduction

of energy need of 160 kWh towards 60% through the following measures: Building envelope (insulated facade, windows) to become KFW Standard 100-70; scenarios 2 and 3 include the simulation of a change of energy sources. 2 In order to achieve the climate neutral case certain regulatory adjustments still need to be made and not all of the technological concepts have been fully developed yet.

Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing

page 9

Modernization of Building Envelope plus Fuel Switch for the Portfolio

Environment

Vonovia Portfolio - Energy Efficiency Classes

Portfolio in %. Energy efficiency classes (kWh(m²*a)) 2019

30

25.4

25

20.2

20

19.2

15.4

15

10

7.0

5.9

5

3.8

2.7

0.1 0.5

0

A+

A

B

C

D

E

F

G

H

no

below

30 -

50 -

75 -

100 -

130 - 160 - 200 -

more classification

30

below

below

below

below

below

below

below

than

50

75

100

130

160

200

250

250

26.8%

Modernization

Fuel switch / renewable

energy

Vonovia's Climate Strategy

Energy-efficient modernization of ca. 3%

Continue building modernization with even greater depth (up to 60%)

Additional efficiency gains from fuel switch & renewable energy:

Green district heat

New technologies

Sector coupling in the neighborhood (PV & mobility)

New construction: CO2 optimized, use of renewable energy (energy efficiency class A and better)

Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing

page 10

Technologies for Reaching Climate Path Objectives

Innovation for CO2-neutral Heat Generation

Environment

Existing

technologies

Innovation for CO2-neutral Heat Generation

Continue energy efficient building modernization with a 60% reduction rate for post- refurbishment energy need

Replacement of oil heating systems with gas condensing boilers

Tomorrow's Energy Center

Construction of a proprietary research center in Bochum Weitmar to develop renewable energy systems

Integration of technologies such as fuel cells, electrolyzer, etc.

The objective is to evaluate different technologies in terms of economic and ecological impact with a view to roll them out in other neighborhoods of our portfolio

Energiesprong - Serial

Refurbishment

Concept for cost-neutral modernization by combining serial refurbishment and the

integration of renewable heat and electricity

First pilot in Bochum about to be implemented;

Additional pilots planned until 2024

Hybrid heating (combination of condensing boilers and solar, renewable)

Heat pumps

Green district heat

Sector coupling

Pellet Heating Project

Pellet heating is almost climate neutral

Particularly suitable in connection with local district heating

Pellet costs are similar to gas costs; heating plants are more expensive

When subsidized, pellet heating is a viable ecological and economically feasible alternative

First concepts for potential pilots underway

Hydrogen Technology

Decentralized generation of green hydrogen via PV

Areas of application:

Hydrogen storage for subsequent heat generation

Disposal of hydrogen

Technology currently still too expensive; a growing market is expected to lead to substantial cost reductions, rendering H2 economically feasible

Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing

page 11

New Construction and Development Projects are Sustainable and

CO2-optimized

Environment

Vienna, Marina Tower

  • ca. 500 condominiums
  • ÖGNI NH Certificate Gold / klimaaktiv Gold Certificate
  • Low-emissionand low-pollution building materials
  • Sustainable mobility concept

Buchloe, An der Halde

  • New construction of 27 apartments (50% of them barrier-free)
  • Wood hybrid construction
  • Energy efficiency class A+ / Standard KfW 55
  • Pellet heating incl. earth bunker

Berlin-Grünau, pilot houses

  • 2-5room apartments
  • Wood-hybridconstruction
  • Low-emissionand low-pollution building materials
  • Low-energyhouses Standard KfW 40

Bochum, Waldenburger Str.

  • New construction of 14 apartments
  • Fully automated pellet boiler
  • Energy efficiency class A+ (heating)
  • Photovoltaic system

New construction projects geared towards energy efficiency

Use of renewable energies (PV, CO2, renewable heating)

Mainly A+ KfW

Program 55

Objective 2020

85% New

construction better efficiency class A / KfW 55 standard

Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing

page 12

Five Areas of Action to Achieve CO2-neutral,Energy-autonomous

Neighborhoods for a Decentralized Energy Revolution

Environment

As a leader for climate protection in the residential sector Vonovia hosted the climate conference "Outlook for Climate- neutral Living" in Berlin on October 1, 2020.

Renovation rate

Increase renovation rate and enable

Energiesprong

(energy efficiency leap) through high- quality, swift, and affordable renovation

Spread between gas and electricity needs to be further reduced to enable electricity-based, low CO2 heat supply

Renewables

System change

Mobility

Include landlord-to-

Accelerate

Accelerate charging

tenant electricity in

conversion of the

infrastructure and

recoverable

electrical energy

market availability

expenses

system

of e-vehicles

thorough tailored

Resi sector needs to

Modify regulation to

subsidy programs

be included in

support decentraliz-

for resi sector

national Hydrogen

ed electricity

Establish standards

Strategy

production

for technical

Promote new

connection needs of

energy markets for

grid operators plus

the financing of

grandfathering

flexible electricity

clause for installing

generators

charging stations

Stakeholders

Simplify landlord- to-tenant electricity models in resi sector

Raise awareness why we need energy transition

Facilitate landlord- to-tenant electricity in multifamily housing

Three

Continued modernization rate

Adequate subsidy regime

essentials

No grid fees or surcharges on decentralized and self-generated electricity

Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing

page 13

Balanced Stakeholder Approach

Social

A home at a fair

rent level

Contribution to

Self-imposed

obligation to cap

COVID-19 - special

modernization rent

Hardship case

promise that we will

increases to max.

find individual

Fair rental levels for

management to

€2 per sqm;

solutions for tenants

low- to mid-income

effectively assist

Guarantee to tenants

who struggle

households

tenants in financial

70+ years that rents

financially; no one to

distress

will remain affordable

lose the roof over

even if market rents

their head

change

society and

stability of local neighborhoods

Top employer

242 social projects in our neighborhoods; Cooperation with nonprofit organizations to support tenants in need

It is our ambition to be the best employer in the real estate and craftsmen industries

34 Neighborhood

Vonovia Foundation

managers and social

Customers from ca.

workers to assist

150 different

supports multitude of

tenants and promote

countries and tenants

social projects

unity in diversity in

from all walks of life

our neighborhoods

Talents - we actively

Culture & change -

we share a common

Employer appeal - we

support our

culture of diversity,

are an attractive

employees in their

performance and

employer for former,

development to

appreciation in an

current and future

become the experts

developing

employees

and leaders of our

organization that

industry

embraces change

Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing

page 14

Urban Neighborhoods are A Key Differentiator of Our Portfolio and the Right Level to Manage the Megatrends

Social

Urban neighborhoods are

...the right level to sustainably manage the megatrends,

...the right level for developing our 10 year master plan,

...our unique selling point!

Ca. 3/4 of our portfolio is located in almost 600 urban districts, each with an average of 430 apartments

Each neighborhood has individual challenges that need be taken into account:

Portfolio / properties

People

Urbanization, climate, demographics, mobility, integration

Our stock in urban Neighborhoods

circles & gradient mark location & quantity of quarters

Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing

page 15

Binding Commitment - Sustainability Performance Index

Vonovia is in the process of developing and implementing a Sustainability Performance Index with quantitative, non-financial KPIs and medium-term targets until 2025.

CO2 reduction in the portfolio

Specific annual

Energy-efficient new constructions

improvement

Volume of senior-friendly apartment refurbishments

Sustainability

Performance

targets for each

Customer satisfaction

Index

score

Employee satisfaction

Workforce gender diversity

Next steps

12/2020

Supervisory Board to decide on new management remuneration scheme to be presented to

the 05/2021 AGM for approval

03/2021

Updated Management System and reporting of 2019 and 2020 actuals plus 2021 guidance

(FY 2020 results)

04/2021

Sustainability Performance Index roadmap and targets for 2025

(2020 Sustainability

report)

05/2021

Resolution on new management remuneration scheme

(AGM)

Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing

page 16

Contact

Rene Hoffmann

Catrin Coners

Head of Investor Relations

Head of Sustainability & Strategy

+49 234 314 1629

+49 234 314 1642

rene.hoffmann@vonovia.de

catrin.coners@vonovia.de

www.investors.vonovia.de

Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing

page 17

BackUp

Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing

page 18

Energy Innovation Center Bochum Weitmar

In partnership with renowned Fraunhofer institutes, Vonovia is implementing a three-yearhands-on innovation project as part of Open District Hub e. V. in our neighborhood in Bochum-Weitmar to develop and test new technologies in ongoing operations.

The aim of the project is to supply the neighborhood with electricity and heating that is as carbon-neutral as possible. We aim to achieve this by linking the energy sectors via a central platform.

A smart, self-learning energy management system then ensures that the right energy is distributed to tenants when they need it - at electric charging stations, in the form of electricity for tenants' own households or in the form of heating.

Level

Measure

5

1

Implementation of measures that do not involve any structural

7

6

Apartment

intervention, e.g., optimized heating system settings

Digitalization of buildings and apartments, e.g., to feature smart

1

2

meters

3

Energy-efficient refurbishment, e.g., measures relating to the

building shells and heating systems

8

socketsInfrastructure for e-mobility, e.g., charging stations and e-wall

Building

4

5

Sustainable energy supply, e.g., photovoltaic systems for tenant

2

electricity

3

6 Building digitalization and networking

7

Sector coupling (heat, electricity, mobility, etc.) in the

4

Neighborhood

neighborhood via digital platform

8

Storage and distribution of energy generated in a decentralized

structure enables on-site consumption

9

Promotion of biodiversity

9

Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing

page 19

Promotion of Biodiversity in Our Neighborhoods

Environment

Vonovia facts

15 million square meters of green spaces

220,000 trees

23 tree species, 20 of which are climate-resistant

1,000 replacement plantings

300 km hedges

Cooperation

with NABU NRW

Cooperation with NABU NRW since the end of 2019 and other partners (Animal Aided Design, Emscher Genossenschaft Innovation City, ...)

Nationwide cooperation with NABU in preparation from 2021

Central cooperation for neighborhood development: Pilot project launched in Bochum-Weitmar

Products

Wildflower meadow with nesting aids (insect habitats)

Roof/facade greening

Organic tenant gardens

Floristic resilience and diversity

Ecological pruning

Rainwater Management

Measures implemented

  • Nesting aids for bats and birds / Elements for facade greening
  • approx. 100,000 sqm wildflower meadow
  • Green roofs
  • Ecological pruning

Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing

page 20

Vonovia's Sustainability Organization

Governance

Vonovia Management Board

CEO

CRO

CFO

CDO

Sustainability

Board

Sustainability

Department

Pilot

Exchange platforms

Projects

Initiatives/ Cooperations

Research

assignments

Regions (Asset & Property Management)

Value Add (modernization & residential environment)/ Development

Compliance

Innovation &

Portfolio

Officer

Management

Business Building

Operational

departments

Board of Directors:

Defines sustainability strategy

Sustainability Committee:

Meets 3-4 times a year (Management Board / Heads of Sustainability, Communications and Financial Planning & Analysis)

Sustainability Agenda

Decides on strategic directions and sustainability goals

Sustainability Department:

Further development of the sustainability strategy & roadmap

Defines & monitors sustainability targets

Implements sustainability projects Gives impetus and drives initiatives

Responsible for reporting & sustainability report, ratings

Implementation of sustainability aspects in departments and operational units

Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing

page 21

Highly Robust Corporate Governance

Governance

Governance

Dedicated ESG

Numerous policies

Department reporting

published (e.g. human

Highly robust governance

directly to the CEO;

rights, whistleblower, tax

structure with two-tier

The Supervisory Board

understanding, etc.)

board system and fully

monitors ESG issues in the

Committed to ILO Core

independent supervisory

Audit Committee;

Labor Standards and UN

board

Sustainability Committee

Global Compact on Human

meets at regular intervals

Rights

and on a need-basis

Roadmap

2020/2021

In the process of

Further development of

developing a concept for

Continued progress on

sustainability risk

anchoring TCFD in our

ESG Ratings and inclusion

management and

sustainability reporting

in leading ESG indices

environmental controlling

and adopting EU taxonomy

Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing

page 22

Recognition of ESG Performance

ESG Ratings and Indices

ESG Ratings

Gold Award for three consecutive years

Upgraded in both ratings in 2020; Risk rating

within 1st percentile of global rating universe

ESG Risk Rating 2020

100

ESG Company Rating

83

50

52

58

7.7

50

2016

2017

2018/19

2020

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

Upgraded from BBB to A

Upgraded from C to B- in 2020

30%

40%

20%

20%

10%

0%

0%

CCC

B

BB

BBB

A

AA

AAA

D-

D

C-

C

B-

B

A-

A

Upgraded from C- to C in 2020

40%

No participation in 2020. See Vonovia's open letter at

20%

https://investors.vonovia.de/websites/vonovia/English/4080/news-

detail.html?newsID=2024595&type=corporate

0%

Constructive dialogue with GRESB to try and enable participation

D- D D+ C-

C C+ B-

B B+ A-

A A+

going forward

ESG Indices

Vonovia is a constituent of various ESG indices, including the following: DAX 50 ESG, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, STOXX Europe ESG Leaders 50, Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index

Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing

page 23

Governance Structure

Governance

The duties and authorities of the three governing bodies derive from the SE Regulation, the German Stock Corporation Act and the Articles of Association. In addition, Vonovia is fully in compliance with the German Corporate Governance Code.

In the two-tiergovernance system, the management and monitoring of the business are strictly separated from each other.

Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Shareholders can exercise their voting rights.

Decision making includes the appropriation of profit, discharge of members of the SVB and MB, and capital authorization.

Two-tier Governance System

Supervisory Board (SVB)

  • Appoints, supervises and advises MB
  • Examines and adopts the annual financial statements
  • Forms Supervisory Board Committees
  • Fully independent
  • Board profile with all required skills and experience

Jürgen

Prof. Dr.

Burkhard Ulrich

Vitus

Dr. Florian

Dr. Ute

Fitschen

Edgar Ernst

Drescher

Eckert

Funck

Geipel-Faber

(Chairman)

Daniel

Hildegard

Prof. Dr.

Dr. Ariane

Clara-Christina

Christian

Just

Müller

Klaus Rauscher

Reinhart

Streit

Ulbrich

Management Board (MB)

  • Jointly accountable for independently managing the business in the best interest of the company and its stakeholders
  • Informs the SVB regularly and comprehensively
  • Develops the company's strategy, coordinates it with the
    SVB and executes that strategy

CEO

CFO

Rolf

Helene

Buch

von Roeder

CRO

CDO

Arnd

Daniel

Fittkau

Riedl

Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing

page 24

Disclaimer

This presentation has been specifically prepared by Vonovia SE and/or its affiliates (together, "Vonovia") for internal use. Consequently, it may not be sufficient or

appropriate for the purpose for which a third party might use it.

This presentation has been provided for information purposes only and is being circulated on a confidential basis. This presentation shall be used only in accordance with applicable law, e.g. regarding national and international insider dealing rules, and must not be distributed, published or reproduced, in whole or in part, nor may its contents be disclosed by the recipient to any other person. Receipt of this presentation constitutes an express agreement to be bound by such confidentiality and the other terms set out herein.

This presentation includes statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Vonovia ("forward-looking statements") which reflect various assumptions concerning anticipated results taken from Vonovia's current business plan or from public sources which have not been independently verified or assessed by Vonovia and which may or may not prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statements reflect current expectations based on the current business plan and various other assumptions and involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements only speak as at the date the presentation is provided to the recipient. It is up to the recipient of this presentation to make its own assessment of the validity of any forward-looking statements and assumptions and no liability is accepted by Vonovia in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.

Vonovia accepts no liability whatsoever to the extent permitted by applicable law for any direct, indirect or consequential loss or penalty arising from any use of this presentation, its contents or preparation or otherwise in connection with it.

No representation or warranty (whether express or implied) is given in respect of any information in this presentation or that this presentation is suitable for the recipient's purposes. The delivery of this presentation does not imply that the information herein is correct as at any time subsequent to the date hereof.

Vonovia has no obligation whatsoever to update or revise any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof.

This presentation does not, and is not intended to, constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire, any securities of the Company nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with or act as any inducement to enter into any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever.

This presentation is neither an advertisement nor a prospectus and is made available on the express understanding that it does not contain all information that may be required to evaluate, and will not be used by the attendees/recipients in connection with, the purchase of or investment in any securities of the Company. This presentation is selective in nature and does not purport to contain all information that may be required to evaluate the Company and/or its securities. No reliance may or should be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in this presentation, or on its completeness, accuracy or fairness.

This presentation is not directed to or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

Neither this presentation nor the information contained in it may be taken, transmitted or distributed directly or indirectly into or within the United States, its territories or possessions. This presentation is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Consequently, the securities of the Company may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred, delivered or distributed, directly or indirectly, into or within in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States unless registered under the Securities Act.

Tables and diagrams may include rounding effects. Per-share numbers for 2013 and 2014 are TERP-adjusted.

Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing

page 25

Disclaimer

Vonovia SE published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 09:30:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
