Vonovia : operating profit rises 8.5% in 2020

BERLIN, March 4 (Reuters) - German residential real estate
company Vonovia reported on Thursday an 8.5% rise in
2020 operating profit, as the COVID-19 pandemic had no
significant impact on earnings.
The Bochum-based landlord said last year's adjusted
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) rose to 1.91 billion euros ($2.3 billion).
The group's funds from operations or recurring earnings
from its operating business (FFO) rose 10.6% to 1.35 billion
euros, slightly above its forecast of 1.33 billion euros.
The DAX-listed company said it expects adjusted EBITDA
between 1.975 billion euros and 2.025 billion euros this year.
($1 = 0.8295 euros)
(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa
Editing by Caroline Copley)