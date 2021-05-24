Log in
    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
Vonovia : to make agreed $22 bln takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen

05/24/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
FRANKFURT, May 24 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest residential property group Vonovia SE said it agreed to take over its closest German rival Deutsche Wohnen for about 18 billion euros ($22 billion) to better shoulder future investments in heat insulation.

Under the agreed deal, Vonovia will pay 52 euros per share and Deutsche Wohnen shareholders will retain the rights to a 1.03 per share dividend, Vonovia said in a statement late on Monday.

This amounts to a premium of about 18% on the closing price on Friday, the last trading day, it added.

($1 = 0.8187 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE -0.29% 44.99 Delayed Quote.2.98%
VONOVIA SE 0.62% 52.1 Delayed Quote.-12.82%
Financials
Sales 2021 2 412 M 2 945 M 2 945 M
Net income 2021 3 768 M 4 601 M 4 601 M
Net Debt 2021 24 915 M 30 425 M 30 425 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,40x
Yield 2021 3,42%
Capitalization 29 483 M 36 025 M 36 003 M
EV / Sales 2021 22,6x
EV / Sales 2022 21,9x
Nbr of Employees 10 684
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart VONOVIA SE
Duration : Period :
Vonovia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VONOVIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 65,00 €
Last Close Price 52,10 €
Spread / Highest target 55,3%
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rolf Buch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Helene von Roeder Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel Kleifeld Head-Human Resources & Technical Services
Klaus Rauscher Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VONOVIA SE-12.82%35 933
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-8.75%40 156
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-16.24%21 763
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE2.98%18 850
VINGROUP12.85%17 140
VINHOMES18.44%14 798