Vonovia : acute;s Residential Sustainable Approach Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing (Webinar hosted by Kepler Cheuvreux)

Assessment of business relevance and evaluation of the company impact via workshops
Very
high
Very
high
Business relevance
stakeholders for Importance
High
High
Effects on environment, society and
Very
economy
high
Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing
page 5
11 key topics
A1
A home at a fair rental level
A3
Adequate products and services in relation to
demographic change
A5
Customer satisfaction and service quality
Neighborhood development and contribution to
B1
infrastructure
C1
Sustainable new construction and refurbishment
D1
CO2 reduction of existing buildings
D2
Renewable energies and energy mix
E1
Attractiveness as an employer
E4
Diversity and equal opportunities
F1
Governance and compliance
G5
Capital markets appeal
Vonovia's Sustainability Targets
CO2 reduction of existing buildings
≈ 3% annual modernization rate - CO2 Intensity: 30-35 kg CO2/sqm by 2030.
Sustainable and CO2- efficient new construction of buildings
85 % of completed new buildings in energy efficiency class A or better and set target on average primary energy need
Biodiversity
Expansion of wildflower meadows to 100,000 sqm and 100 insect habitats.
Low-barrier refurbishment
Maximize number of apartments with low barrier refurbishment.
Customer satisfaction & service quality
Increase customer satisfaction and our CSI.
Attractive employer - best in class
Increase employee satisfaction.
Workforce gender Diversity
Increase in the proportion of women in the top two management levels below the Management Board.
Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing
page 6
Vonovia's Sustainability Strategy is Committed to 8 United Nations Sustainability Development Goals
We consider 8 of the 17 United Nations Sustainability Development Goals to be material to our business activities and aligned with our sustainability strategy. Our sustainability strategy is expected to have positive impacts on these important goals.
Employer
Renewable
Capital markets
Adequate
attractiveness
energies &
appeal
products and
Diversity and
energy mix
Governance &
services in
equal
compliance
relation to
opportunity
demographic
change
Neighborhood
CO2 reduction of
Biodiversity and
Partnerships /
development and
existing
water
holdings
contribution to
buildings
infrastructure
Energy-efficient
Sustainable new
modernization
construction and
refurbishment
A home at a fair
rental level
Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing
page 7
Large Share of CO2 Emissions in Germany is Related to Real Estate
Europe
Germany
Paris Climate
Climate protection
Accord: Limiting
plan of the German
government
global warming to
Climate neutral
below 2 degrees
building stock until
2050
EU Renovation Wave: doubling the modernization rate
The energy and building sectors account for a total of 30-40% of CO2 emissions, of which 14% in the building sector
Defined interim targets in the building sector: In 2030, a maximum of 72 million tons of CO2/year may be emitted.
2018 - 2030 -> 40 % reduction
CO2 pricing to facilitate reaching the climate targets: CO2tax to be introduced starting in 2021
1% refurbishment rate in Germany is not sufficient to meet climate targets
The preservation and creation of new affordable housing is a central goal in
connection with climate protection
Our Ambition: Vonovia is a driving force in the housing industry on the way
to a climate-neutral building stock
Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing
page 8
Vonovia's Climate Path towards CO2
Neutrality through Continued
Modernization, Renewable Energy and Sector Coupling
Environment
Illustration of different climate path scenarios 2020-2050
CO2 intensity
1
Base case
50
Increased modernization
45
depth (ca. 60% reduction)
40
35
Germany 1%
2
sqm
30
Hybrid case
/
Increased modernization
/ kg
25
depth (ca. 60% reduction) +
2
1
gas condensing + solar
CO
20
thermal technology
15
2
10
3
Climate neutral case2
5
3
Conversion to green district
0
heating, sector coupling and
renewable energy
2020E
2030E
2040E
2050E
(heat pump / PV)
Energy efficient modernization rate Germany (1%) Energy efficient modernization rate Vonovia (3%) -60% reduction, 3% energy efficient modernization rate
-60% reduction, 3% energy efficient modernization rate + gas condensing & solar thermal technology
-60% reduction, 3% energy efficient modernization rate + proprietary district heating, sector coupling / or + heat pump / or + PV Target path of German government 2030 / scenario for climate neutral housing portfolio
CRREM 2-degree path 04/2020
Target corridor
Note: This climate path refers to the German portfolio; we are in the process of developing separate climate paths for the portfolios in Austria and Sweden. Source: Fraunhofer ISE modelling of Vonovia portfolio. Reduction
of energy need of 160 kWh towards 60% through the following measures: Building envelope (insulated facade, windows) to become KFW Standard 100-70; scenarios 2 and 3 include the simulation of a change of energy sources. 2 In order to achieve the climate neutral case certain regulatory adjustments still need to be made and not all of the technological concepts have been fully developed yet.
Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing
page 9
Modernization of Building Envelope plus Fuel Switch for the Portfolio
Environment
Vonovia Portfolio - Energy Efficiency Classes
Portfolio in %. Energy efficiency classes (kWh(m²*a)) 2019
30
25.4
25
20.2
20
19.2
15.4
15
10
7.0
5.9
5
3.8
2.7
0.1 0.5
0
A+
A
B
C
D
E
F
G
H
no
below
30 -
50 -
75 -
100 -
130 - 160 - 200 -
more classification
30
below
below
below
below
below
below
below
than
50
75
100
130
160
200
250
250
26.8%
Modernization
Fuel switch / renewable
energy
Vonovia's Climate Strategy
Energy-efficient modernization of ca. 3%
Continue building modernization with even greater depth (up to 60%)
Additional efficiency gains from fuel switch & renewable energy:
Green district heat
New technologies
Sector coupling in the neighborhood (PV & mobility)
New construction: CO2 optimized, use of renewable energy (energy efficiency class A and better)
Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing
page 10
Technologies for Reaching Climate Path Objectives
Innovation for CO2-neutral Heat Generation
Environment
Existing
technologies
Innovation for CO2-neutral Heat Generation
Continue energy efficient building modernization with a 60% reduction rate for post- refurbishment energy need
Replacement of oil heating systems with gas condensing boilers
Tomorrow's Energy Center
Construction of a proprietary research center in Bochum Weitmar to develop renewable energy systems
Integration of technologies such as fuel cells, electrolyzer, etc.
The objective is to evaluate different technologies in terms of economic and ecological impact with a view to roll them out in other neighborhoods of our portfolio
Energiesprong - Serial
Refurbishment
Concept for cost-neutral modernization by combining serial refurbishment and the
integration of renewable heat and electricity
First pilot in Bochum about to be implemented;
Additional pilots planned until 2024
Hybrid heating (combination of condensing boilers and solar, renewable)
Heat pumps
Green district heat
Sector coupling
Pellet Heating Project
Pellet heating is almost climate neutral
Particularly suitable in connection with local district heating
Pellet costs are similar to gas costs; heating plants are more expensive
When subsidized, pellet heating is a viable ecological and economically feasible alternative
First concepts for potential pilots underway
Hydrogen Technology
Decentralized generation of green hydrogen via PV
Areas of application:
Hydrogen storage for subsequent heat generation
Disposal of hydrogen
Technology currently still too expensive; a growing market is expected to lead to substantial cost reductions, rendering H2 economically feasible
Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing
page 11
New Construction and Development Projects are Sustainable and
circles & gradient mark location & quantity of quarters
Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing
page 15
Binding Commitment - Sustainability Performance Index
Vonovia is in the process of developing and implementing a Sustainability Performance Index with quantitative, non-financial KPIs and medium-term targets until 2025.
CO2 reduction in the portfolio
Specific annual
Energy-efficient new constructions
improvement
Volume of senior-friendly apartment refurbishments
Sustainability
Performance
targets for each
Customer satisfaction
Index
score
Employee satisfaction
Workforce gender diversity
Next steps
12/2020
Supervisory Board to decide on new management remuneration scheme to be presented to
the 05/2021 AGM for approval
03/2021
Updated Management System and reporting of 2019 and 2020 actuals plus 2021 guidance
(FY 2020 results)
04/2021
Sustainability Performance Index roadmap and targets for 2025
(2020 Sustainability
report)
05/2021
Resolution on new management remuneration scheme
(AGM)
Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing
page 16
BackUp
Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing
page 18
Energy Innovation Center Bochum Weitmar
In partnership with renowned Fraunhofer institutes, Vonovia is implementing a three-yearhands-on innovation project as part of Open District Hub e. V. in our neighborhood in Bochum-Weitmar to develop and test new technologies in ongoing operations.
The aim of the project is to supply the neighborhood with electricity and heating that is as carbon-neutral as possible. We aim to achieve this by linking the energy sectors via a central platform.
A smart, self-learning energy management system then ensures that the right energy is distributed to tenants when they need it - at electric charging stations, in the form of electricity for tenants' own households or in the form of heating.
Level
Measure
5
1
Implementation of measures that do not involve any structural
7
6
Apartment
intervention, e.g., optimized heating system settings
Digitalization of buildings and apartments, e.g., to feature smart
1
2
meters
3
Energy-efficient refurbishment, e.g., measures relating to the
building shells and heating systems
8
socketsInfrastructure for e-mobility, e.g., charging stations and e-wall
Building
4
5
Sustainable energy supply, e.g., photovoltaic systems for tenant
2
electricity
3
6 Building digitalization and networking
7
Sector coupling (heat, electricity, mobility, etc.) in the
4
Neighborhood
neighborhood via digital platform
8
Storage and distribution of energy generated in a decentralized
structure enables on-site consumption
9
Promotion of biodiversity
9
Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing
page 19
Promotion of Biodiversity in Our Neighborhoods
Environment
Vonovia facts
15 million square meters of green spaces
220,000 trees
23 tree species, 20 of which are climate-resistant
1,000 replacement plantings
300 km hedges
Cooperation
with NABU NRW
Cooperation with NABU NRW since the end of 2019 and other partners (Animal Aided Design, Emscher Genossenschaft Innovation City, ...)
Nationwide cooperation with NABU in preparation from 2021
Central cooperation for neighborhood development: Pilot project launched in Bochum-Weitmar
Products
Wildflower meadow with nesting aids (insect habitats)
Roof/facade greening
Organic tenant gardens
Floristic resilience and diversity
Ecological pruning
Rainwater Management
Measures implemented
Nesting aids for bats and birds / Elements for facade greening
approx. 100,000 sqm wildflower meadow
Green roofs
Ecological pruning
Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing
page 20
Vonovia's Sustainability Organization
Governance
Vonovia Management Board
CEO
CRO
CFO
CDO
Sustainability
Board
Sustainability
Department
Pilot
Exchange platforms
Projects
Initiatives/ Cooperations
Research
assignments
Regions (Asset & Property Management)
Value Add (modernization & residential environment)/ Development
Compliance
Innovation &
Portfolio
Officer
Management
Business Building
Operational
departments
Board of Directors:
Defines sustainability strategy
Sustainability Committee:
Meets 3-4 times a year (Management Board / Heads of Sustainability, Communications and Financial Planning & Analysis)
Sustainability Agenda
Decides on strategic directions and sustainability goals
Sustainability Department:
Further development of the sustainability strategy & roadmap
Defines & monitors sustainability targets
Implements sustainability projects Gives impetus and drives initiatives
Responsible for reporting & sustainability report, ratings
Implementation of sustainability aspects in departments and operational units
Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing
page 21
Highly Robust Corporate Governance
Governance
Governance
Dedicated ESG
Numerous policies
Department reporting
published (e.g. human
Highly robust governance
directly to the CEO;
rights, whistleblower, tax
structure with two-tier
The Supervisory Board
understanding, etc.)
board system and fully
monitors ESG issues in the
Committed to ILO Core
independent supervisory
Audit Committee;
Labor Standards and UN
board
Sustainability Committee
Global Compact on Human
meets at regular intervals
Rights
and on a need-basis
Roadmap
2020/2021
In the process of
Further development of
developing a concept for
Continued progress on
sustainability risk
anchoring TCFD in our
ESG Ratings and inclusion
management and
sustainability reporting
in leading ESG indices
environmental controlling
and adopting EU taxonomy
Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing
page 22
Recognition of ESG Performance
ESG Ratings and Indices
ESG Ratings
Gold Award for three consecutive years
Upgraded in both ratings in 2020; Risk rating
within 1st percentile of global rating universe
ESG Risk Rating 2020
100
ESG Company Rating
83
50
52
58
7.7
50
2016
2017
2018/19
2020
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
Upgraded from BBB to A
Upgraded from C to B- in 2020
30%
40%
20%
20%
10%
0%
0%
CCC
B
BB
BBB
A
AA
AAA
D-
D
C-
C
B-
B
A-
A
Upgraded from C- to C in 2020
40%
No participation in 2020. See Vonovia's open letter at
Constructive dialogue with GRESB to try and enable participation
D- D D+ C-
C C+ B-
B B+ A-
A A+
going forward
ESG Indices
Vonovia is a constituent of various ESG indices, including the following: DAX 50 ESG, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, STOXX Europe ESG Leaders 50, Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index
Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing
page 23
Governance Structure
Governance
The duties and authorities of the three governing bodies derive from the SE Regulation, the German Stock Corporation Act and the Articles of Association. In addition, Vonovia is fully in compliance with the German Corporate Governance Code.
In the two-tiergovernance system, the management and monitoring of the business are strictly separated from each other.
Annual General Meeting (AGM)
•
•
Shareholders can exercise their voting rights.
Decision making includes the appropriation of profit, discharge of members of the SVB and MB, and capital authorization.
Two-tier Governance System
Supervisory Board (SVB)
Appoints, supervises and advises MB
Examines and adopts the annual financial statements
Forms Supervisory Board Committees
Fully independent
Board profile with all required skills and experience
Jürgen
Prof. Dr.
Burkhard Ulrich
Vitus
Dr. Florian
Dr. Ute
Fitschen
Edgar Ernst
Drescher
Eckert
Funck
Geipel-Faber
(Chairman)
Daniel
Hildegard
Prof. Dr.
Dr. Ariane
Clara-Christina
Christian
Just
Müller
Klaus Rauscher
Reinhart
Streit
Ulbrich
Management Board (MB)
Jointly accountable for independently managing the business in the best interest of the company and its stakeholders
Informs the SVB regularly and comprehensively
Develops the company's strategy, coordinates it with the
SVB and executes that strategy
CEO
CFO
Rolf
Helene
Buch
von Roeder
CRO
CDO
Arnd
Daniel
Fittkau
Riedl
Energy Efficiency in Construction and Housing
page 24
