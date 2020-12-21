Vonovia : acute;s Residential Sustainable Approach Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing (Webinar hosted by Kepler Cheuvreux) 12/21/2020 | 04:31am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Vonovia´s Residential Sustainable Approach Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing Webinar hosted by Kepler Cheuvreux December 15, 2020 Megatrends - Challenge & Opportunity Energy Urbanizationefficiency An increasing part of the population Ca. 1/3 of greenhouse gas is moving into urban areas emissions are related to real estate Demographic change An increasing share of the population is 65+ years We are providing apartments at fair price levels to a growing urban population Our products and services give more than one million people an affordable home in their apartment and neighborhood We are a driving force of the industry and have embarked on a climate path that will result in a CO2 neutral portfolio by 2050 The energy-efficient modernization of the housing stock and innovative solutions for carbon neutral residential neighborhoods are paramount for achieving climate protection targets We are preparing at least one third of all apartments that become vacant for elderly tenants Demographic changes require refurbishing apartments to enable an ageing population to stay in their homes with little or no assistance for longer Our scale, sustainable business model and access to capital markets enable us to assume a leading role in our industry for finding and implementing solutions. Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing page 2 Serving a Fundamental Need in a Highly Relevant Market. Our Business Is Deeply Rooted in ESG We provide a home to around 1 million people from ca. 150 nations. CO2 emissions related to housing are one of the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions. As a listed, blue-chip company we are rightfully held to a high standard. All of our actions have more than just an economic dimension and require adequate stakeholder reconciliation. Commitment to climate protection and CO2 reduction S

G Responsibility for customers, society and employees Reliable and transparent corporate governance built on trust Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing page 3 Update Sustainability at Vonovia Sustainability Vonovia has further developed its sustainability strategy, aligned it to ESG dimensions and defined targets. Strategy Top sustainability issues for Vonovia were identified in a thorough materiality analysis. UN Sustainability 8 of the 17 United Nations Sustainability Goals (SDGs), have been identified as essential and are part of our sustainability strategy. Targets (SDGs) Our sustainability strategy has the largest impact on these SDG's. Climate path / C02 Vonovia has defined a climate path for the portfolio to achieve a climate-neutral building stock by 2050. reduction Vonovia hosted the Climate Conference "Perspectives for Climate-neutral Living" in October Climate Conference and presented itself as the driving force for climate protection in the housing industry. Innovation Innovative research center in Bochum Weitmar to develop solutions for CO2-neutral residential properties and sector coupling. Renewable Energies Research in new technologies & use of renewable energies. Substantially improved ESG ratings. Sustainalytics (1st percentile worldwide), ISS Oekom ESG ratings (from D to C), MSCI (from B to A) CDP (from C to B). improved Inclusion in leading ESG indices such as DAX 50 ESG, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, STOXX Europe ESG Leaders 50, Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index. Sustainability Development of a sustainability performance index for implementing non-financial KPIs in Performance Index the management system. Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing page 4 Materiality Analysis Shows the Key Sustainability Topics for Vonovia Process & result of the materiality analysis Stakeholder survey: online survey (142), stakeholder interviews (42) Assessment of business relevance and evaluation of the company impact via workshops Very high Very high Business relevance stakeholders for Importance High High Effects on environment, society and Very economy high Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing page 5 11 key topics A1 A home at a fair rental level A3 Adequate products and services in relation to demographic change A5 Customer satisfaction and service quality Neighborhood development and contribution to B1 infrastructure C1 Sustainable new construction and refurbishment D1 CO2 reduction of existing buildings D2 Renewable energies and energy mix E1 Attractiveness as an employer E4 Diversity and equal opportunities F1 Governance and compliance G5 Capital markets appeal Vonovia's Sustainability Targets CO2 reduction of existing buildings ≈ 3% annual modernization rate - CO2 Intensity: 30-35 kg CO2/sqm by 2030. Sustainable and CO2- efficient new construction of buildings 85 % of completed new buildings in energy efficiency class A or better and set target on average primary energy need Biodiversity Expansion of wildflower meadows to 100,000 sqm and 100 insect habitats. Low-barrier refurbishment Maximize number of apartments with low barrier refurbishment. Customer satisfaction & service quality Increase customer satisfaction and our CSI. Attractive employer - best in class Increase employee satisfaction. Workforce gender Diversity Increase in the proportion of women in the top two management levels below the Management Board. Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing page 6 Vonovia's Sustainability Strategy is Committed to 8 United Nations Sustainability Development Goals We consider 8 of the 17 United Nations Sustainability Development Goals to be material to our business activities and aligned with our sustainability strategy. Our sustainability strategy is expected to have positive impacts on these important goals.  Employer  Renewable  Capital markets  Adequate attractiveness energies & appeal products and  Diversity and energy mix  Governance & services in equal compliance relation to opportunity demographic change  Neighborhood  CO2 reduction of  Biodiversity and  Partnerships / development and existing water holdings contribution to buildings infrastructure  Energy-efficient  Sustainable new modernization construction and refurbishment  A home at a fair rental level Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing page 7 Large Share of CO2 Emissions in Germany is Related to Real Estate Europe Germany Paris Climate Climate protection Accord: Limiting plan of the German government global warming to Climate neutral below 2 degrees building stock until 2050 EU Renovation Wave: doubling the modernization rate The energy and building sectors account for a total of 30-40% of CO2 emissions, of which 14% in the building sector Defined interim targets in the building sector: In 2030, a maximum of 72 million tons of CO2/year may be emitted. 2018 - 2030 -> 40 % reduction CO2 pricing to facilitate reaching the climate targets: CO2 tax to be introduced starting in 2021 1% refurbishment rate in Germany is not sufficient to meet climate targets The preservation and creation of new affordable housing is a central goal in connection with climate protection Our Ambition: Vonovia is a driving force in the housing industry on the way to a climate-neutral building stock Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing page 8 Vonovia's Climate Path towards CO2 Neutrality through Continued Modernization, Renewable Energy and Sector Coupling Environment Illustration of different climate path scenarios 2020-2050 CO2 intensity 1 Base case 50 Increased modernization 45 depth (ca. 60% reduction) 40 35 Germany 1% 2 sqm 30 Hybrid case / Increased modernization / kg 25 depth (ca. 60% reduction) + 2 1 gas condensing + solar CO 20 thermal technology 15 2 10 3 Climate neutral case2 5 3 Conversion to green district 0 heating, sector coupling and renewable energy 2020E 2030E 2040E 2050E (heat pump / PV) Energy efficient modernization rate Germany (1%) Energy efficient modernization rate Vonovia (3%) -60% reduction, 3% energy efficient modernization rate -60% reduction, 3% energy efficient modernization rate + gas condensing & solar thermal technology -60% reduction, 3% energy efficient modernization rate + proprietary district heating, sector coupling / or + heat pump / or + PV Target path of German government 2030 / scenario for climate neutral housing portfolio CRREM 2-degree path 04/2020 Target corridor Note: This climate path refers to the German portfolio; we are in the process of developing separate climate paths for the portfolios in Austria and Sweden. Source: Fraunhofer ISE modelling of Vonovia portfolio. Reduction of energy need of 160 kWh towards 60% through the following measures: Building envelope (insulated facade, windows) to become KFW Standard 100-70; scenarios 2 and 3 include the simulation of a change of energy sources. 2 In order to achieve the climate neutral case certain regulatory adjustments still need to be made and not all of the technological concepts have been fully developed yet. Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing page 9 Modernization of Building Envelope plus Fuel Switch for the Portfolio Environment Vonovia Portfolio - Energy Efficiency Classes Portfolio in %. Energy efficiency classes (kWh(m²*a)) 2019 30 25.4 25 20.2 20 19.2 15.4 15 10 7.0 5.9 5 3.8 2.7 0.1 0.5 0 A+ A B C D E F G H no below 30 - 50 - 75 - 100 - 130 - 160 - 200 - more classification 30 below below below below below below below than 50 75 100 130 160 200 250 250 26.8% Modernization Fuel switch / renewable energy Vonovia's Climate Strategy Energy-efficient modernization of ca. 3% Continue building modernization with even greater depth (up to 60%) Additional efficiency gains from fuel switch & renewable energy: Green district heat New technologies Sector coupling in the neighborhood (PV & mobility) New construction: CO2 optimized, use of renewable energy (energy efficiency class A and better) Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing page 10 Technologies for Reaching Climate Path Objectives Innovation for CO2-neutral Heat Generation Environment Existing technologies Innovation for CO2-neutral Heat Generation Continue energy efficient building modernization with a 60% reduction rate for post- refurbishment energy need Replacement of oil heating systems with gas condensing boilers Tomorrow's Energy Center Construction of a proprietary research center in Bochum Weitmar to develop renewable energy systems Integration of technologies such as fuel cells, electrolyzer, etc. The objective is to evaluate different technologies in terms of economic and ecological impact with a view to roll them out in other neighborhoods of our portfolio Energiesprong - Serial Refurbishment Concept for cost-neutral modernization by combining serial refurbishment and the integration of renewable heat and electricity First pilot in Bochum about to be implemented; Additional pilots planned until 2024 Hybrid heating (combination of condensing boilers and solar, renewable) Heat pumps Green district heat Sector coupling Pellet Heating Project Pellet heating is almost climate neutral Particularly suitable in connection with local district heating Pellet costs are similar to gas costs; heating plants are more expensive When subsidized, pellet heating is a viable ecological and economically feasible alternative First concepts for potential pilots underway Hydrogen Technology Decentralized generation of green hydrogen via PV Areas of application: Hydrogen storage for subsequent heat generation Disposal of hydrogen Technology currently still too expensive; a growing market is expected to lead to substantial cost reductions, rendering H2 economically feasible Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing page 11 New Construction and Development Projects are Sustainable and CO2-optimized Environment Vienna, Marina Tower ca. 500 condominiums

ÖGNI NH Certificate Gold / klimaaktiv Gold Certificate

Low-emission and low-pollution building materials

and low-pollution building materials Sustainable mobility concept Buchloe, An der Halde New construction of 27 apartments (50% of them barrier-free)

barrier-free) Wood hybrid construction

Energy efficiency class A+ / Standard KfW 55

Pellet heating incl. earth bunker Berlin-Grünau, pilot houses 2-5 room apartments

room apartments Wood-hybrid construction

construction Low-emission and low-pollution building materials

and low-pollution building materials Low-energy houses Standard KfW 40 Bochum, Waldenburger Str. New construction of 14 apartments

Fully automated pellet boiler

Energy efficiency class A+ (heating)

Photovoltaic system New construction projects geared towards energy efficiency Use of renewable energies (PV, CO2, renewable heating) Mainly A+ KfW Program 55 Objective 2020 85% New construction better efficiency class A / KfW 55 standard Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing page 12 Five Areas of Action to Achieve CO2-neutral,Energy-autonomous Neighborhoods for a Decentralized Energy Revolution Environment As a leader for climate protection in the residential sector Vonovia hosted the climate conference "Outlook for Climate- neutral Living" in Berlin on October 1, 2020. Renovation rate Increase renovation rate and enable Energiesprong (energy efficiency leap) through high- quality, swift, and affordable renovation Spread between gas and electricity needs to be further reduced to enable electricity-based, low CO2 heat supply Renewables System change Mobility Include landlord-to- Accelerate Accelerate charging tenant electricity in conversion of the infrastructure and recoverable electrical energy market availability expenses system of e-vehicles thorough tailored Resi sector needs to Modify regulation to subsidy programs be included in support decentraliz- for resi sector national Hydrogen ed electricity Establish standards Strategy production for technical Promote new connection needs of energy markets for grid operators plus the financing of grandfathering flexible electricity clause for installing generators charging stations Stakeholders Simplify landlord- to-tenant electricity models in resi sector Raise awareness why we need energy transition Facilitate landlord- to-tenant electricity in multifamily housing Three • Continued modernization rate • Adequate subsidy regime essentials • No grid fees or surcharges on decentralized and self-generated electricity Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing page 13 Balanced Stakeholder Approach Social A home at a fair rent level Contribution to Self-imposed obligation to cap COVID-19 - special modernization rent Hardship case promise that we will increases to max. find individual Fair rental levels for management to €2 per sqm; solutions for tenants low- to mid-income effectively assist Guarantee to tenants who struggle households tenants in financial 70+ years that rents financially; no one to distress will remain affordable lose the roof over even if market rents their head change society and stability of local neighborhoods Top employer 242 social projects in our neighborhoods; Cooperation with nonprofit organizations to support tenants in need It is our ambition to be the best employer in the real estate and craftsmen industries 34 Neighborhood Vonovia Foundation managers and social Customers from ca. workers to assist 150 different supports multitude of tenants and promote countries and tenants social projects unity in diversity in from all walks of life our neighborhoods Talents - we actively Culture & change - we share a common Employer appeal - we support our culture of diversity, are an attractive employees in their performance and employer for former, development to appreciation in an current and future become the experts developing employees and leaders of our organization that industry embraces change Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing page 14 Urban Neighborhoods are A Key Differentiator of Our Portfolio and the Right Level to Manage the Megatrends Social Urban neighborhoods are ...the right level to sustainably manage the megatrends, ...the right level for developing our 10 year master plan, ...our unique selling point! Ca. 3/4 of our portfolio is located in almost 600 urban districts, each with an average of 430 apartments Each neighborhood has individual challenges that need be taken into account: Portfolio / properties People Urbanization, climate, demographics, mobility, integration Our stock in urban Neighborhoods circles & gradient mark location & quantity of quarters Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing page 15 Binding Commitment - Sustainability Performance Index Vonovia is in the process of developing and implementing a Sustainability Performance Index with quantitative, non-financial KPIs and medium-term targets until 2025. CO2 reduction in the portfolio Specific annual Energy-efficient new constructions improvement Volume of senior-friendly apartment refurbishments Sustainability Performance targets for each Customer satisfaction Index score Employee satisfaction Workforce gender diversity Next steps 12/2020 Supervisory Board to decide on new management remuneration scheme to be presented to the 05/2021 AGM for approval 03/2021 Updated Management System and reporting of 2019 and 2020 actuals plus 2021 guidance (FY 2020 results) 04/2021 Sustainability Performance Index roadmap and targets for 2025 (2020 Sustainability report) 05/2021 Resolution on new management remuneration scheme (AGM) Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing page 16 Contact Rene Hoffmann Catrin Coners Head of Investor Relations Head of Sustainability & Strategy +49 234 314 1629 +49 234 314 1642 rene.hoffmann@vonovia.de catrin.coners@vonovia.de www.investors.vonovia.de Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing page 17 BackUp Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing page 18 Energy Innovation Center Bochum Weitmar In partnership with renowned Fraunhofer institutes, Vonovia is implementing a three-yearhands-on innovation project as part of Open District Hub e. V. in our neighborhood in Bochum-Weitmar to develop and test new technologies in ongoing operations. The aim of the project is to supply the neighborhood with electricity and heating that is as carbon-neutral as possible. We aim to achieve this by linking the energy sectors via a central platform. A smart, self-learning energy management system then ensures that the right energy is distributed to tenants when they need it - at electric charging stations, in the form of electricity for tenants' own households or in the form of heating. Level Measure 5 1 Implementation of measures that do not involve any structural 7 6 Apartment intervention, e.g., optimized heating system settings Digitalization of buildings and apartments, e.g., to feature smart 1 2 meters 3 Energy-efficient refurbishment, e.g., measures relating to the building shells and heating systems 8 socketsInfrastructure for e-mobility, e.g., charging stations and e-wall Building 4 5 Sustainable energy supply, e.g., photovoltaic systems for tenant 2 electricity 3 6 Building digitalization and networking 7 Sector coupling (heat, electricity, mobility, etc.) in the 4 Neighborhood neighborhood via digital platform 8 Storage and distribution of energy generated in a decentralized structure enables on-site consumption 9 Promotion of biodiversity 9 Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing page 19 Promotion of Biodiversity in Our Neighborhoods Environment Vonovia facts 15 million square meters of green spaces 220,000 trees 23 tree species, 20 of which are climate-resistant 1,000 replacement plantings 300 km hedges Cooperation with NABU NRW Cooperation with NABU NRW since the end of 2019 and other partners (Animal Aided Design, Emscher Genossenschaft Innovation City, ...) Nationwide cooperation with NABU in preparation from 2021 Central cooperation for neighborhood development: Pilot project launched in Bochum-Weitmar Products Wildflower meadow with nesting aids (insect habitats) Roof/facade greening Organic tenant gardens Floristic resilience and diversity Ecological pruning Rainwater Management Measures implemented Nesting aids for bats and birds / Elements for facade greening

approx. 100,000 sqm wildflower meadow

Green roofs

Ecological pruning Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing page 20 Vonovia's Sustainability Organization Governance Vonovia Management Board CEO CRO CFO CDO Sustainability Board Sustainability Department Pilot Exchange platforms Projects Initiatives/ Cooperations Research assignments Regions (Asset & Property Management) Value Add (modernization & residential environment)/ Development Compliance Innovation & Portfolio Officer Management Business Building Operational departments Board of Directors: Defines sustainability strategy Sustainability Committee: Meets 3-4 times a year (Management Board / Heads of Sustainability, Communications and Financial Planning & Analysis) Sustainability Agenda Decides on strategic directions and sustainability goals Sustainability Department: Further development of the sustainability strategy & roadmap Defines & monitors sustainability targets Implements sustainability projects Gives impetus and drives initiatives Responsible for reporting & sustainability report, ratings Implementation of sustainability aspects in departments and operational units Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing page 21 Highly Robust Corporate Governance Governance Governance Dedicated ESG Numerous policies Department reporting published (e.g. human Highly robust governance directly to the CEO; rights, whistleblower, tax structure with two-tier The Supervisory Board understanding, etc.) board system and fully monitors ESG issues in the Committed to ILO Core independent supervisory Audit Committee; Labor Standards and UN board Sustainability Committee Global Compact on Human meets at regular intervals Rights and on a need-basis Roadmap 2020/2021 In the process of Further development of developing a concept for Continued progress on sustainability risk anchoring TCFD in our ESG Ratings and inclusion management and sustainability reporting in leading ESG indices environmental controlling and adopting EU taxonomy Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing page 22 Recognition of ESG Performance ESG Ratings and Indices ESG Ratings Gold Award for three consecutive years Upgraded in both ratings in 2020; Risk rating within 1st percentile of global rating universe ESG Risk Rating 2020 100 ESG Company Rating 83 50 52 58 7.7 50 2016 2017 2018/19 2020 0 2017 2018 2019 2020 Upgraded from BBB to A Upgraded from C to B- in 2020 30% 40% 20% 20% 10% 0% 0% CCC B BB BBB A AA AAA D- D C- C B- B A- A Upgraded from C- to C in 2020 40% No participation in 2020. See Vonovia's open letter at 20% https://investors.vonovia.de/websites/vonovia/English/4080/news- detail.html?newsID=2024595&type=corporate 0% Constructive dialogue with GRESB to try and enable participation D- D D+ C- C C+ B- B B+ A- A A+ going forward ESG Indices Vonovia is a constituent of various ESG indices, including the following: DAX 50 ESG, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, STOXX Europe ESG Leaders 50, Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing page 23 Governance Structure Governance The duties and authorities of the three governing bodies derive from the SE Regulation, the German Stock Corporation Act and the Articles of Association. In addition, Vonovia is fully in compliance with the German Corporate Governance Code. In the two-tiergovernance system, the management and monitoring of the business are strictly separated from each other. Annual General Meeting (AGM) • • Shareholders can exercise their voting rights. Decision making includes the appropriation of profit, discharge of members of the SVB and MB, and capital authorization. Two-tier Governance System Supervisory Board (SVB) Appoints, supervises and advises MB

Examines and adopts the annual financial statements

Forms Supervisory Board Committees

Fully independent

Board profile with all required skills and experience Jürgen Prof. Dr. Burkhard Ulrich Vitus Dr. Florian Dr. Ute Fitschen Edgar Ernst Drescher Eckert Funck Geipel-Faber (Chairman) Daniel Hildegard Prof. Dr. Dr. Ariane Clara-Christina Christian Just Müller Klaus Rauscher Reinhart Streit Ulbrich Management Board (MB) Jointly accountable for independently managing the business in the best interest of the company and its stakeholders

Informs the SVB regularly and comprehensively

Develops the company's strategy, coordinates it with the

SVB and executes that strategy CEO CFO Rolf Helene Buch von Roeder CRO CDO Arnd Daniel Fittkau Riedl Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing page 24 Disclaimer This presentation has been specifically prepared by Vonovia SE and/or its affiliates (together, "Vonovia") for internal use. Consequently, it may not be sufficient or appropriate for the purpose for which a third party might use it. This presentation has been provided for information purposes only and is being circulated on a confidential basis. This presentation shall be used only in accordance with applicable law, e.g. regarding national and international insider dealing rules, and must not be distributed, published or reproduced, in whole or in part, nor may its contents be disclosed by the recipient to any other person. Receipt of this presentation constitutes an express agreement to be bound by such confidentiality and the other terms set out herein. This presentation includes statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Vonovia ("forward-looking statements") which reflect various assumptions concerning anticipated results taken from Vonovia's current business plan or from public sources which have not been independently verified or assessed by Vonovia and which may or may not prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statements reflect current expectations based on the current business plan and various other assumptions and involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements only speak as at the date the presentation is provided to the recipient. It is up to the recipient of this presentation to make its own assessment of the validity of any forward-looking statements and assumptions and no liability is accepted by Vonovia in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions. Vonovia accepts no liability whatsoever to the extent permitted by applicable law for any direct, indirect or consequential loss or penalty arising from any use of this presentation, its contents or preparation or otherwise in connection with it. No representation or warranty (whether express or implied) is given in respect of any information in this presentation or that this presentation is suitable for the recipient's purposes. The delivery of this presentation does not imply that the information herein is correct as at any time subsequent to the date hereof. Vonovia has no obligation whatsoever to update or revise any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof. This presentation does not, and is not intended to, constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire, any securities of the Company nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with or act as any inducement to enter into any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. This presentation is neither an advertisement nor a prospectus and is made available on the express understanding that it does not contain all information that may be required to evaluate, and will not be used by the attendees/recipients in connection with, the purchase of or investment in any securities of the Company. This presentation is selective in nature and does not purport to contain all information that may be required to evaluate the Company and/or its securities. No reliance may or should be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in this presentation, or on its completeness, accuracy or fairness. This presentation is not directed to or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction. Neither this presentation nor the information contained in it may be taken, transmitted or distributed directly or indirectly into or within the United States, its territories or possessions. This presentation is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Consequently, the securities of the Company may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred, delivered or distributed, directly or indirectly, into or within in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States unless registered under the Securities Act. Tables and diagrams may include rounding effects. Per-share numbers for 2013 and 2014 are TERP-adjusted. Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing page 25 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Vonovia SE published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 09:30:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020 All news about VONOVIA SE 04:31a VONOVIA : acute;s Residential Sustainable Approach Energy Efficiency in Construc.. PU 12/11 VONOVIA : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs MD 12/02 VONOVIA : Acquires 1,000 Apartments in Germany from H&L Ejendomme DJ 12/02 VONOVIA SE : Vonovia Acquires 1,000 Apartments in Kiel EQ 12/02 PRESS RELEASE : Vonovia SE: Vonovia Acquires 1,000 Apartments in Kiel DJ 11/26 VONOVIA : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan MD 11/19 VONOVIA : Jefferies raises its recommendation to Buy MD 11/10 VONOVIA SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons EQ 11/09 VONOVIA : The Future of Low-carbon Housing PU 11/06 VONOVIA : Independant Research reaffirms its Neutral rating MD