Vonovia : to make agreed $22 bln takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen

FRANKFURT, May 24 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest residential
property group Vonovia SE said it agreed to take over
its closest German rival Deutsche Wohnen for about 18
billion euros ($22 billion) to better shoulder future
investments in heat insulation.
Under the agreed deal, Vonovia will pay 52 euros per share
and Deutsche Wohnen shareholders will retain the rights to a
1.03 per share dividend, Vonovia said in a statement late on
Monday.
This amounts to a premium of about 18% on the closing price
on Friday, the last trading day, it added.
