VONOVIA SE    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/04 02:07:26 am
53.73 EUR   +0.21%
VONOVIA  : operating profit rises 8.5% in 2020
RE
01:05aPRESS RELEASE  : Vonovia SE: Vonovia Continues -3-
DJ
01:05aPRESS RELEASE  : Vonovia SE: Vonovia Continues -2-
DJ
Vonovia : operating profit rises 8.5% in 2020

03/04/2021 | 01:29am EST
BERLIN, March 4 (Reuters) - German residential real estate company Vonovia reported on Thursday an 8.5% rise in 2020 operating profit, as the COVID-19 pandemic had no significant impact on earnings.

The Bochum-based landlord said last year's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 1.91 billion euros ($2.3 billion).

The group's funds from operations or recurring earnings from its operating business (FFO) rose 10.6% to 1.35 billion euros, slightly above its forecast of 1.33 billion euros.

The DAX-listed company said it expects adjusted EBITDA between 1.975 billion euros and 2.025 billion euros this year. ($1 = 0.8295 euros) (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Caroline Copley)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX 0.29% 14080.03 Delayed Quote.2.63%
VONOVIA SE -0.70% 53.62 Delayed Quote.-10.27%
Financials
Sales 2020 2 413 M 2 909 M 2 909 M
Net income 2020 3 382 M 4 077 M 4 077 M
Net Debt 2020 23 344 M 28 140 M 28 140 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,69x
Yield 2020 3,12%
Capitalization 30 343 M 36 642 M 36 577 M
EV / Sales 2020 22,2x
EV / Sales 2021 21,7x
Nbr of Employees 10 564
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart VONOVIA SE
Duration : Period :
Vonovia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VONOVIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 64,34 €
Last Close Price 53,62 €
Spread / Highest target 54,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rolf Buch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Helene von Roeder Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Rauscher Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Hildegard Müller Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VONOVIA SE-10.27%36 642
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.16.72%58 497
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP6.44%27 078
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-11.51%16 049
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.86%15 448
VINHOMES13.41%14 379
